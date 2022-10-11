ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Nampa Farm Offers Idaho’s Best Pumpkin Patch, Free Hay Rides

When it comes to "fall festivities" in the Treasure Valley, what comes to mind? Haunted attractions, coffee shops, or pumpkin patches?. We're lucky to have several of all of those things in the Treasure Valley-- yet, one of the "oldest" and most authentic pumpkin patch experiences is actually in Nampa. Here's a look:
Pay It Forward: Feeding the hungry in Middleton

MIDDLETON, Idaho (CBS 2) — On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the Middleton Food Pantry is a chaotic symphony. These are their distribution days when volunteers are in constant motion. Jackie Blair, Board President of the food pantry calls it, "Very organized chaos!" And this is a good time of year...
Treefort Mainstage is moving permanently to a new home

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Treefort 11 will look a little different this year. The Mainstage will be moving to its new permanent location in Julia Davis Park. The festival is set to run on March 22-26th 2023. Many of the mainstage attractions will also be making the move. The...
Treasure Valley rescues react to death of Karly Cantrell

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Tuesday, the West Valley Humane Society remembered Karly Cantrell as an important part of their organization and animal advocacy. Her reach was felt beyond the West Valley Humane Society as many other animal rescues in the Treasure Valley shared their own words about Karly. In...
West Valley Humane Society remembers Executive Director Karly Cantrell

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society reported the death of Executive Director, Karly Cantrell, today in a Facebook post. The post said, "Karly was the heart and soul of West Valley Humane Society, and a fierce advocate for both animals and people in need. She was a kind, compassionate and empathetic friend, mother, wife, grandmother and daughter. Her impact on the world moves far past the animal shelter and directly into the hearts of the many she took under her wing."
Nampa’s new board clerk collects four times more than her predecessor

Nampa’s new board clerk has collected payments in recent months that more than quadruple what her predecessor was making, financial documents obtained by Idaho Education News show. And the payouts could end up being even more if trustees approve a newly proposed contract for their new clerk. From April...
7 Painful Questions Outsiders Are Still Asking About Idaho

When it first settled in that I would be moving to Idaho from South Texas, I'm not gonna lie I didn't know what to expect. I honestly can say I am not sure that I could have identified where Idaho was on the map before receiving the offer to work here. Since being here, I've been fascinated by the constantly changing weather, the beautiful scenery, and of course, the food.
Garden City eatery has 5 violations. See Ada County food service inspections Sept. 20-26

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County. Anser School, 202...
If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter

Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
Landfill Heavy Equipment Operator Terminated for Chronic Pain Sues Idaho County

Canyon County, Idaho, is situated along the picturesque Snake River, about 25 miles west of the capital city of Boise. Migrant wagon trains passed through the area in the 19th Century on the Oregon Trail. The county hosts professional rodeos each summer, and those who attend can forgo a beer and toast the competitors with a glass of local wine. The county’s thriving agricultural economy includes 80% of the state's vineyards.
Boise Antique World Mall reopening Monday

BOISE, Idaho — After being closed for more than three months due to a neighboring building collapse, the Boise Antique World Mall is finally reopening Monday. The popular antique store, which houses 150 dealers, had to close in late June, after the roof collapsed at the neighboring Reel Theatre. Although the antiques were not damaged during the collapse, the mall still had to close in order to safely complete repairs.
Meridian Police Attempting to Locate Endangered Missing Adult

MERIDIAN, ID - Meridian Police are currently attempting to locate 77-year-old Robert Trotter, who has been reported as missing. According to police, Robert was last seen leaving Central Valley Baptist Church around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Robert is described to be around 5’8” with grey hair and...
