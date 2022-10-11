Mario Lopez Puts Chiseled Bod On Display While Celebrating Birthday At The Gym: '49 & Feelin' Fine!'

@mariolopez/instagram

No shirt, no problem! On Monday, October 10, a bare-chested Mario Lopez took to Instagram to mark another year around the sun.

"Woke up today 49 years old. Can't hide it anymore because of Google," the actor quipped in a video while working up a sweat at Brickhouse Boxing Club. "Never too old to keep punching and keep attacking!"

"It’s a great day to wake up & know that age is just a number…" he captioned the post. "Today I’m 49 & feelin’ fine! #BDayWorkout #49 #50AintReadyForMe ."

While the dad-of-three plans to keep his celebrations low-key this year, he declared the "party's going to be next level" when he turns 50 in 2023.

@mariolopez/instagram

Plenty of the Saved by the Bell alum's famous friends sent him well wishes in the comments, with Mark Wahlberg writing, "🥳🥳happy b day bro." While the birthday boy's wife, Courtney Mazza Lopez , simply commented a cheeky "Daddy" on the post, she also made a separate social media tribute in honor of his special day, sharing plenty of throwback photos from their years together.

"49 and F’in finnnnneeee. Happy birthday to my baby ," penned the radio star, who turns 40 on Friday, October 13. "I love you FOR LIFE!"

mega

While the parents-of-three have been going strong , Lopez recently came under fire after ex-wife Ali Landry discussed his past infidelity. "Not even a week [after the wedding] I found out it was like a Tiger Woods situation," the actress, 49, explained earlier this year during a podcast appearance. "It was cheating across the board."

His behavior was a tough pill for Landry to swallow at the time, but she insisted she's grateful for the ordeal, as "it changed me as a woman . I am so much better because that happened."

The two-week marriage was eventually annulled, and Lopez owned up to his wandering eye in his memoir, Just Between Us .

"I got inebriated and a little too friendly with a young lady," he confessed. "When it was time to return home, lightning hit me with the truth: I wasn’t in love. But I walked down the aisle [anyway]. Ali was hurt and angry, rightfully so."