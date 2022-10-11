Read full article on original website
Colorado Springs police investigate grocery store robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a suspect in a reported robbery at a grocery store that happened Wednesday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, an unidentified male entered a grocery store in the 2900 block of S. Academy Blvd. at 9:50 p.m. wearing a surgical mask and a beanie. Once The post Colorado Springs police investigate grocery store robbery appeared first on KRDO.
FBI executes search warrants at Pueblo West business
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents are executing search warrants at a Pueblo West business. Thursday morning, the FBI said they were conducting searches at Singleton Sheet Metal at 397 E. Industrial Blvd. Business owners in the area say multiple FBI agents arrived around 6 a.m. They stayed through The post FBI executes search warrants at Pueblo West business appeared first on KRDO.
Suspect robs southeast Springs King Soopers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man clad in a surgical mask robbed a southeast Springs grocery store late Wednesday night. Police say the suspect walked into the King Soopers at South Academy and Hancock just before 10 and handed an employee a note demanding cash. He left after getting what he came for.
Arrest made in homicide believed to be connected to large homeless camp fire in rural El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of stabbing someone after a large fire in a homeless camp. Monday at 2 a.m., the deputies, the Stratmoor Fire Department, and numerous other fire agencies responded to a large fire in a homeless camp near B Street in unincorporated El Paso County.
74-year-old woman missing south of Colorado Springs found safe
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (10/13): The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Bernice has been found safe. PREVIOUS (10/12): The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with locating a missing woman. The sheriff’s office is reporting 74-year-old Bernice was last...
Several vehicles damaged in Colorado Springs shooting
COLORDO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are working to identify a suspect involved in a shooting that caused property damage in a Colorado Springs neighborhood. Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a 911 call about a shooting in the 3600 block of El Morro Rd.
Colorado Springs leaders call for review of police video capturing “we will gas you” chant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Elected leaders are calling on the Colorado Springs Police Department to further investigate and potentially discipline officers following a 13 Investigates story involving police body-worn camera video. 13 Investigates obtained Colorado Springs police body-worn camera video capturing an unidentified individual singing “we will, we will gas you" before a highly contentious The post Colorado Springs leaders call for review of police video capturing “we will gas you” chant appeared first on KRDO.
Deadly shooting victim on Galley Road identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road on Sunday, Oct. 2. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the death of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
Colorado Springs man suspected of killing child and wife expected to undergo another competency evaluation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Arrest papers obtained by KKTV 11 News detail a tragic shooting that claimed the lives of a Colorado Springs mother and one of her children in early February. The suspect, David Weingarten, mad another court appearance on Tuesday. While in court, a judge learned a...
Juvenile suspected of killing teen in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was shot and killed inside a home in east Colorado Springs last month, and police believe they have the person responsible in custody. Authorities were called to the deadly shooting Sept. 21 at a home in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr....
Man strangled to death outside of downtown Colorado Springs bar
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was strangled to death outside a downtown Colorado Springs bar. Just before 8 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded outside Coati Uprise and the McDivitt office, near Cimarron and Tejon, to an assault in progress. Police tell 11 News a man was strangled and found dead on scene, but did not release further details.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over on a rural El Paso County road early Thursday morning. Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol says the Chevy was traveling in the area of Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road when the driver crashed and rolled the vehicle. Lewis did not have information on what caused the crash or whether intoxication and/or speeding were factors. The rollover was reported at 3:46 a.m.
Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man, who had allegedly escaped from a halfway house in Denver in April, has been charged with the 2nd degree-murder of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson on May 24, 2022, at the 4600 block of Old Stage Road. After months of investigation, the El Paso County Sheriff's The post Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence appeared first on KRDO.
Burglary suspect killed by Pueblo County deputy in Colorado City identified
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the burglary suspect who was shot and killed by a Pueblo County deputy last week. The coroner has identified the suspect as 51-year-old Troy Garcia of Colorado City. On Wed., Oct. 5, just before midnight, deputies responded to a...
Grand Jury indicts Colorado Springs man, former NSA employee, accused of trying to sell US secrets to Russia
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A grand jury indicted a Colorado Springs man accused of trying to sell U.S. secrets to a foreign government. Jareh Dalke, a former National Security Agency employee, was arrested in September for three espionage-related charges. A criminal complaint filed in Federal Court says Dalke transmitted...
Police investigate deadly shooting on Pueblo’s west side
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after a late-night shooting in Pueblo. Tuesday at 11:30 p.m., officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 2300 block of W. 13th Street. At the scene, police found the body of a man. According to...
Homicide investigation launched following shooting on 13th St in Pueblo
Pueblo Police are investigating an apparent shooting death from late Tuesday on 13th St. There is no information on any suspects in the case.
Colorado Springs Police: Crash involving vehicle and pedestrian in wheelchair under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian in a wheelchair with serious injuries. Tuesday, officers with the Sand Creek Division responded to the area of 200 N. Union at 1:03 p.m. on reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
SWAT investigates home in area of Cheyenne Mountain Estates as part of Colorado Springs Police investigation
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for a mobile home park just south of the Springs after a SWAT team responded to a home late Tuesday morning. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the residence was secured as part of an ongoing Colorado...
CSPD violent crimes detectives investigating three separate deadly incidents Monday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) violent crimes detectives are investigating three separate deadly incidents Monday night. One incident occurred in the area of Tejon and Cimarron in downtown Colorado Springs. Police describe this incident as only a disturbance and an individual at the scene is dead....
