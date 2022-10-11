ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Hills, PA

Thomas Jefferson High School football player recognized for saving teammate’s life

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1becRI_0iV8NiyY00

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Thomas Jefferson High School football player was recognized Monday night for his heroic actions off the field.

Brian Verbanick is a junior at the school, and is also a junior firefighter.

On Monday, he received a proclamation from Jefferson Hills Borough officials.

Over the summer at varsity football camp, a freshman started choking.

Verbanick used skills he learned as a firefighter to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

“You never know when you’re going to end up in a situation where somebody’s life is at stake, and you’re going to have to act quickly and do what needs to be done if you want to save somebody’s life,” Verbanick said.

Verbanick says he learned how to perform the Heimlich maneuver and do CPR about two years ago.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 7

He rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Seneca Valley. He’s rushed for 636 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He also has caught 10 passes for 166 yards. The sophomore has completed 29 of 81 passes for 393 yards and four touchdowns. He also has rushed for 296 yards and one score.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Forget the new Quaker Valley High School

After reading the recent Sewickley Herald article dated Sept. 29, 2022, detailing the latest school board expenditure in the now interminable saga of the new Quaker Valley High School, I was struck by two things:. No. 1. The firm contracted to design this edifice isn’t already looking for “strategies to...
SEWICKLEY, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Title Games Not on Television for 2022

WPIAL football title games are not on television for the 2022 season, marking the first time in over three decade that there is no broadcast. KDKA-TV’s contract with the WPIAL ended last year and the station decided to not renew the contract. They chose to do this because the costs for the broadcast were too high and the sponsors for high school football don’t cover the expenses. KDKA-TV also paid a fee to the WPIAL for the broadcasting rights.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Jefferson Hills, PA
Tribune-Review

School spirit flourishes at Plum Homecoming event

Plum residents know how to fill a high school parking lot. Nearly 1,000 members of the community arrived on Oct. 6 to show their support for the Mustangs football team and several other school groups. The occasion was a Homecoming extravaganza featuring food trucks, performances and a massive bonfire to...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Remember When: Polish immigrants built St. Ladislaus Church

The latest round of church closings within the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh includes the iconic St. Ladislaus Church in the Natrona neighborhood of Harrison. The final Mass was celebrated Thursday. But a group has emerged wanting the diocese to keep the building and have it declared a holy shrine by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Balloon Rosary makes annual flight above Bethel Park school

A longtime tradition continued this year at Ave Maria Academy’s Bethel Park campus, albeit with a slight change of venue. To help celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary each year, the campus — formerly St. Thomas More School, before its merger with St. Bernard in Mt. Lebanon to create Ave Maria — celebrates morning Mass outdoors with a series of balloons shaped like a Rosary floating nearby.
BETHEL PARK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 shot, killed in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was shot and killed in Penn Hills.Allegheny County police said officials were notified of a shooting in the 9000 block of Frankstown Road around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. First responders found a man, who was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police saidPolice are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects.
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 injured after crane accident in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were injured after an accident involving a crane in Jefferson Hills. Dispatchers confirmed one person was flown to the hospital while another was taken by ambulance. The call for help on Royal Court came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.Officials have not said what led up to the accident, but it appears the crane was possibly trying to move the shell of the swimming pool.A pool company is on the scene as well as an excavating and hauling company. There has been no word on the condition of the two people injured. 
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation

It didn’t take Mike Canton long to find a new home in Pittsburgh. A month after local listener-supported radio station WYEP canceled his long-running weekly program The Soul Show in August, it was picked up by Pittsburgh jazz channel WZUM. But while Canton says he’s honored to stay on local airwaves, he’s joining others — including listeners, musicians, supporters, and a current on-air personality — in calling for changes at his old station over racial diversity and equity issues he claims go back years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police looking for missing Pittsburgh woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a local woman. Devondra Miller, 25, was last seen Sept. 21 in Wilkinsburg. She may have traveled to Armstrong County; Canton, Ohio; or central Florida. Miller is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Pittsburgh

Death of 10-month-old boy in Beaver Falls under investigation

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Beaver County detectives are investigating the death of a baby boy.A 911 call came in around 2:10 Wednesday saying a 10-month-old wasn't breathing in Beaver Falls. Hours later, detectives were still going in and out of a house at Fourth Avenue and 15th Street. Details are limited, but the Beaver County district attorney confirmed his detectives are investigating the boy's death.The child hasn't been identified. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  
BEAVER FALLS, PA
kidsburgh.org

10 great family events in the Pittsburgh region this weekend, most of them free!

Photo above by Timothy Eberly used by permission via Unsplash. It’s officially the height of fall festival season, giving families several great events (so many of them free) to choose from any given weekend for the remainder of October. So put on some fuzzy boots, grab a sweater and enjoy this gorgeous crisp fall weather as you explore these family events in the Pittsburgh region.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Mars Area School District updates families on security breach

MARS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Mars Area School District is investigating a data security breach. The district informed families on its website Tuesday that they are working with “external professionals” in an ongoing investigation. The district hasn’t specified what information was leaked or who might be affected.
MARS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
104K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy