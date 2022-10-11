Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Bristol Brewery's Venetucci Pumpkin Ale Is Available Friday (October 14th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Howl at the Moon With the Wolves at Colorado Wolf and Wildlife CenterColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Related
Nightly full closures of southbound I-25, South Academy Boulevard start Wednesday
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Southbound I-25 over South Academy Boulevard, along with the east and westbound South Academy Boulevard lanes, will be closed during overnight hours starting Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 14 for bridge work. The bridge work will also impact a single lane of northbound I-25. The temporary closures are part of the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Program […]
Bridge closure Wednesday in Fountain due to structural repairs
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The bridge located over Fountain Creek near the 7/11 on South Santa Fe Ave. will be closed Wednesday. This closure begins at 9a.m. and will wrap up by 4p.m. while the Colorado Department of Transportation works to complete structural repairs. Detours will be in place but officials advise to expect delays The post Bridge closure Wednesday in Fountain due to structural repairs appeared first on KRDO.
Early morning apartment fire impacts six people
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) tweeted about an early morning apartment fire near East Fountain Boulevard that impacted six people. According to CSFD at around 4 a.m. firefighters were called to the Western Terrace Apartments on Palacio View north of E. Fountain Blvd. for a fire. CSFD evacuated the building and […]
CDOT emphasizes safe driving on Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Fountain this winter as construction continues
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The narrower corridors on I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and the main Fountain exit because of a concrete project has some drivers wondering if there's enough room to deposit plowed snow, or for traffic to pull over in bad weather. KRDO "When it comes time for winter, I think it The post CDOT emphasizes safe driving on Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Fountain this winter as construction continues appeared first on KRDO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KKTV
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 to launch electric school bus
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 will be launching an electric school bus next week. The bus will make its maiden voyage on Oct. 19 to Fountain Middle School with some students and guests on board. A spokesperson for Fountain-Fort Carson says it will be the first electric school bus in El Paso County.
KKTV
Motorcycle rider hit by SUV in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after they were hit by an SUV Wednesday evening. Police say a Chevy Tahoe was making a left turn from Boulder Street onto Prairie at the same time the rider was traveling through the intersection. The vehicles collided and the motorcyclist was thrown from their bike.
KKTV
Body found along Fountain Creek in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were investigating after a body was found along Fountain Creek on Wednesday. Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police at about 1 p.m., the death was considered suspicious. The body was found in an area close to City Center Drive and Dayton southeast of downtown.
Colorado Springs police investigate grocery store robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a suspect in a reported robbery at a grocery store that happened Wednesday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, an unidentified male entered a grocery store in the 2900 block of S. Academy Blvd. at 9:50 p.m. wearing a surgical mask and a beanie. Once The post Colorado Springs police investigate grocery store robbery appeared first on KRDO.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KKTV
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over on a rural El Paso County road early Thursday morning. Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol says the Chevy was traveling in the area of Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road when the driver crashed and rolled the vehicle. Lewis did not have information on what caused the crash or whether intoxication and/or speeding were factors. The rollover was reported at 3:46 a.m.
Colorado Springs weighs 3,200-acre annexation southeast of town for thousands of homes
The Colorado Springs City Council may annex 3,200 acres southeast of the city limits this year that could be transformed into neighborhoods with up to 9,500 homes. Some councilmembers praised the potential for more homes to help address the housing crisis, while asking hard questions about the development's need for water, at an informal discussion about the project Monday.
KKTV
Latest information on the strangulation death near Downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three unrelated deaths are under investigation, according to Colorado Springs Police Department. They all happened within an hour of each other last night across Colorado Springs. One happened at 19th and Unitah at the Wind River Apartments, another near Memorial Park, and the third in...
Shooting damages home and vehicles in southeast Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Oct. 11 just after 11 p.m. According to CSPD, on Tuesday night officers were called to the 3600 block of El Morro Road, which is near South Academy Boulevard, and south of Chelton Road, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KKTV
WATCH: Suspicious death investigation in Pueblo
2 parents in Colorado are facing charges in connection to the death of their child. Tejon Eatery in downtown Colorado Springs is reportedly closing.
KKTV
74-year-old woman missing south of Colorado Springs found safe
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (10/13): The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Bernice has been found safe. PREVIOUS (10/12): The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with locating a missing woman. The sheriff’s office is reporting 74-year-old Bernice was last...
KKTV
WATCH: 3 deaths in one night under investigation in Colorado Springs
Water main break closes part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway 10/11/22. A man has life-threatening injuries following a crash near Union/Bijou in Colorado Springs.
One female dead at home on Erie Road near Memorial Park
Colorado Springs Police say one female was found dead at a home on Erie Road in Colorado Springs on Monday night.
FOX21News.com
Green District opens second location in Colorado Springs!
(SPONSORED) — With nine restaurant locations currently operating all over the country, Green District plans to expand to nearly 30 units by early 2023. In addition to its new Briargate location, Green District recently opened a second location here in Colorado Springs at 7 Spectrum Loop! Nova gets his green on with the Western Market President, Tim Spong, to find out what they offer.
KKTV
Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car east of downtown Colorado Springs, his family speaks out
Death investigation in Pueblo 10/12/22. 2 parents in Colorado are facing charges in connection to the death of their child. Tejon Eatery in downtown Colorado Springs is reportedly closing.
KKTV
Deadly crash closes Highway 24 west of Lake George
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash closed Highway 24 in Park County on Monday. Colorado State Patrol was called to the area west of Lake George at about 2 p.m. The crash happened near the Wilkerson Pass Visitor Center between Lake George and Hartsel. At least one person was killed. Two other people were taken by helicopter to the hospital.
KKTV
Man in wheelchair hit by car in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. in the area of North Union Boulevard and Bijou Street. “Upon arrival officers learned that a vehicle was traveling west on Bijou Street preparing...
Comments / 0