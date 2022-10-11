Passenger Of Stolen Car Killed After Driver Crashes Into Tree In Chester County

West Chester police Photo Credit: West Chester Police Department

A passenger of a stolen car died after the driver crashed into a tree in Chester County, authorities said.

Gordy Tate, 25, was driving the stolen car when officers tried to stop him on the 100 block of West Chestnut Street in West Chester around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to the West Chester Police Department.

The Philadelphia driver sped away from police and ended up on the 800 block of West Miner Street in East Bradford Township, where he crashed into a tree on the right side of the road, authorities said.

The unidentified male passenger died of his injuries, police said.

Meanwhile, Tate was charged with homicide by vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, and several traffic summonses, court record show.

Tate was being held in Chester County prison in lieu of $100,00 bail.

