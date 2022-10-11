Read full article on original website
anji baybee
1d ago
Why ? Why does it take so freaking long to put a convicted murder down as fast as they did their victim. Why should they enjoy the privilege of breathing for 20/30 years before they are put away for good. The victim was deprived from that privilege and she was innocent no matter what the reason was. 😡😡😡😡😡
Reply(2)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Related
NAACP Houston demands accountability after jury finds officer not guilty in death of Black woman
Social justice leaders held a press conference to express their outrage over a not guilty verdict handed down Tuesday in the murder trial of Pamela Turner.
fox26houston.com
55-year-old woman worth millions says Harris Co. Probate Court trying to find her incompetent
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Long-time Houstonians have heard many horror stories about alleged corruption and greed playing out in Harris County Probate Courts. If what Monique Mandell is saying is true, her story could be the scariest of all. "I'm paralyzed from the waist down. Maybe with research, I'll find...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests Four Following Burglary Investigation
On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
Harris County jury finds Baytown officer not guilty in 2019 shooting death of Pamela Turner
On Tuesday, the jury delivered a not guilty verdict. The Harris County District Attorney's Office said the killing was a tragedy but respects the decision.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2nd suspect found guilty after 11-year-old murdered in his sleep in 2019, DA's office says
Kamren Jones was 11 years old when shooters mistook him for a previous tenant and shot at his home, striking, and killing him.
2nd day of retrial: AJ Armstrong becomes emotional in court as he sees images of his parents
An officer and EMT who responded to the scene testified on the second day of trial, recalling the events of that day.
Click2Houston.com
Detailed timeline: Murder charges filed against man accused of gunning down security guard outside of Club Onyx, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities have identified and charged a man who shot and killed a security guard who intervened in an argument between the suspect and a woman outside a gentlemen’s club along Houston’s popular Richmond strip, according to Houston police. Anthony Glen Jones, 24, has been charged...
Man accused of killing Deputy Dhaliwal fires his lawyers just prior to capital murder trial
The move was made just before court began on Monday. The judge allowed the 50-year-old suspect to represent himself in a capital murder trial
IN THIS ARTICLE
17-year-old stabs 2 classmates who were about to attack him at Wharton HS, police say
Charges are being filed against the teen suspect and two of his classmates who are accused of trying to attack him on Wednesday.
fox26houston.com
Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder suicide on Rain Willow Ct, family was present
HOUSTON - More information has been shared on the murder-suicide that occurred on Sunday in southwest Houston. Officials report that around 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 9, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call at 4115 Rain Willow Ct. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Tamara Sawyer and her ex-boyfriend, 22, dead from gunshot wounds.
Click2Houston.com
20-year-old wanted, charged for shooting man multiple times on SW Houston apartment patio
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in July where a man was found shot multiple times on a patio. Santos Donai Vasquez Mendez, 20, known as “Querobin” has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Texas man kills aspiring nurse, then kills himself
A Texas man and a woman died on Oct. 9 in an apparent murder-suicide. According to investigators, the 22-year-old man called his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend, Tamara Sawyer, and showed up at her house later that day unannounced but she let him inside. They went to her bedroom, and 10 minutes later, family members said they heard gunshots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
AJ Armstrong murder retrial: 1st witness, an HPD lieutenant, takes the stand
HOUSTON – Opening arguments in the AJ Armstrong re-trial started Tuesday morning in front of a packed courtroom. Antonio Armstrong Jr. is accused of shooting and killing his parents, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr., while they slept in their home back in 2016. He was 16 years old at the time.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN HUNT ENDS IN ARREST
Tuesday night just after 10:30 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy attempted to pull a Jeep over on FM 1485 at Gene Campbell. The driver accelerated and fled. A pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended just south of Jefferson Chemical and FM 3083 (Four Corners). The driver left the roadway and went behind the guardrail before striking a concrete embankment over a drainage ditch causing the Jeep to hang over it. The driver fled into the woods. Montgomery County Precinct 4 K-9 was put on the ground and tracked the male through extremely thick brush and over several barbed wire fences. He was unable to track further when they approached a 6-foot fence with barbed wire over the top. A perimeter was set up using Precinct 4 units, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Conroe Police, and DPS. DPS air support was called and within minutes DPS was overhead searching. As the search was winding down and the helicopter was about to pull off the DPS observer spotted a heat image lying on the ground off Rocky Road near Jefferson Chemical. Deputies were directed to the location where they found Logan Kent Box, 27 (10/11/95), of Porter. Box who was in his stocking feet had been scratched up badly while in the woods. He was also wanted on an open warrant in Montgomery County for a DWI. In addition, Box, a felon had possession of a pistol which deputies recovered. He was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest. In addition, Box was intoxicated and admitted he had been celebrating his birthday all day by drinking Whisky. Box has been handled many times in Montgomery County with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, public intoxication, and DWI. In 2017 he was sentenced to two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for deadly conduct. This was after he shot another male on May 20, 2017. He was originally charged with a second-degree felony of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, however, the charge was reduced to deadly conduct a Third-degree felony. His warrant for DWI stemmed from a September 5, 2020 DWI. He was sentenced to 3-days in jail but failed to pay his fine. Thus in January of this year, the warrant was issued. The Jeep he was driving was owned by his mother. Jason, with Jason Adamicks Wrecker, had to use caution recovering the Jeep. With the angle it was on and wedged on the concrete he was cautious not to let it roll over.
mocomotive.com
Fatal shooting of Splendora man tied to disagreement, arrest warrant says
According to the arrest warrant issued for Stephen Roger Edwards, he asked that the man later slain and a female friend bring a third man to a location off Lost Lake Drive in New Caney to settle a disagreement. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Caney-man-charged-with-murder-following-brawl-17499288.php.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2019 road rage shooting that left young boys burned by fireworks
HOUSTON — Bayron Rivera has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault in a 2019 road rage shooting that left a family of four burned after fireworks exploded in the back of their truck. The family, including two boys,...
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old arrested after stabbing 2 students who were reportedly jumping him during brawl at Wharton HS, officials say
WHARTON, Texas – Police say two Wharton ISD students are being treated at the hospital, and three others were arrested after a stabbing at Wharton High School on Wednesday. Terry David Lynch, the chief of police at Wharton Police Department, said there was a fight between multiple students, and two students ended up stabbed during the altercation.
Cypress woman arrested after foster child made report of assault to guidance counselor, records show
Before deputies arrested the foster mom, officials examined the boy's injuries and saw a video of the alleged incident, Pct. 5 deputies said.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested after assaulting two people over their dog’s behaviors, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged after assaulting two people during an argument over their dog’s behavior, according deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. The incident was reported in the 11200 block of Timbertech Avenue in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, the suspect involved...
fox26houston.com
Baytown officer Juan Delacruz who allegedly shot, killed Pamela Turner awaits verdict
BAYTOWN, Texas - Jurors are deliberating the fate of the Baytown police officer who shot and killed a woman as he tried to arrest her. The jury is considering whether Baytown police officer Juan Delacruz acted reasonably as an officer when he shot and killed Pamela Turner or if opening fire and killing her was a crime.
Comments / 9