KELOLAND TV
Strong winds have once again returned
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern plains is known as a windy place and weather around here lately is certainly proving that to be true. Peak winds the past 24 hours have been strong. Wind gusts to 60mph or higher have been common in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls has peaked over 50mph.
KELOLAND TV
Paint the Plows to be held this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend is the annual Paint the Plows event in Sioux Falls. It will feature 17 snowplows painted by local students. There will even be plows for the public to paint as well as an opportunity to win a ride to school in a snow plow.
dakotanewsnow.com
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes motorcycle collision with bear on west coast trip
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -You may recognize his name or voice if you’ve lived in the area for a while. Rick Knobe, former Sioux Falls Mayor and radio host, can now add safety advocate to his resume. Now retired, Knobe has stories of travels, but he didn’t...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Urban Indian Health celebrates 45 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Urban Indian Health has been serving the state for 45 years. Over those years, the organization has set up two clinics in Pierre and Sioux Falls. South Dakota Urban Indian Health offers much more than it did 45 years ago. “We incorporated...
South Africans Coming to South Dakota to Help with Fall Harvest
I recently made a road trip to the Kennebec, Presho area in Central South Dakota. I thought I'd get out and do a little looking for a coyote and some deer scouting for the upcoming season in November. The weather was perfect, not for hunting, but for just being outside....
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 11-year-old located safely
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for help in locating an 11-year-old. Ubbe Stirler was last seen near 12th St/Cloudas Ave around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Ubbe was wearing a grey shirt with orange decals and carrying a black backpack. He is considered endangered...
KELOLAND TV
How Sioux Falls responded to a fake active school shooter call
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Students and staff at Lincoln High School had an unusual start to their school day this Thursday morning when they had to shelter in place — for a call that turned out to be a hoax. The school was one of several in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility
The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. Updated: 8 hours ago. The second oldest stretch of road within Nebraska is getting...
sdpb.org
Multiple hoax 'active shooter' calls made to South Dakota schools
Police are looking into multiple hoax threats called into schools across South Dakota Thursday. This comes the same day the shooter of a Parkland, Florida school received a life sentence. Brookings PD has confirmed that in addition to a threat called at Brookings High School, schools in Sioux Falls, Rapid...
Part of west 18th street closed to be closed Monday
Beginning on Monday, October 17, West 18th Street will be closed to traffic between South Dakota Avenue and South Main Avenue.
Portion of Arrowhead Parkway Closing Temporarily in Sioux Falls
A major road construction project in northeast Sioux Falls will force the temporary closure of a main artery in and out of the city. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says South Dakota Highway 42, aka Arrowhead Parkway, will be closed to traffic from North Hein Avenue to Six Mile Road, beginning Monday (October 17).
Watch Chicken Literally Cross The Road in Sioux Falls
Sometimes stories around Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire just write themselves. You really cannot make this stuff up!. It was an eventful Sunday morning in downtown Sioux Falls. Last week, some of my friends from college came to visit Sioux Falls. Yesterday, I was driving them to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for their flight home when I noticed a small creature crossing the street. My friend Dalton captured this comedic moment.
KELOLAND TV
Chase in northeast Sioux Falls ends in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A police chase beginning around 1 p.m. CT in Sioux Falls ended in a crash near the intersection of Rice Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News the chase started when the suspect struck a police vehicle near 900 S Marion Road. The suspect is a parole absconder and drove off after the impact.
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Black squirrel plays in Moment in Nature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Moment in Nature, we bring you a look at black squirrel in Sioux Falls. Photojournalist Jaxon Thorson spotted the animal recently in the city. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, black squirrels are relatively rare. They are seen both in their...
KELOLAND TV
McCook Central FFA to host Harvest Meal on Friday
SALEM, S.D. (KELO) – Harvest season is in full swing and that means farmers are putting in long hours in the field to get it all done. It may be early but farmers are already behind the wheel getting their harvested crops into the grain elevator in Salem Thursday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Native American Day Parade returns to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown tradition returns to Sioux Falls Monday after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The Native American Day Parade will take place Monday morning as local indigenous groups and organizations showcase their culture to the community. The parade was canceled in 2020 and...
earnthenecklace.com
Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nightwatch is made up of volunteers that supply about four meals a week to community members all around Sioux Falls. This with the goal of offering hope where people live. A total of twelve churches and organizations rotate turns volunteering each week to serve...
KELOLAND TV
Boosters fly Brandon Valley students between events
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three Brandon Valley students took a whirlwind route to a band contest over the past weekend after community members came together to solve an interesting problem. Logan Brakke, Camden Coughlin and Ryley McKeown are all on the Brandon Valley Cross Country team, and this...
When Did Kiwanis Avenue Turn Into Talladega Speedway?
There is a younger Sioux Falls driver that thinks I'm Number One!. So the other day I'm minding my own business, motoring north on Kiwanis Avenue. You know Kiwanis, it's one of the major streets in Sioux Falls. Oh, it's not 41st or Minnesota or East 10th, but it's a pretty busy street here in town.
