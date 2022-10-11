ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Sabalenka criticises San Diego Open as WTA comes under further fire due to scheduling

Aryna Sabalenka was not happy about her exit from the San Diego Open and she voiced it on the social media platform Instagram. The Belarussian player arrived in San Diego with high hopes of getting some valuable points for the WTA Finals. She did rather well but ran into an inspired Donna Vekic who proved better in three sets as Sabalenka ran out of energy in the final set.
Jessica Pegula books San Diego Open semi-final over Keys

Jessica Pegula continued her superb season by beating Madison Keys in San Diego advancing to the semi-final. It was another strong match from Pegula who had issues at times but for the most part, the American was simply too good for Keys from the baseline. Not many players can strike the ball as well as Pegula has this year and Keys while capable of it, did not have enough throughout the match.
Collins upsets Badosa in San Diego, advances to semifinal

American tennis player Danielle Collins secured her spot in the semifinals of the San Diego Open, stunning second seed Paula Badosa on Friday night in an impressive showing. Collins recorded a 7-6(5) 6-4 win over the Spaniard, despite hitting 10 double faults that could have seen victory slip from her grasp. Although the American looked shaky on serve at several points in the match, Badosa was unable to capitalize, winning only 27% of points behind her second serve.
Coco Gauff finishes off Montgomery in San Diego

Coco Gauff and Robin Montgomery did not finish off their match last night in San Diego but had to step out once more today. The match was postponed at 6-3 3-2 for Gauff with the American playing a very solid match overall up until that point. Montgomery gave her best and she did rather well but it was simply obvious that Gauff was the better player with more talent.
San Diego Fall Activities: U-Cut San Diego Sunflower Fields

Did you know that San Diego is home to a few sunflower fields? While you might be wondering why this is listed as a fall activity idea (sunflower season in other parts of the world is in June/July), for San Diego, end of Sept – mid Oct is peak season! Today we’re talking about the U-Cut sunflower San Diego sunflower fields located in Rancho Bernardo. PS: this spot is also home to one of my favorite pumpkin patches (featured in this article).
Planning to take the trolley to the Padres game | Here are tips to get you to Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — Heading to Petco Park or Snapdragon Stadium this weekend? Here are some tips from MTS on how to park and ride to the stadiums with ease. A massive weekend of sports in San Diego begins Friday and will last through the weekend as the San Diego Padres take on rival Los Angeles Dodgers. On Sunday, the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club plays their first playoff game against the Chicago Red Stars at Snapdragon Stadium.
Corbin’s Q: Honk for BBQ when in neighborhood

If you drive by Corbin’s Q on El Cajon Boulevard while they’re grilling out front, the first thing you’ll notice is the aromatic BBQ smell wafting down the street, then you’ll see the sign “Honk for BBQ”. And honk everyone does. With more than...
Update on Goose Landing at Dodger Stadium

In San Diego, Game Three of the Dodgers series with the Padres is tonight at Petco Park, a couple days after a surprise visitor flew onto the field at Dodger Stadium. In Game Two of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles Wednesday night, a goose landed on the grass in the bottom of the 8th. Umpires stopped the game while crews got the large bird off the field. The game went on and the Padres beat the Dodgers five to three, tying up the series at one game each. A tweet from Los Angeles Audubon said the bird at the game was a Greater White-Fronted Goose, noting that bright lights can disorient birds that migrate at night. They also said they heard that the goose was released safely by Dodgers personnel.
Prep football: Friday's scores

San Diego’s bullpen has made itself impossible to ignore in the NLDS, shutting down the Dodgers’ bats to put the Padres up 2-1, Rowan Kavner writes. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
Best Day Trips from San Diego, California

Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
Barrio Logan Ranked 6th on List of World’s ‘Coolest Neighborhoods’

San Diego’s historic Barrio Logan neighborhood was ranked 6th on a list of the world’s “51 Coolest Neighborhoods” by Time Out magazine. Time Out, which publishes in 328 cities, described the neighborhood as “a vibrant and historic hub of Mexican-American culture” graced by “lowriders in Chevys, Cadillacs and Buicks” and family-owned businesses serving food and drink.
