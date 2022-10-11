ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US105

Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas

As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Society
Waco, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
Waco, TX
Society
Local
Texas Education
KCEN

Daylight saving may be no more

Meaning people living in participating states in the United States will no longer need to adjust their clocks an hour back or forward ever six months. One Temple man says at this point, he's been conditioned to adjust to the change. "There's not like I have a choice to accept...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Halloween is here | Boo-tastic events around Central Texas

Get those costumes ready for the busiest Halloween yet! Check the list to see what's happening in your neck of the frightful woods. Shivers and Friendly Fright in Temple Halloween Events in Temple. 5th Annual West Temple Oktoberfest - 3 West Alehouse & Grill, 7373 Honeysuckle. Saturday, Oct. 15. 12...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemala#Good Cause#Bike#St Paul#Friends Of San Lucas
KCEN

An unexpected sport makes its way to Waco

WACO, Texas — When you think of Texas sports, you think of football, not rowing, but one high school in Waco is switching things up. A unique opportunity has come to La Vega High School. Students have been given the chance to join a rowing team. Administrators said this...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man, 38, accused of indecency with girl, 13

Police arrested a Waco man Monday on an indecency with a child charge. Waco police arrested David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony charge. Bowman had a 13-year-old girl touch him inappropriately, according to his arrest affidavit. Forensic interviews with the girl and another child related to...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
B106

Top 9 Side Jobs You Need To Hop On Now in Killeen, Texas

Hey Temple, Killeen, and everywhere in between! Listen, my name is K-Lew and I am new to Killeen, Texas. I am a wife, a mother, and I wear every other hat of a professional you can think of just like you. After a ton of searching, I found the perfect fit here at Townsquare Media, but during my journey, I considered a number of side gigs to help me get by, and I actually kept a couple of them. Today, I thought I'd share them with you.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Man barricaded after Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen shooting suspect is in custody after barricading himself inside of a home. Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in reference to a shooting. Through the investigation, it revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a domestic dispute – when the suspect shot the victim. The victim was able to get away and get help.
KILLEEN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fort Hood to Be Renamed After Texas Native Gen. Richard Cavazos

Texas’ Fort Hood, the largest active-duty armored military post in the U.S., is set to be renamed Fort Cavazos after a four-star general in the U.S. Army. Located in Bell County, Fort Hood houses around 40,000 soldiers. It was permanently established in 1950 and was named after Gen. John Bell Hood, the commander of the Confederate Army’s Texas brigade during the Civil War.
FORT HOOD, TX
fox44news.com

$800,000 grant to help fund City of Waco bridge construction

WASHINGTON / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An $800,000 grant has been awarded to the City of Waco under the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program. This was announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

April Hernandez Castillo makes a visit in Waco for a meet and greet

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – April Hernandez-Castillo is a girl from the Bronx who dared to follow her dreams and in her memoir, ‘Embracing Me‘, she shares her story of growing up in the tough streets of the Bronx during the Crack Epidemic Era, as well as being in an abusive relationship.
WACO, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy