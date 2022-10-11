Read full article on original website
This Nampa Farm Offers Idaho’s Best Pumpkin Patch, Free Hay Rides
When it comes to "fall festivities" in the Treasure Valley, what comes to mind? Haunted attractions, coffee shops, or pumpkin patches?. We're lucky to have several of all of those things in the Treasure Valley-- yet, one of the "oldest" and most authentic pumpkin patch experiences is actually in Nampa. Here's a look:
Post Register
Pay It Forward: Feeding the hungry in Middleton
MIDDLETON, Idaho (CBS 2) — On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the Middleton Food Pantry is a chaotic symphony. These are their distribution days when volunteers are in constant motion. Jackie Blair, Board President of the food pantry calls it, "Very organized chaos!" And this is a good time of year...
Post Register
Treefort Mainstage is moving permanently to a new home
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Treefort 11 will look a little different this year. The Mainstage will be moving to its new permanent location in Julia Davis Park. The festival is set to run on March 22-26th 2023. Many of the mainstage attractions will also be making the move. The...
Post Register
Treasure Valley rescues react to death of Karly Cantrell
CALDWELL, Idaho — On Tuesday, the West Valley Humane Society remembered Karly Cantrell as an important part of their organization and animal advocacy. Her reach was felt beyond the West Valley Humane Society as many other animal rescues in the Treasure Valley shared their own words about Karly. In...
Young boy with rare form of leukodystrophy gets backyard oasis from Make-A-Wish Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Piper Morse and her son Grayson were wishing for a special place they could get outside and enjoy time together. Make-a-Wish Idaho was able to step in and make that dream a reality. "We wanted to have our own little oasis," Piper said. "So that we...
Post Register
West Valley Humane Society remembers Executive Director Karly Cantrell
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society reported the death of Executive Director, Karly Cantrell, today in a Facebook post. The post said, "Karly was the heart and soul of West Valley Humane Society, and a fierce advocate for both animals and people in need. She was a kind, compassionate and empathetic friend, mother, wife, grandmother and daughter. Her impact on the world moves far past the animal shelter and directly into the hearts of the many she took under her wing."
KTVB
Nampa church donates land to nonprofit to build affordable home
Lakeview Church of the Nazarene donated a vacant lot to LEAP Housing to build an affordable home in Nampa. The lot is adjacent to the church on 6th Street North.
idahoednews.org
Nampa’s new board clerk collects four times more than her predecessor
Nampa’s new board clerk has collected payments in recent months that more than quadruple what her predecessor was making, financial documents obtained by Idaho Education News show. And the payouts could end up being even more if trustees approve a newly proposed contract for their new clerk. From April...
The Scary Reason Boise Residents Should Check Their Car Engines
A warning from local and national animal organizations this week is a great reason to remind folks in the Treasure Valley--it's that time of the year again. Why Every Idahoan Should Be Checking Under Their Hood. As temperatures drop around the Treasure Valley, more and more animals are roaming around...
New rental options in Treasure Valley
Modern Craftsman offers one, two, and three bedroom homes that you can rent along Chinden Blvd. in Meridian.
7 Painful Questions Outsiders Are Still Asking About Idaho
When it first settled in that I would be moving to Idaho from South Texas, I'm not gonna lie I didn't know what to expect. I honestly can say I am not sure that I could have identified where Idaho was on the map before receiving the offer to work here. Since being here, I've been fascinated by the constantly changing weather, the beautiful scenery, and of course, the food.
AOL Corp
Garden City eatery has 5 violations. See Ada County food service inspections Sept. 20-26
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County. Anser School, 202...
If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter
Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
waste360.com
Landfill Heavy Equipment Operator Terminated for Chronic Pain Sues Idaho County
Canyon County, Idaho, is situated along the picturesque Snake River, about 25 miles west of the capital city of Boise. Migrant wagon trains passed through the area in the 19th Century on the Oregon Trail. The county hosts professional rodeos each summer, and those who attend can forgo a beer and toast the competitors with a glass of local wine. The county’s thriving agricultural economy includes 80% of the state's vineyards.
Boise Antique World Mall reopening Monday
BOISE, Idaho — After being closed for more than three months due to a neighboring building collapse, the Boise Antique World Mall is finally reopening Monday. The popular antique store, which houses 150 dealers, had to close in late June, after the roof collapsed at the neighboring Reel Theatre. Although the antiques were not damaged during the collapse, the mall still had to close in order to safely complete repairs.
Post Register
Intuit expands Boise headquarters with new hybrid workspace for employees
Intuit has opened a new building on its existing site in Eagle. The new space is one of Intuit's first offices designed to reflect the company’s “workplace of the future” strategy. “We’re thrilled to officially open the doors of this dynamic hybrid space to serve our local...
New Store Inside Old Boise Dive Bar Hosts Grand Opening This Week
Back in March, Southeast Boise was surprised when one of the neighborhood’s older businesses announced that the shopping center it called home didn’t want to renew its lease. In a message to Facebook followers, Eastside Tavern let their fans know that the Eastgate Shopping Center told them that...
Say It Ain’t Snow? National Weather Service Reveals Winter Forecast for Boise
Does anyone think that Idaho’s favorite weather meme is broken? Our state is notorious for having 12 seasons, but we’ve been stuck in the one that’s only supposed to last one week!. We’ll likely share this post again weeks from when we’re writing it, but right now...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Meridian Police Attempting to Locate Endangered Missing Adult
MERIDIAN, ID - Meridian Police are currently attempting to locate 77-year-old Robert Trotter, who has been reported as missing. According to police, Robert was last seen leaving Central Valley Baptist Church around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Robert is described to be around 5’8” with grey hair and...
Police cancel endangered missing person alert
Idaho State Police reports Robert Trotter has been located alive and safe. The post Police cancel endangered missing person alert appeared first on Local News 8.
