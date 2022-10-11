Read full article on original website
coloradosun.com
What we learned about Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl during their debate hosted by CBS4/The Colorado Sun
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, faced his Republican challenger, University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, in a live, televised debate Thursday night hosted by CBS4 in partnership with The Colorado Sun. The two candidates battled over their views on the economy, water, crime, abortion and education. Here’s what we...
coloradosun.com
Amendment D: Colorado’s governor would be empowered to reassign judges to newly created judicial district
When lawmakers created a new judicial district in 2020 to account for population growth, they didn’t specify how to appoint judges in the new district — and the Colorado Constitution doesn’t give exact directions, either. Amendment D is a one-time measure that would amend the state Constitution...
coloradosun.com
Laura Pritchett: The pitfalls and importance of political participation
Soon after I hung some political signs on my yard’s fencing, a man driving by in a truck yelled out a stream of angry cuss words that basically went along the lines of “F you and your politicians!”. I’ll admit, I did feel some trepidation about putting up...
coloradosun.com
Proposition 122: Colorado voters will decide whether to legalize the possession and use of magic mushrooms
Ingesting “magic mushrooms” in Colorado requires a hookup — a friend who grows them and is willing to share, or a paid, underground guide who will not only supply the illegal shrooms but help process whatever enlightenment they might elicit. For decades, eating psychedelic mushrooms has been...
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: Denver inflation slows to 7.7%, which is still historically high
Remember the good ol’ days of 2015, when housing in Colorado was … affordable?. “Affordable” is what researchers at Colorado State University are calling 2015 based on family incomes versus housing prices, interest rates and other factors of what it takes to buy a house. Then there’s...
coloradosun.com
Housing Lottery: Inside a manufactured neighborhood fighting Colorado’s high country housing crisis
NORWOOD — “Didn’t I tell you it would be a pretty cool hole?” Benji Cook says to his 12-year-old twins, Maddy and Max. He jumps into the concrete-walled pit. Maddy pulls the headphones down from her ears. “Yeah so cool, Dad,” she says. “Where’s my room?”...
coloradosun.com
Opinion: To keep Colorado River water flowing, pay farmers to conserve it
When it comes to any water crisis, no matter whose fault it is, it’s all our problem. Fortunately, the solutions are in our hands as well. The Colorado River is in crisis, and it is something we need to address today, as reservoir levels of lakes Powell and Mead continue to drop, threatening the livelihoods of 40 million people in the West, and countless more throughout the nation with food insecurity.
