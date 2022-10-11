ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. flood victims attend Kentucky Rising benefit concert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night, Eastern Kentucky flood victims were set to take in a special benefit concert that will help people affected by the historic flooding. It’s called “Kentucky Rising” and it took place at Rupp Arena we were on the scene to talk to flood victims who were in attendance.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Some Kentuckians convicted of marijuana possession can apply for pardons

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says those convicted of simple marijuana possession on state charges, and have otherwise clean records, can now apply for pardons from his office. The Governor talked about it extensively Thursday during his Team Kentucky briefing, a week after President Biden pardoned federal cases...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Hazard, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Hazard, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

Officials break ground on new women’s recovery center in Middlesboro

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new women’s long-term recovery center is coming to Middlesboro. When completed, the Cumberland River RHOAR Center will house 112 women in recovery from substance abuse. Several local and state officials attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the center in Middlesboro on Wednesday. “These women...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
WTOK-TV

Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A nearly 100-year-old woman who made national headlines after a photo of her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in late July has died. Mae Amburgey from Letcher County died over the weekend. Her son, Jay, notified WYMT and said she died...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky Rising Benefit Show

UT faithful excited about direction program is heading. Spooky stories from Vermont writers come to life at event this weekend. Spooky stories are coming to Waterbury this weekend. Bridgeside Books is holding “Spooky Tales” on Saturday. Bethlehem works to restore historic train station. Updated: moments ago. Community members...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State
wymt.com

Kentucky newspaper offers reward for evidence of vote buying

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A small town newspaper is trying to protect local democracy by offering up a reward for any evidence of vote buying in the county. Sometimes election season can bring out the worst in people, from damaging and vandalizing signs to flinging mud across the aisle. In...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

FEMA disaster recovery centers closing due to weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have important news to pass along. A FEMA spokesperson told WYMT that disaster recovery centers in Eastern Kentucky are closing Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. due to inclement weather. The following locations are closing:. Breathitt County: Breathitt County Library – 1024 College Ave, Jackson, KY 41339...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Powerful horse sedative "xylazine" linked to human overdoses in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A drug commonly used to sedate horses is now linked to a handful of human overdoses in Kentucky. It's called xylazine, and the director of the Kentucky Poison Control Center said it is becoming a "big problem" among people struggling with addiction. Dr. Ashley Webb told...
My 1053 WJLT

Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th

Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Eastern KY focuses recovery efforts on holiday support

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Superintendents of the flood-impacted districts in eastern Kentucky told Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership recovery efforts are moving toward helping families and students during the holiday season. Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the district’s top priority is focusing on making sure displaced families currently living in temporary housing are attended […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country

(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Eastern Kentuckians head to Kentucky Rising concert

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We caught up with some Eastern Kentuckians who headed to Lexington for the Kentucky Rising concert. Bailey Richards lives in Hazard. She said she and several others headed to Lexington to attend a pre-party before the concert. Eastern Kentuckians like Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler...
LEXINGTON, KY
radionwtn.com

SW Kentucky Counties Remain Under Special Regulations For Deer Disease

Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Last year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer nearby in Tennessee tested positive for the disease. Chronic wasting disease is a disease fatal to deer and elk.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two Kentucky constitutional amendments on the ballot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Kentucky midterm election is less than a month away. There are two amendments on the ballot in Kentucky: the much-publicized Amendment 2, which would impact the future of abortion rights in the state, and the lesser-known Amendment 1, which would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy