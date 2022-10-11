Read full article on original website
Former day care workers at Air Force base accused of spraying children in the face with cleaning liquid
Two former employees of a day care center on a Georgia Air Force base, and the center's former day care director, have been indicted on child abuse-related charges after they allegedly sprayed children in the face with cleaning liquid, forced them to fight each other, kicked a child into a wall, struck one in the head with a book and stepped on a child’s leg, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.
