Blake Shelton to Depart ‘The Voice’ After Next Season, as Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper Join as Coaches

Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape
Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
What Happened to Blake Shelton’s 8 Winners From ‘The Voice’?
Blake Shelton will leave The Voice as the show's winningest coach, but what has become of each of the eight winners he guided through auditions, battle rounds, knockout rounds and finals?. A few of the Team Blake winners you may have forgotten about from The Voice have continued to crank...
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mississippi singer not only wows The Voice judges but gets to sing impromptu duet with John Legend
Another Mississippi singer may be on his way to singer stardom on NBC’s The Voice. Mississippi native Peyton Aldridge’s performance of The Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See” not only received three chair turns — from John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani — but also led to a brief duet on stage with Legend, who was the first to turn his chair for Aldridge, a 25-year-old singer from Cleveland.
Blake Shelton announces exit from 'The Voice' as new coaches join
The singing competition show will say goodbye to one ot its longest-tenured coaches in Season 23 and welcome Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan as first-time coaches.
‘The Voice’ Season 22: Camila Cabello Net Worth vs. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend
Find out how 'The Voice' Season 22's newcomer coach Camila Cabello's net worth compares to the other coaches this season.
Blake Shelton leaving ‘The Voice’ after Season 23: ‘Been a hell of a ride’
“Time for me to come home.” Blake Shelton announced that he will be stepping down from his role as a coach on “The Voice” after Season 23, which premieres in 2023. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton, 46, revealed on Instagram Tuesday. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gwen Stefani 'So Proud' Of Blake Shelton As He Announces Shock Departure From 'The Voice'
The end of an era: Blake Shelton will be stepping away from The Voice after twelve years! The country crooner made the announcement in a Tuesday, October 11, Instagram post where he revealed he'll be leaving his red chair after season 23 of the hit NBC series concludes next year.“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton penned in the heartfelt note. LUCKY IN LOVE! GWEN STEFANI CAN'T KEEP HER EYES OFF BLAKE SHELTON DURING COUPLE'S PERFORMANCE“This show has changed my life...
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Sweetest Moments: See Their Relationship Timeline
Us Weekly shares Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweetest relationship moments since their romance began in 2015 — check it out here
Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Play A "Terrifying" Game Called "Daddy, Close Your Eyes," And It's Just As Funny As It Sounds
"You just gotta laugh it off. You've only got a finite amount of time, so I'm girl dad all the way."
ETOnline.com
Gwen Stefani Admits She Used to Think Blake Shelton's Accent Was Fake
While Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have wasted no time facing off on this season of The Voice, their fellow coaches are still getting used to having a married couple on the coaches' panel!. "Has his accent rubbed off on you?" first-time coach Camila Cabello asked Gwen during Monday's Blind...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CMT
Blake Shelton Reveals Plans To Step Away From "The Voice"
Blake Shelton revealed Tuesday that he's vacating his red spinning chair on "The Voice" after next season – Season 23 that will air in the spring. Shelton said on social media that he'd been wrestling with the decision for a while, and he's decided that it's time. Niall Horan...
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Finalize Divorce 7 Months After Split
Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have finalized their divorce, marking an end to their almost 4-year marriage (7 if you count their first “unofficial” wedding) and 12-year relationship. The judgment for Katie and Tom’s divorce was entered on Oct. 12, per legal documents obtained by UsWeekly. The documents also stated that the former couple are splitting the profits from the sale of their Los Angeles home, which they sold in August for $2 million, and will be dividing up their other assets according to whose name is attached to the items.
SFGate
‘Ghosts’ on CBS Had Most-Watched Comedy Premiere of the Fall TV Season, Overtaking Even ‘Young Sheldon’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The Season 2 premiere of “Ghosts” saw a 50% increase in viewership after seven days of multiplatform viewing, Variety has learned exclusively. The episode brought in an impressive 6.15 million viewers when it first aired, according to Live + Same Day data, and CBS confirmed that delayed viewing via DVR and other platforms brought that number to 9.23 million.
SFGate
BravoCon 2022: All the Panels, Events and Drama We’re Excited About
BravoCon is back, and it’s sure to be “Gone With the Wind” fabulous! The highly anticipated convention celebrating all things Bravo returns to the Javits Center in New York City on Oct. 14-16, bringing fans the opportunity to get up close and personal with their favorite reality stars.
SFGate
As ‘Black Adam’ End-Credits Scene Leaks on Social Media, Twitter Works to Delete Infringing Content
SPOILER ALERT: This story references a major reveal that is included in the end-credits scene for “Black Adam.”. As often happens, footage from Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam” — specifically, the DC superhero movie’s end-credits scene with a very spolier-y reveal — has been leaked onto social media platforms.
Chucky The Doll Is Feuding With "Viral Sensation" Megan, And Things Are Getting Messy
The girls are fighting.
Comments / 0