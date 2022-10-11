Read full article on original website
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
KWTX
Sea lions are making a big ‘splash’ during their first year at the Heart of Texas Fair
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The sea lions are making their debut at the Heart of Texas Fair this year, performing their “splash” shows twice a night and several times during the weekend. The Sea Lion Splash features three female, rescued sea lions--Avocado, Keka and Syra. They are different...
Heroes Found The Half-Shell: Copperas Cove, Texas Police Find Lost Tortoise
Some of us have either owned or used to have a pet in our lives. For some, dogs are our best friend. Other prefer cats as a companion. Either way, we'd be devastated if we lost them. As it turns out, someone in Copperas Cove owns a pet tortoise, and he must have gotten into a race with a hare because he disappeared from his owners for a while.
fox44news.com
BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
Daylight saving may be no more
Meaning people living in participating states in the United States will no longer need to adjust their clocks an hour back or forward ever six months. One Temple man says at this point, he's been conditioned to adjust to the change. "There's not like I have a choice to accept...
Have a Warrant for Your Arrest? You Can’t Do This in Texas
On a Killeen, Texas Facebook group, someone asked about getting a state ID if you have an outstanding warrant against you. With almost 50 reactions and dozens of comments, it would seem this is a topic that quite a few people in Central Texas want to discuss. Let's get into the answer.
Get Ready For The Boss Lady Brunch in Killeen, Texas
The lane of entrepreneurs in Killeen, Texas grows every single day, and it is usually the women of Killeen I see doing the taking over. If you're going to be a Boss Lady, it's important to network, and one local businesswoman is offering you a delicious chance to do that.
Halloween is here | Boo-tastic events around Central Texas
Get those costumes ready for the busiest Halloween yet! Check the list to see what's happening in your neck of the frightful woods. Shivers and Friendly Fright in Temple Halloween Events in Temple. 5th Annual West Temple Oktoberfest - 3 West Alehouse & Grill, 7373 Honeysuckle. Saturday, Oct. 15. 12...
Stay Alert Belton, Texas: New Scam Involves Fake Traffic Citations
Starting the work day in Belton, Texas is stressful enough, being that I-35 and 317 are both crowded and dangerous during commute times. Most of us try to be careful, but some folks decide the road is their personal race track and go nuts. But there are those who want...
An unexpected sport makes its way to Waco
WACO, Texas — When you think of Texas sports, you think of football, not rowing, but one high school in Waco is switching things up. A unique opportunity has come to La Vega High School. Students have been given the chance to join a rowing team. Administrators said this...
WacoTrib.com
Waco man, 38, accused of indecency with girl, 13
Police arrested a Waco man Monday on an indecency with a child charge. Waco police arrested David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony charge. Bowman had a 13-year-old girl touch him inappropriately, according to his arrest affidavit. Forensic interviews with the girl and another child related to...
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
Top 9 Side Jobs You Need To Hop On Now in Killeen, Texas
Hey Temple, Killeen, and everywhere in between! Listen, my name is K-Lew and I am new to Killeen, Texas. I am a wife, a mother, and I wear every other hat of a professional you can think of just like you. After a ton of searching, I found the perfect fit here at Townsquare Media, but during my journey, I considered a number of side gigs to help me get by, and I actually kept a couple of them. Today, I thought I'd share them with you.
KWTX
Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett says faith, family and community are his blessings as he battles cancer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Beloved KWTX weatherman Rusty Garrett, 67, who retired in 2019 after 30 years at Channel 10, but continues to anchor weekend mornings, has been diagnosed with esophageal cancer, and in true “Rusty style,” he’s finding a way to find sunshine in the rain.
fox44news.com
Man barricaded after Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen shooting suspect is in custody after barricading himself inside of a home. Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in reference to a shooting. Through the investigation, it revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a domestic dispute – when the suspect shot the victim. The victim was able to get away and get help.
KWTX
No injuries reported after driver of SVU rear ended China Spring ISD school bus
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - No injuries were reported after the driver of an SUV rear ended a China Spring Independent School District bus with 34 students onboard. Superintendent Marc Faulkner told KWTX the bus was at a stop on 1637 and was rear ended by a small SUV at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.
dallasexpress.com
Fort Hood to Be Renamed After Texas Native Gen. Richard Cavazos
Texas’ Fort Hood, the largest active-duty armored military post in the U.S., is set to be renamed Fort Cavazos after a four-star general in the U.S. Army. Located in Bell County, Fort Hood houses around 40,000 soldiers. It was permanently established in 1950 and was named after Gen. John Bell Hood, the commander of the Confederate Army’s Texas brigade during the Civil War.
Have You Seen These Children Gone Missing From Texas In September And October?
Bell County also has their unfortunate share of missing persons, who you can see here. Texas Still Needs Your Help: More Wanted Criminals in The State. There are still criminals that remain in hiding from law enforcement. Have you seen these individuals?. Have You Seen These People? Bell County's Most...
fox44news.com
$800,000 grant to help fund City of Waco bridge construction
WASHINGTON / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An $800,000 grant has been awarded to the City of Waco under the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program. This was announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)...
fox44news.com
April Hernandez Castillo makes a visit in Waco for a meet and greet
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – April Hernandez-Castillo is a girl from the Bronx who dared to follow her dreams and in her memoir, ‘Embracing Me‘, she shares her story of growing up in the tough streets of the Bronx during the Crack Epidemic Era, as well as being in an abusive relationship.
KCEN
