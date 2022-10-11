ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Tenant Facing Murder Charges of Chicago Landlord Was in the Process of Being Evicted, CPD Says

The woman accused of killing her Chicago landlord and then packing the human remains into a freezer is scheduled to appear in bond court at 12 p.m. Thursday. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is facing charges of first degree murder in the killing of her 69-year-old landlord, Frances Walker. Kolalou is also facing a felony charge of concealing a homicidal death, and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a 24-year-old truck driver, court documents say.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Retail Theft Ring Worth $7.5 Million Busted by Federal Officials

Millions of dollars worth of merchandise was recovered last week after thefts in Wilmette led investigators to a major fencing ring operating in the Chicago area. After a yearlong undercover investigation, police executed search warrants in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook and California on Oct. 6, recovering 276,000 retail products valued at $7.5 million and evidence of a “sophisticated criminal enterprise,” police said.
WILMETTE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evanston, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Evanston, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Lincolnwood, IL
State
South Carolina State
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Department struggles as burnt-out cops quit, with some heading to burbs

CHICAGO (CBS) - Amy Hurley wanted nothing more than to be a police officer growing up. She was the first member of her family to become a cop, joining the Chicago Police Department when she turned 25."This is what I wanted to do. I knew it from a very young age, and I loved it," she said."I loved working in the community and being around people and helping and making a difference – as cliché as that sounds," she said, "but I really did. I enjoyed it."Hurley even tattooed her star number on her arm, and planned on retiring at 55...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

More good news: Woman pepper-sprays two armed robbers in Lincoln Park

Some would-be robbers appear to be picking some challenging targets on Chicago’s North Side. A victim pulled a knife on two robbers during a mugging early Tuesday. Then, late Tuesday night, a woman pepper-sprayed two robbers during another robbery in the same neighborhood, according to Chicago police. And, as...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

14 months after arrest warrant is issued, suburban moving company owner surrenders

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 has been investigating a suburban mover for about a year – and now, the owner of the company has surrendered more than a year after a warrant was issued for his arrest.As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported Tuesday, police put out a warrant for Rafael Ohanesyan's arrest 14 months ago. He was finally booked last week when he spent two nights in jail, and his victims are hoping he will be spending a lot more time locked up.Video posted to Ohanesyan's Instagram page shows at time when Bulls Moving was an active moving company. State...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
NBC Chicago

Man Fights Off Attempted Armed Carjacking in North Side Alley

A 35-year-old man fought off two would-be armed carjackers on Chicago's North Side Wednesday evening, according to police. At 10:40 p.m. in the 5100 block of North Glenwood Ave., a 35-year-old man was in an alley removing items from his car when he was approached by two unknown armed males, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Wilmette police bust massive interstate fencing operation

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- What started as a retail theft in north suburban Wilmette led police to a massive fencing operation.Police uncovered millions of dollars' worth of merchandise that now sits in a warehouse in Bolingbrook. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei went to that warehouse Wednesday to look at the evidence.The stolen merchandise is valued at more than $7 million in all. Police said they confiscated 273,000 items and brought them to the warehouse.The stolen items included beauty products, makeup, over-the-counter medicine, and vitamins. They were stacked on shelves up to the ceiling of the warehouse.Wilmette police Chief Kyle Murphy said...
WILMETTE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Evanstonian
The Record North Shore

Wilmette retail thefts lead to multimillion-dollar bust of ‘sophisticated’ scheme, police say

A yearlong investigation resulted in eight arrests on Thursday, Oct. 6, in what police call a “sophisticated criminal enterprise” centering on stolen retail items. The stolen items — primarily over-the-counter medications and infant products (baby formula, diapers) — reportedly were packaged and sold to distributors in California and New York who reintroduced them to the […] The post Wilmette retail thefts lead to multimillion-dollar bust of ‘sophisticated’ scheme, police say appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

$7.5 million theft ring busted in Chicago and suburbs

WILMETTE, Ill. - Wilmette police have announced the bust of a major retail theft ring following a yearlong undercover investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies. Seven-and-a-half million dollars of stolen retail products were recovered after search warrants were executed in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook and California. Police say shoplifters...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

New accusation surfaces against RBHS teacher/coach

Following the revelation last week by the Landmark that Riverside-Brookfield High School teacher Dallas Till had been accused of grooming and having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl when she was a student at Elmwood Park High School from 2004-08, a second woman has accused Till of grooming her while she was a high school student.
ELMWOOD PARK, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Gunfire During Fight Charges

(Michigan City, IN) - An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire during a fight in Michigan City. Raymone Spires, 35, of Michigan City, is charged with level 6 felony Criminal Recklessness. On August 30, Spires and several other individuals went to a home in the 400 block of...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy