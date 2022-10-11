Read full article on original website
WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Thursday. He updated Kentuckians on economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to Eastern Kentucky flooding.
Eastern Ky. flood victims attend Kentucky Rising benefit concert
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night, Eastern Kentucky flood victims were set to take in a special benefit concert that will help people affected by the historic flooding. It’s called “Kentucky Rising” and it took place at Rupp Arena we were on the scene to talk to flood victims who were in attendance.
‘It was just emotional’: Kentucky Rising raises more than $2.5 million for flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are still talking about Tuesday night’s sold out Kentucky Rising concert. The show was headlined by Johnson County native Chris Stapleton and featured fellow eastern Kentuckians Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers. It was organized by Stapleton after the July floods. Eastern Kentucky artists Ricky...
Some Kentuckians convicted of marijuana possession can apply for pardons
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says those convicted of simple marijuana possession on state charges, and have otherwise clean records, can now apply for pardons from his office. The Governor talked about it extensively Thursday during his Team Kentucky briefing, a week after President Biden pardoned federal cases...
Officials break ground on new women’s recovery center in Middlesboro
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new women’s long-term recovery center is coming to Middlesboro. When completed, the Cumberland River RHOAR Center will house 112 women in recovery from substance abuse. Several local and state officials attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the center in Middlesboro on Wednesday. “These women...
Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A nearly 100-year-old woman who made national headlines after a photo of her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in late July has died. Mae Amburgey from Letcher County died over the weekend. Her son, Jay, notified WYMT and said she died...
Kentucky receives more than $4.4 million in grants to improve rural health care
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky received more than $4.4 million in federal funding to improve health care in rural communities. Kentucky is one of 43 states and Guam to receive the funding. “The COVID-19 pandemic had a tremendous impact on our rural health care providers,” USDA Rural Development Kentucky State...
Kentucky Rising Benefit Show
UT faithful excited about direction program is heading. Spooky stories from Vermont writers come to life at event this weekend. Spooky stories are coming to Waterbury this weekend. Bridgeside Books is holding “Spooky Tales” on Saturday. Bethlehem works to restore historic train station. Updated: moments ago. Community members...
Kentucky newspaper offers reward for evidence of vote buying
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A small town newspaper is trying to protect local democracy by offering up a reward for any evidence of vote buying in the county. Sometimes election season can bring out the worst in people, from damaging and vandalizing signs to flinging mud across the aisle. In...
FEMA disaster recovery centers closing due to weather
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have important news to pass along. A FEMA spokesperson told WYMT that disaster recovery centers in Eastern Kentucky are closing Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. due to inclement weather. The following locations are closing:. Breathitt County: Breathitt County Library – 1024 College Ave, Jackson, KY 41339...
Powerful horse sedative "xylazine" linked to human overdoses in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A drug commonly used to sedate horses is now linked to a handful of human overdoses in Kentucky. It's called xylazine, and the director of the Kentucky Poison Control Center said it is becoming a "big problem" among people struggling with addiction. Dr. Ashley Webb told...
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
Kentucky sees rush of independent voter registrations ahead of Tuesday's deadline
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The deadline to register to vote in Kentucky is 4 p.m. Tuesday. Kentucky's Secretary of State Michael Adams said there's always a last-minute push to get registered, and this year is no different. This year, Adams said Kentucky has seen a large increase in young people...
Eastern KY focuses recovery efforts on holiday support
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Superintendents of the flood-impacted districts in eastern Kentucky told Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership recovery efforts are moving toward helping families and students during the holiday season. Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the district’s top priority is focusing on making sure displaced families currently living in temporary housing are attended […]
Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country
(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
Lab-raised hellbenders released into Kentucky wilderness for the first time
Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) say they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab.
Eastern Kentuckians head to Kentucky Rising concert
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We caught up with some Eastern Kentuckians who headed to Lexington for the Kentucky Rising concert. Bailey Richards lives in Hazard. She said she and several others headed to Lexington to attend a pre-party before the concert. Eastern Kentuckians like Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler...
SW Kentucky Counties Remain Under Special Regulations For Deer Disease
Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Last year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer nearby in Tennessee tested positive for the disease. Chronic wasting disease is a disease fatal to deer and elk.
Two Kentucky constitutional amendments on the ballot
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Kentucky midterm election is less than a month away. There are two amendments on the ballot in Kentucky: the much-publicized Amendment 2, which would impact the future of abortion rights in the state, and the lesser-known Amendment 1, which would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session.
