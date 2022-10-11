Read full article on original website
James “Jody” Arthur McCulloh, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jody, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Michigan. He was born September 19, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio to Norma Jean (Hightower) and James McCulloh, Sr. He graduated from the prestigious Cardinal Mooney High School in 1975. He...
Linda H. Komara, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda H. Komara, 75 of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, where she was a lifelong resident for 70 years, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Linda was born July 9, 1947 in Youngstown to Frank and Mary Laska Mayoras. She attended...
Joseph L. Yochman, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph L. Yochman, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Joe was born on February 16, 1959 in Warren, Ohio the son of Leonard W. and Arlene (Morris) Yochman. A lifelong resident of the area and a second generation graduate of Jackson-Milton...
Frank R. Naypaver, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank R. Naypaver, 76 of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home. Frank was born March 12, 1946, in Macon, Georgia, the son of the late Frank J. Naypaver and the late A. Lorell (Coley) Naypaver. He was employed and retired...
Billy Kidd, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billy Kidd passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Billy Kidd, please visit our floral store.
Howard Henry Hanes, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, October 10, 2022, Howard Henry Hanes, age 85 of Poland, previously of Sebring, Ohio, passed away at home with his family. He was born in Youngstown on January 13, 1937 to Thomas and Helen (Kerr) Hanes. Howard loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events...
Lennett Hammond, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lennett Hammond, 66, transitioned from this life to her heavenly home Sunday, September 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at Greenbrier Healthcare Center. Lennett was born December 18, 1955 in Whitehall Alabama, the daughter of late David Griffin and Daria Lou Ball Hooks. Lennett...
Jean L. Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean L. Williams, 77, of Youngstown, died Monday evening, October 10, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland. She was born January 26, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John (Red) and Flora (Tullis) DeMain and was a lifelong area resident. She was a...
Lois L. Whelchel, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois L. Whelchel passed away on Monday, October 10, at 85 years of age, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle in Austintown. Lois was born March 14, 1937 in Salem, a daughter of Donald and Virginia Venn Beardsley. She had various careers. She drove semi with...
Randy G. “Face” Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy G. “Face” Johnson, 48 Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center, Youngstown campus. Randy was born on September 5, 1974 in Youngstown, a son of Larry Knight and Gwendolyn Johnson. He attended The Rayen High...
Brittany Autum Harmouche, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Brittany Autum Harmouche, age 37 of Boardman, Ohio, passed away at home. She was born in Salem, Ohio on August 9, 1985 to Michael James Halligan and Pamela Sue (Setliff) Halligan. Brittany is survived by her children, Michael Richards, Jacob...
Richard A. Perrine, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Perrine, 88, passed away early Sunday morning, October 9, 2022, at Austinwoods Nursing Center. Richard was born July 10, 1934, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Alfred D. Perrine and Pearl Null Perrine and lived in the Youngstown area most of his life.
George A. Ludwig, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George A. Ludwig, age 68 of Columbiana, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 21, 1954, in Salem, a son of the late Flossie Kay Ludwig. George was a veteran of the United States Navy and was...
Thomas Ray Johnson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Ray Johnson, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. He was born on October 20, 1959 to the late Ray and Phyliss (Stone) Johnson. Thomas worked for several different companies as a commercial hauling driver. He enjoyed what he did for a...
Janet Lee Clay, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lee Clay, 55 of 131 West Boardman Street, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at her residence, following a cardiac arrest. She was born February 6, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Alvin Salter and Burena Rose...
Lillian Michelle Higgins, New Rochester, Ohio
NEW ROCHESTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian Higgins of East Rochester, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 15, 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, where a funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m. To send flowers to the family...
Forest “Duck” Tenney, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Forest “Duck” Tenney of Mineral Ridge passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 8:09 p.m. in his residence. He was 78 years old. Forest was born in Hemlock, West Virginia on February 11, 1944, the son of the late Floyd and...
Josephine Gabanyic, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Wroblewski Gabanyic, 78, passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, October 9, 2022, following a lengthy illness. Josephine was born November 16, 1943, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Edmond Walter and Elizabeth Tristana Wroblewski. She was raised on the city’s north side and...
Jeannie Mae Oliver, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeannie Mae Oliver, 67 of 4420 Youngstown Warren Road, Warren, Ohio departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022 at 4:50 p.m. at her residence, following a brief illness. She was born July 29, 1955 in Glenwood, Alabama, the daughter of Leon and Lizzie Mae Wilson...
Alice Marie Monti, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Marie Monti, age 71 of Warren passed away at Trumbull Regional Medical Center on Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born in Warren on February 24, 1951, the daughter of the late John Clayton and Grace Lewis Vickers. A lifetime area resident, Alice worked...
