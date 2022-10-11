When it comes to any water crisis, no matter whose fault it is, it’s all our problem. Fortunately, the solutions are in our hands as well. The Colorado River is in crisis, and it is something we need to address today, as reservoir levels of lakes Powell and Mead continue to drop, threatening the livelihoods of 40 million people in the West, and countless more throughout the nation with food insecurity.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO