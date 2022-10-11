COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Lowcountry lawyer will have to stand trial at the end of January for the murders of his wife and son. Alex Murdaugh is charged with the murders of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh. Both were shot to death at the family’s hunting property in rural Colleton County on June 7, 2021.

