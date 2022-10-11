ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs police investigate grocery store robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a suspect in a reported robbery at a grocery store that happened Wednesday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, an unidentified male entered a grocery store in the 2900 block of S. Academy Blvd. at 9:50 p.m. wearing a surgical mask and a beanie. Once The post Colorado Springs police investigate grocery store robbery appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

FBI executes search warrants at Pueblo West business

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents are executing search warrants at a Pueblo West business. Thursday morning, the FBI said they were conducting searches at Singleton Sheet Metal at 397 E. Industrial Blvd. Business owners in the area say multiple FBI agents arrived around 6 a.m. They stayed through The post FBI executes search warrants at Pueblo West business appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KKTV

Suspect robs southeast Springs King Soopers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man clad in a surgical mask robbed a southeast Springs grocery store late Wednesday night. Police say the suspect walked into the King Soopers at South Academy and Hancock just before 10 and handed an employee a note demanding cash. He left after getting what he came for.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
KKTV

74-year-old woman missing south of Colorado Springs found safe

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (10/13): The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Bernice has been found safe. PREVIOUS (10/12): The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with locating a missing woman. The sheriff’s office is reporting 74-year-old Bernice was last...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Several vehicles damaged in Colorado Springs shooting

COLORDO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are working to identify a suspect involved in a shooting that caused property damage in a Colorado Springs neighborhood. Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a 911 call about a shooting in the 3600 block of El Morro Rd.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs leaders call for review of police video capturing “we will gas you” chant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Elected leaders are calling on the Colorado Springs Police Department to further investigate and potentially discipline officers following a 13 Investigates story involving police body-worn camera video. 13 Investigates obtained Colorado Springs police body-worn camera video capturing an unidentified individual singing “we will, we will gas you" before a highly contentious The post Colorado Springs leaders call for review of police video capturing “we will gas you” chant appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Deadly shooting victim on Galley Road identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road on Sunday, Oct. 2. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the death of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
KKTV

Juvenile suspected of killing teen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was shot and killed inside a home in east Colorado Springs last month, and police believe they have the person responsible in custody. Authorities were called to the deadly shooting Sept. 21 at a home in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr....
KKTV

Man strangled to death outside of downtown Colorado Springs bar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was strangled to death outside a downtown Colorado Springs bar. Just before 8 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded outside Coati Uprise and the McDivitt office, near Cimarron and Tejon, to an assault in progress. Police tell 11 News a man was strangled and found dead on scene, but did not release further details.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over on a rural El Paso County road early Thursday morning. Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol says the Chevy was traveling in the area of Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road when the driver crashed and rolled the vehicle. Lewis did not have information on what caused the crash or whether intoxication and/or speeding were factors. The rollover was reported at 3:46 a.m.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man, who had allegedly escaped from a halfway house in Denver in April, has been charged with the 2nd degree-murder of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson on May 24, 2022, at the 4600 block of Old Stage Road. After months of investigation, the El Paso County Sheriff's The post Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Police investigate deadly shooting on Pueblo’s west side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after a late-night shooting in Pueblo. Tuesday at 11:30 p.m., officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 2300 block of W. 13th Street. At the scene, police found the body of a man. According to...
PUEBLO, CO

