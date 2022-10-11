Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Chiefs-Bills trade that landed Kansas City Patrick Mahomes paid major dividends for both teams
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are set to renew their rivalry in a clash between the AFC's best Sunday, both teams started the annual showdown with a famous trade in 2017. The Chiefs traded up in the first round in the 2017 draft with the Bills and selected Patrick Mahomes, forever changing the franchise and a city for the next decade.
Packers Release New Injury Report Update On Aaron Rodgers
Fans of the Green Bay Packers can breathe a sigh of relief. Despite missing practice yesterday with a right thumb injury, Aaron Rodgers returned to the practice field in full capacity today. "The Packers listed QB Aaron Rodgers (right thumb) as a full participant on today's ...
Davante Adams may avoid suspension for now due to charges in Kansas City
Davante Adams shoved a photographer to the ground on Monday night. Precedent suggests legal charges could result in a delayed suspension. Though the incident was just a few seconds of footage, there is a lot to know about the Davante Adams incident. If you missed it, here’s a quick summary of everything you need to know.
Tom Brady Makes Fans Furious With Comment About Complaining To Refs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows how to stir the pot. Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Brady was asked to comment on the challenges of officiating NFL games, and his response did not sit well with some fans. "Listen, I don't think anyone is trying to scheme anyone ...
Al Michaels on Thursday Night Football: NFL Would Probably 'Love' For Dan Snyder to Sell the Commanders
VIDEO: Al Michaels says the NFL wants Dan Snyder to sell.
Green Bay Packers Decide on Aaron Rodgers' Status vs. Jets
Rodgers was injured last week at the end of the contest.
Yardbarker
Former Pro Bowl C Jeff Saturday blasts Packers for 'dumb football'
The Green Bay Packers are 3-2 following an immensely disappointing loss to the New York Giants in London in Week 5. Despite leading by 17 points at one point, the Packers collapsed in the second half and lost 27-22. The loss, of course, led to a great deal of criticism...
Bears Get Huge Injury Update On Injured Defensive Star
The Chicago Bears have a 2-3 record thus far in the 2022 season, but there hasn’t been too much to get excited about. They have yet to see progress from Justin Fields, as the supporting cast around the young starting quarterback has been underwhelming, to say the least. Chicago...
Packers pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. could be over before it begins
The Packers feel like a predestined landing spot for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but another team might block that from happening. The Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham Jr. feel like a really good match. Aaron Rodgers lost his star receiver, Davante Adams, in the offseason when Green Bay traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Speaks Out On Roughing Controversy
NFL officiating has been under fire as of late due to its enforcement of “roughing the passer” penalties. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll would like a word.
Jacksonville Jaguars play against Indianapolis Colts Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Follow along below for live updates as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday on CBS47 at 1:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m.: Jags game estimated to start. JACKSONVILLE (2-3) at INDIANAPOLIS (2-2-1) OPENING LINE: Colts by 2 1/2, according to...
Tom Brady Says Rob Gronkowski Would Be 'Really Good' at Pickleball — and Calls Himself Just 'Alright'
"I'm alright for a 45 year old with average athleticism," Brady joked when asked about his decision to invest in a pickleball league Tom Brady would absolutely draft former teammate Rob Gronkowski — in pickleball. The seven-time Super Bowl champion spoke to the media on Thursday as he prepared for week 6 of the NFL season, and talked about his latest business venture: investing in Major League Pickleball. As he delves into the fast-growing sport, Brady was asked which of his current Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates would make his team. Brady's...
Texans Coach Lovie Smith: Bye Week Comes at 'Perfect Time,' Explains Why
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith is enjoying the week off after the team's first win of the season.
Predictions for Commanders vs. Bears, Week 6
Is this the week the Washington Commanders [1-4] snap their losing streak? The Commanders came close in a 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday, but a Carson Wentz pass was intercepted at the goal line to break the hearts of Washington fans. Next up for the Commanders is the...
nbcsportsedge.com
Monday Night Football goes back-to-back with AFC West Teams
Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. We have an AFC West matchup to close out Week 6 on Monday Night Football!. I am not...
nbcsportsedge.com
DFS Building Blocks: Week 6 Fantasy Breakdown
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Quarterback. Chalk. Josh...
NFL・
Troy Aikman Addresses His Controversial Comment During Monday Night Football
Troy Aikman has issued an apology for a comment he made during the Monday Night Football broadcast this week. Aikman was the first of many around the NFL to express outrage at a controversial roughing the passer penalty called on Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the second ...
NFL・
FOX Sports
Commanders back on track, but Rodgers, Packers are up next
Beating the Chicago Bears 12-7 on Thursday night was far from a work of art for the Washington Commanders, and coach Ron Rivera could see almost as many negatives as positives when re-watching the game. There were missed throws, missed catches and missed tackles: plenty to fix. But after halting...
nbcsportsedge.com
NHL Projections and Bets for October 13
A full night of action is on tap in the National Hockey League, with ten games set to take place. Below you will find my projections for nine of the ten games as well as any wagers worth considering, with odds powered by PointsBet. (NOTE: Odds for tonight's game between...
NHL・
