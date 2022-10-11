Read full article on original website
Should the U.S. Have Bombed Auschwitz? And Other Thorny Questions From Ken Burns' New Series on the Holocaust
What could have America done differently in World War II? It's a question at the center of Ken Burns' 'The U.S. and the Holocaust,' which airs on PBS.
Washington Examiner
Crimes of omission: FDR and Ken Burns's The US and the Holocaust
The Holocaust, Winston Churchill observed, was “the most horrible crime ever committed in the whole history of the world.” America’s failure to do more to save European Jewry was the product of both cold indifference and antisemitism. It was also the failure of the most powerful man in the United States, President Franklin D. Roosevelt — a fact that is largely overlooked in a recent PBS documentary by acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns.
CNET
Ken Burns Explores US Response to Holocaust, Probes 'Who We Are as a Nation'
Like most schoolkids in the US, I read the Diary of Anne Frank and learned how a young Jewish girl and her family lived in hiding for two years from the Nazis before they were found and sent to German concentration camps. Anne died in one of those camps at the age of 15 in 1945. She left behind a compelling story about the human experience, told by a thoughtful and optimistic young girl, that doesn't even hint at the true horrors of the Holocaust — her diary ends before she was sent to the infamous Bergen-Belsen death camp.
Holocaust survivor who endured Nazi medical experiments opposes critical race theory as 'indoctrination'
EXCLUSIVE – A Holocaust survivor who endured Nazi medical experimentation during World War II spoke out against teaching critical race theory in K-12 schools in an interview with Fox News Digital. "In this country, there is no education. There is indoctrination," Sami Steigmann, 82, said about CRT, a lens...
Hey, ‘Gov. Florida Man,’ Martha’s Vineyard is far more than your tired, old stereotype | Opinion
Almost 7.5% of Vineyarders live in poverty; in Edgartown, Donald Trump captured almost 30% of the vote in 2016.
Fox News
'I Don’t Mourn the Queen', she was 'number one symbol of White supremacy': Politico op-ed
Birmingham City University professor Kehinde Andrews claims he does not mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II because she is the "manifestation of the institutional racism that we have to encounter on a daily basis." The British professor of African descent made his remarks in a Tuesday op-ed for Politico...
U.K.・
Renowned NYC musician dies by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having ‘completed life’
A renowned genre-bending drummer who played with musicians from Michael Stipe to Herbie Hancock died by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having “completed life”.Anton Fier, 66, travelled to Basel, Switzerland, where he died by assisted suicide at the Pegasos clinic on 14 September, according to a cremation notice.Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent that Fier was not suffering from terminal illness, but wanted to die on his own terms after feeling he had accomplished everything he could in life.Dr Nitschke said Fier joined Exit, which provides advice to people over 50 looking to end their lives, in...
Washington Examiner
The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud
According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new details
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump, demanding the former president’s personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from his closest aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that resulted in the assault on the U.S. Capitol. “We must seek the testimony under oath of January Sixth’s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him to testify earlier — though he didn’t say he would have —and called the panel “a total BUST.” In the committee’s 10th public session, just weeks before the congressional midterm elections, the panel summed up Trump’s “staggering betrayal” of his oath of office. That was how Democratic Chairman Bennie Thompson put it, describing Trump’s unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.
Washington Examiner
Given their history of slavery and conquest, we should end Indigenous Peoples Day
Thanks to a left-wing, “woke” political intervention, the second Monday in October has been designated by some as Indigenous Peoples Day. It used to be solely known as Columbus Day, named for the Italian explorer who notified the civilized world of the Western Hemisphere. But because left-wingers hate everything about Western civilization — and people of European descent — the Left has successfully rebranded the holiday.
howafrica.com
How Enslaved Africans Used Marriages To Indians To Gain Freedom In Spanish Societies
In the 1500s, there were growing demands for labor to drive the economic growth of colonial Mexico. There was a royal decree to cultivate the influx of more labor to work in the plantations because Indians were not accustomed to the laborious work in the fields. Indians were barred in...
America needs a new religious awakening
This year's Jewish high holidays can help America overcome current divisions, hatreds, distrust, incivilities, lawlessness, and violence.
Colonial America Is a Myth
Rather than a “colonial America,” we should speak of an Indigenous America that was only slowly and unevenly becoming colonial.
The Jewish Press
Holocaust Survivor Fulfills Husband’s Deathbed Wish
Mordechai Becker was five years old when his father was conscripted into the Red Army. With no training, his father was sent to the front along with the other Jewish men from their town to fight Hitler’s forces. He was never seen again. At first with his mother and grandmother, and then just his mother, and finally, alone, Mordechai spent the next few years traversing the tumultuous landscape of Nazi-occupied Eastern Europe, making his way on foot, train, and boat. He hid in the homes of kind strangers. He rented basements from starving old women. He found refuge in understaffed and underfunded orphanages. And eventually, he arrived in British-occupied Palestine.
EXPLAINER: Rituals play role in creating Italian government
ROME (AP) — With its dozens of “revolving door” governments, Italy might give the impression that carving out new ruling coalitions is quick work. But the process can take weeks, even months. On Thursday, when newly elected lawmakers took their seats, the work of giving the country a new government formally began. Giorgia Meloni, who scored a solid victory in the Sept. 25 election, is well-positioned to become the first far-right leader of an Italian government since the end of World War II and the first female premier. A number of rituals must happen first though. GETTING SEATED IN PARLIAMENT
L.A. mayoral hopeful Rick Caruso jokes he's 'Italian and Latin' (not white!) after debate moderator framed a question about racism with 'the next mayor of LA will either be an African American woman or a white man'
L.A. mayoral hopeful Rick Caruso last night found himself insisting he is 'Italian'... not white, after a debate moderator baited him by saying the city's next mayor will be 'either an African American woman or a white man'. Caruso is running against lifelong Democrat and career politician Karen Bass. He...
Fire Damages Easter Island Statues, Art Writer Grace Glueck Dies at 96, and More: Morning Links for October 10, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT. In a tough break for fans of Johannes Vermeer, the National Gallery of Art said on Friday that, after high-tech study, it has determined that its painting Girl With a Flute (ca. 1669/1675) is not the work of the 17th-century Dutchman, as it had previously believed, Zachary Small reports in the New York Times . While closed during the pandemic, the Washington, D.C., institution examined the portrait using “microscopic pigment analysis and advanced imaging technology,” per the Times, as part of a Vermeer exhibition (recently previewed by ARTnews) that just opened. The work’s maker may have been someone...
Some Berkeley Law "Jew Free Zone" Updates
Following up on Friday's post about several major student groups at Berkeley Law pledging not to invite "speakers that have expressed and continued to hold views … in support of Zionism, the apartheid state of Israel, and the occupation of Palestine." (1) Ken Marcus, whose op-ed on the situation...
Washington Examiner
Columbus Day, a clash of civilizations
This week, we celebrate the 530th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’s landing in the Western Hemisphere. Oct. 12, 2022, will commemorate the day the Italian explorer united the Old World and the New World, forever changing the course of human history. Until about 1992, this was a national holiday and a day to celebrate Italian American heritage.
Native Americans fear loss of Indigenous languages in US
As Native Americans this week celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day -- the holiday increasingly recognized in the United States in lieu of "Columbus Day" -- members of the continent's hundreds of tribes shared a common concern: the ongoing extinction of their ancestral languages. The United States is currently home to 6.8 million Native Americans, or two percent of the population.
