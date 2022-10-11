On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas look at the highlight reel filled Week 6 TNF game between the Washington Commanders (-1) and Chicago Bears. Bet the Edge discusses what they are expecting in this bout. Both believe ultimately Washington is the correct side here, as well as the under (38), but are extremely interested in some player props. Brad is looking at Justin Fields over 7.5 rush attempts, and a sprinkle on a Brian Robinson anytime TD (+200), while Jay is dialed in on Carson Wentz throwing an INT (-110). Taking a peak at the currently dominant NFC East, Jay and Brad feel obligated to continue backing the Eagles to win the division (-250), though neither would currently lay the money on this ballooned price. Despite the success form the Cowboys and Giants, they expect them to fade down the stretch amid the Eagles soft schedule and superior rosters.

