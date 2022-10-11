ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Strong winds have once again returned

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern plains is known as a windy place and weather around here lately is certainly proving that to be true. Peak winds the past 24 hours have been strong. Wind gusts to 60mph or higher have been common in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls has peaked over 50mph.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Paint the Plows to be held this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend is the annual Paint the Plows event in Sioux Falls. It will feature 17 snowplows painted by local students. There will even be plows for the public to paint as well as an opportunity to win a ride to school in a snow plow.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Urban Indian Health celebrates 45 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Urban Indian Health has been serving the state for 45 years. Over those years, the organization has set up two clinics in Pierre and Sioux Falls. South Dakota Urban Indian Health offers much more than it did 45 years ago. “We incorporated...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: 11-year-old located safely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for help in locating an 11-year-old. Ubbe Stirler was last seen near 12th St/Cloudas Ave around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Ubbe was wearing a grey shirt with orange decals and carrying a black backpack. He is considered endangered...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility

The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. Updated: 8 hours ago. The second oldest stretch of road within Nebraska is getting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Multiple hoax 'active shooter' calls made to South Dakota schools

Police are looking into multiple hoax threats called into schools across South Dakota Thursday. This comes the same day the shooter of a Parkland, Florida school received a life sentence. Brookings PD has confirmed that in addition to a threat called at Brookings High School, schools in Sioux Falls, Rapid...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Watch Chicken Literally Cross The Road in Sioux Falls

Sometimes stories around Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire just write themselves. You really cannot make this stuff up!. It was an eventful Sunday morning in downtown Sioux Falls. Last week, some of my friends from college came to visit Sioux Falls. Yesterday, I was driving them to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for their flight home when I noticed a small creature crossing the street. My friend Dalton captured this comedic moment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Chase in northeast Sioux Falls ends in crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A police chase beginning around 1 p.m. CT in Sioux Falls ended in a crash near the intersection of Rice Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News the chase started when the suspect struck a police vehicle near 900 S Marion Road. The suspect is a parole absconder and drove off after the impact.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: Black squirrel plays in Moment in Nature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Moment in Nature, we bring you a look at black squirrel in Sioux Falls. Photojournalist Jaxon Thorson spotted the animal recently in the city. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, black squirrels are relatively rare. They are seen both in their...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

McCook Central FFA to host Harvest Meal on Friday

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) – Harvest season is in full swing and that means farmers are putting in long hours in the field to get it all done. It may be early but farmers are already behind the wheel getting their harvested crops into the grain elevator in Salem Thursday morning.
SALEM, SD
KELOLAND TV

Native American Day Parade returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown tradition returns to Sioux Falls Monday after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The Native American Day Parade will take place Monday morning as local indigenous groups and organizations showcase their culture to the community. The parade was canceled in 2020 and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
earnthenecklace.com

Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nightwatch is made up of volunteers that supply about four meals a week to community members all around Sioux Falls. This with the goal of offering hope where people live. A total of twelve churches and organizations rotate turns volunteering each week to serve...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Boosters fly Brandon Valley students between events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three Brandon Valley students took a whirlwind route to a band contest over the past weekend after community members came together to solve an interesting problem. Logan Brakke, Camden Coughlin and Ryley McKeown are all on the Brandon Valley Cross Country team, and this...
BRANDON, SD

