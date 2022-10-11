Read full article on original website
Sabalenka criticises San Diego Open as WTA comes under further fire due to scheduling
Aryna Sabalenka was not happy about her exit from the San Diego Open and she voiced it on the social media platform Instagram. The Belarussian player arrived in San Diego with high hopes of getting some valuable points for the WTA Finals. She did rather well but ran into an inspired Donna Vekic who proved better in three sets as Sabalenka ran out of energy in the final set.
Jessica Pegula books San Diego Open semi-final over Keys
Jessica Pegula continued her superb season by beating Madison Keys in San Diego advancing to the semi-final. It was another strong match from Pegula who had issues at times but for the most part, the American was simply too good for Keys from the baseline. Not many players can strike the ball as well as Pegula has this year and Keys while capable of it, did not have enough throughout the match.
Collins upsets Badosa in San Diego, advances to semifinal
American tennis player Danielle Collins secured her spot in the semifinals of the San Diego Open, stunning second seed Paula Badosa on Friday night in an impressive showing. Collins recorded a 7-6(5) 6-4 win over the Spaniard, despite hitting 10 double faults that could have seen victory slip from her grasp. Although the American looked shaky on serve at several points in the match, Badosa was unable to capitalize, winning only 27% of points behind her second serve.
Coco Gauff finishes off Montgomery in San Diego
Coco Gauff and Robin Montgomery did not finish off their match last night in San Diego but had to step out once more today. The match was postponed at 6-3 3-2 for Gauff with the American playing a very solid match overall up until that point. Montgomery gave her best and she did rather well but it was simply obvious that Gauff was the better player with more talent.
San Diego Fall Activities: U-Cut San Diego Sunflower Fields
Did you know that San Diego is home to a few sunflower fields? While you might be wondering why this is listed as a fall activity idea (sunflower season in other parts of the world is in June/July), for San Diego, end of Sept – mid Oct is peak season! Today we’re talking about the U-Cut sunflower San Diego sunflower fields located in Rancho Bernardo. PS: this spot is also home to one of my favorite pumpkin patches (featured in this article).
Planning to take the trolley to the Padres game | Here are tips to get you to Petco Park
SAN DIEGO — Heading to Petco Park or Snapdragon Stadium this weekend? Here are some tips from MTS on how to park and ride to the stadiums with ease. A massive weekend of sports in San Diego begins Friday and will last through the weekend as the San Diego Padres take on rival Los Angeles Dodgers. On Sunday, the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club plays their first playoff game against the Chicago Red Stars at Snapdragon Stadium.
Co-Founder of the Beach Boys Buys Majority Stake in San Diego’s Seven Caves Spirits
A line of spirits that will debut with ready-to-drink canned cocktails being released this week in San Diego and beyond is a new venture from the legendary co-founder of the Beach Boys, Mike Love, whose brand Club Kokomo Spirits — named after the band’s chart-topping hit song from the 80s — will be produced by local distillery Seven Caves Spirits.
Tickets available for first-ever Supercross race at Snapdragon Stadium
Pre-sale tickets are now available for the first-ever Monster Energy AMA Supercross race at San Diego's news Snapdragon Stadium, Feld Motor Sports announced Wednesday.
Corbin’s Q: Honk for BBQ when in neighborhood
If you drive by Corbin’s Q on El Cajon Boulevard while they’re grilling out front, the first thing you’ll notice is the aromatic BBQ smell wafting down the street, then you’ll see the sign “Honk for BBQ”. And honk everyone does. With more than...
Update on Goose Landing at Dodger Stadium
In San Diego, Game Three of the Dodgers series with the Padres is tonight at Petco Park, a couple days after a surprise visitor flew onto the field at Dodger Stadium. In Game Two of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles Wednesday night, a goose landed on the grass in the bottom of the 8th. Umpires stopped the game while crews got the large bird off the field. The game went on and the Padres beat the Dodgers five to three, tying up the series at one game each. A tweet from Los Angeles Audubon said the bird at the game was a Greater White-Fronted Goose, noting that bright lights can disorient birds that migrate at night. They also said they heard that the goose was released safely by Dodgers personnel.
Prep football: Friday's scores
San Diego’s bullpen has made itself impossible to ignore in the NLDS, shutting down the Dodgers’ bats to put the Padres up 2-1, Rowan Kavner writes. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
Goose gets loose on field during Padres, Dodgers game
A goose that appeared to play spoiler with the Padres' momentum Wednesday during the National League Division Series Game 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers turned out to be a good luck charm for our beloved Friars.
Best Day Trips from San Diego, California
Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
S.D. commission OKs after-the-fact permit for mound of fallen bluff compiled near La Jolla's Mushroom House
After a brief discussion, the San Diego Planning Commission lent its support Oct. 13 to an after-the-fact site development permit for moving some fallen coastal bluff material near the so-called Mushroom House on La Jolla's Black's Beach.
Bells & Whistles—Del Mar candidate said tunnel options would be devastating to community
The top news stories RT&S was following the week ending Oct. 14. Del Mar candidate: Options to move track would present ‘devastating tunnels’. First leg of record-setting bridge funding is announced. Vancouver’s Broadway Subway Project welcomes Elsie and Phyllis. Too many curves? Officials wonder if track design for...
Twitch streamer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
Another streamer said she dislocated her kneecap after tumbling into the same foam pit.
Barrio Logan Ranked 6th on List of World’s ‘Coolest Neighborhoods’
San Diego’s historic Barrio Logan neighborhood was ranked 6th on a list of the world’s “51 Coolest Neighborhoods” by Time Out magazine. Time Out, which publishes in 328 cities, described the neighborhood as “a vibrant and historic hub of Mexican-American culture” graced by “lowriders in Chevys, Cadillacs and Buicks” and family-owned businesses serving food and drink.
Storms roll through parts of San Diego County
Storms are firing off across San Diego County Tuesday afternoon and are expected to continue in a westward direction into the evening hours.
South Bay Latina business owner reaches success after funding her own dream
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This Hispanic Heritage Month ABC 10News celebrates community and a steadily growing community around the US that are Latina entrepreneurs. The group faces challenges when it comes to funding and resources. Inside Mujer Divina, you can hear the sound of traditional cafe de olla brewing.
'We're going to fight this': Second trip-and-fall lawsuit against San Diego embroils Enhance La Jolla
For the second time this year, the city claims the nonprofit has responsibility in connection with an incident in The Village, but Enhance La Jolla says this time 'we're not going to stand for it.'
