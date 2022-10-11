ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KXRM

Nightly full closures of southbound I-25, South Academy Boulevard start Wednesday

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Southbound I-25 over South Academy Boulevard, along with the east and westbound South Academy Boulevard lanes, will be closed during overnight hours starting Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 14 for bridge work. The bridge work will also impact a single lane of northbound I-25. The temporary closures are part of the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Program […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Bridge closure Wednesday in Fountain due to structural repairs

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The bridge located over Fountain Creek near the 7/11 on South Santa Fe Ave. will be closed Wednesday. This closure begins at 9a.m. and will wrap up by 4p.m. while the Colorado Department of Transportation works to complete structural repairs. Detours will be in place but officials advise to expect delays The post Bridge closure Wednesday in Fountain due to structural repairs appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

Early morning apartment fire impacts six people

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) tweeted about an early morning apartment fire near East Fountain Boulevard that impacted six people. According to CSFD at around 4 a.m. firefighters were called to the Western Terrace Apartments on Palacio View north of E. Fountain Blvd. for a fire. CSFD evacuated the building and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT emphasizes safe driving on Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Fountain this winter as construction continues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The narrower corridors on I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and the main Fountain exit because of a concrete project has some drivers wondering if there's enough room to deposit plowed snow, or for traffic to pull over in bad weather. KRDO "When it comes time for winter, I think it The post CDOT emphasizes safe driving on Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Fountain this winter as construction continues appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 to launch electric school bus

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 will be launching an electric school bus next week. The bus will make its maiden voyage on Oct. 19 to Fountain Middle School with some students and guests on board. A spokesperson for Fountain-Fort Carson says it will be the first electric school bus in El Paso County.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Motorcycle rider hit by SUV in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after they were hit by an SUV Wednesday evening. Police say a Chevy Tahoe was making a left turn from Boulder Street onto Prairie at the same time the rider was traveling through the intersection. The vehicles collided and the motorcyclist was thrown from their bike.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Body found along Fountain Creek in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were investigating after a body was found along Fountain Creek on Wednesday. Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police at about 1 p.m., the death was considered suspicious. The body was found in an area close to City Center Drive and Dayton southeast of downtown.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs police investigate grocery store robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a suspect in a reported robbery at a grocery store that happened Wednesday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, an unidentified male entered a grocery store in the 2900 block of S. Academy Blvd. at 9:50 p.m. wearing a surgical mask and a beanie. Once The post Colorado Springs police investigate grocery store robbery appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over on a rural El Paso County road early Thursday morning. Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol says the Chevy was traveling in the area of Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road when the driver crashed and rolled the vehicle. Lewis did not have information on what caused the crash or whether intoxication and/or speeding were factors. The rollover was reported at 3:46 a.m.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs weighs 3,200-acre annexation southeast of town for thousands of homes

The Colorado Springs City Council may annex 3,200 acres southeast of the city limits this year that could be transformed into neighborhoods with up to 9,500 homes. Some councilmembers praised the potential for more homes to help address the housing crisis, while asking hard questions about the development's need for water, at an informal discussion about the project Monday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Shooting damages home and vehicles in southeast Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Oct. 11 just after 11 p.m. According to CSPD, on Tuesday night officers were called to the 3600 block of El Morro Road, which is near South Academy Boulevard, and south of Chelton Road, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

74-year-old woman missing south of Colorado Springs found safe

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (10/13): The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Bernice has been found safe. PREVIOUS (10/12): The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with locating a missing woman. The sheriff’s office is reporting 74-year-old Bernice was last...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Green District opens second location in Colorado Springs!

(SPONSORED) — With nine restaurant locations currently operating all over the country, Green District plans to expand to nearly 30 units by early 2023. In addition to its new Briargate location, Green District recently opened a second location here in Colorado Springs at 7 Spectrum Loop! Nova gets his green on with the Western Market President, Tim Spong, to find out what they offer.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Deadly crash closes Highway 24 west of Lake George

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash closed Highway 24 in Park County on Monday. Colorado State Patrol was called to the area west of Lake George at about 2 p.m. The crash happened near the Wilkerson Pass Visitor Center between Lake George and Hartsel. At least one person was killed. Two other people were taken by helicopter to the hospital.
PARK COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Man in wheelchair hit by car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. in the area of North Union Boulevard and Bijou Street. “Upon arrival officers learned that a vehicle was traveling west on Bijou Street preparing...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

