Thomas Jefferson High School football player recognized for saving teammate’s life

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Thomas Jefferson High School football player was recognized Monday night for his heroic actions off the field.

Brian Verbanick is a junior at the school, and is also a junior firefighter.

On Monday, he received a proclamation from Jefferson Hills Borough officials.

Over the summer at varsity football camp, a freshman started choking.

Verbanick used skills he learned as a firefighter to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

“You never know when you’re going to end up in a situation where somebody’s life is at stake, and you’re going to have to act quickly and do what needs to be done if you want to save somebody’s life,” Verbanick said.

Verbanick says he learned how to perform the Heimlich maneuver and do CPR about two years ago.

