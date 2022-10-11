Read full article on original website
Trump employee tells FBI that Trump directed boxes to be moved at Mar-a-Lago after subpoena served
A Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Donald Trump's legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness' description.
Biden’s pot pardons could boost states’ legalization drive
There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks.
Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate debate
When Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker met to debate in the already contentious Georgia Senate race, all the focus was on how personal allegations against Walker would roil the first -- and likely only -- debate in the campaign. Walker continued to deny allegations that he paid...
Five takeaways from the Michigan gubernatorial debate
Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a debate Thursday night that voters "cannot trust" her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon, to respect the outcome of a state referendum on abortion rights, because Dixon has not accepted the outcome of the 2020 election. Whitmer has placed her support for abortion rights...
Florida is ‘MAGA Republican capital of the confederacy’: Democratic pollster on MSNBC
Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi called Florida the "MAGA Republican capital of the Confederacy" during MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" on Saturday.
Sen. Patrick Leahy discharged after precautionary hospitalization
Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont was discharged from the hospital on Friday, following an "uneventful night" of "tests and observation," according to a statement from his office. His office said in a statement on Thursday evening that the senator was hospitalized "as a precaution" after "not feeling well." Leahy, 82,...
Oz says he wouldn't talk to patients the way his campaign talked about Fetterman's health
Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz again tried to distance himself from the mocking tone his campaign has taken with his Democratic opponent John Fetterman's recovery from a near fatal stroke, telling NBC in an interview Friday that he would not talk to his own patients the way his campaign talked about the Democratic Senate nominee.
