ACLU challenge of Nevada ballot hand-counting dismissed
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nye County district judge has dismissed an emergency petition by the ACLU’s Nevada chapter attempting to stop the county from its plan to hand-count votes alongside a machine tabulator starting later this month. The plan was spurred by false claims of election fraud. ACLU executive director Athar Haseebullah says the group plans to file a new petition seeking to block the count in the Nevada Supreme Court on Friday. The case was dismissed mainly on technicalities. Fifth District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker said Thursday that the ACLU did not provide a recording or transcript of the commission meeting that was repeatedly referenced in the organization’s petition.
State leaders talk about how to combat human trafficking in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - October 13, 2022 was the 3rd annual human trafficking symposium put on by the Montana Department of Justice (DOJ). Nearly 20 organizations and non-profits gathered together to continue conversations on how to combat human trafficking in the state. Discussions centered around three topics: social and community services,...
Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots
PHOENIX (AP) — A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting four early voting ballots in the 2020 primary election has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation. A Yuma County judge on Thursday rejected 66-year-old Guillermina Fuentes' plea for just probation and said he did not think she accepts responsibility for her criminal act. Republicans who question former President Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona seized the case as evidence of widespread voter fraud, but it is the only “ballot harvesting” case ever prosecuted in the state, and it happened in the primary.
Attorneys: Inmate endured 'torture' during execution attempt
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. Attorneys for Alan Eugene Miller wrote in a court filing that Miller endured physical and mental torture during Alabama's attempt to execute him on Sept. 22. They said in the court filing that at one point was left vertically suspended on the gurney. The state called off the execution shortly before midnight after difficulties obtaining vein access. Miller’s attorneys filed to court to stop Alabama from attempting a second lethal injection.
Counties most concerned about climate change in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Montana using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fate of Missouri boarding school on hold as hearings delayed
Hearings are again on hold in the state of Missouri’s effort to shut down a Christian boarding school whose staff members have been accused of abuse by numerous current and former students. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle on Tuesday canceled hearings that had been scheduled for Thursday and Friday to consider Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s request to close Agape Boarding School. New hearing dates have not been set. Schmitt’s office filed a motion in early September to close the school, calling it “an immediate health and safety concern for the children residing at Agape.”
California kidnapping, slaying suspect pleads not guilty
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — The California man accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle earlier this month has pleaded not guilty. Jesus Salgado, allegedly kidnapped the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Jesus Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour. Their bodies were found two days later in an almond orchard in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland. The 48-year-old man entered his plea Thursday morning. He is scheduled to return to court next month and remains jailed without bail. His court-appointed attorney declined to comment.
1st guilty pleas entered in $250M federal food program fraud
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first batch of guilty pleas involving about 50 people charged in a $250 million scheme to defraud a federal meals program in Minnesota have been entered in court. Hadith Ahmed, who worked for the Feeding Our Future program, became the first employee to plead guilty and testify about the fraud. He admitted to taking more than $1.3 million in bribes to help other co-conspirators. Bekam Merdassa and Hanna Marakegn pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The alleged $250 million fleecing of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future program targeted federal child nutrition programs that provide free meals to low-income children and adults. Prosecutors are calling it the largest pandemic-related fraud in the U.S.
Snow touches down in central Montana
MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
