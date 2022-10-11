ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate debate

When Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker met to debate in the already contentious Georgia Senate race, all the focus was on how personal allegations against Walker would roil the first -- and likely only -- debate in the campaign. Walker continued to deny allegations that he paid...
GEORGIA STATE
Five takeaways from the Michigan gubernatorial debate

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a debate Thursday night that voters "cannot trust" her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon, to respect the outcome of a state referendum on abortion rights, because Dixon has not accepted the outcome of the 2020 election. Whitmer has placed her support for abortion rights...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sen. Patrick Leahy discharged after precautionary hospitalization

Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont was discharged from the hospital on Friday, following an "uneventful night" of "tests and observation," according to a statement from his office. His office said in a statement on Thursday evening that the senator was hospitalized "as a precaution" after "not feeling well." Leahy, 82,...
VERMONT STATE
Oz says he wouldn't talk to patients the way his campaign talked about Fetterman's health

Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz again tried to distance himself from the mocking tone his campaign has taken with his Democratic opponent John Fetterman's recovery from a near fatal stroke, telling NBC in an interview Friday that he would not talk to his own patients the way his campaign talked about the Democratic Senate nominee.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

