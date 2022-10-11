ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'It's hard to believe he is moaning': Rio Ferdinand shocked at Kylian Mbappe's media silence amid wantaway claims and questions how the PSG star could be unhappy playing alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar

By Ryan Walker For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Rio Ferdinand has slammed Paris Saint-Germain for giving Kylian Mbappe too much 'player power' after reports emerged that the French star is targeting a January exit from the club.

Mbappe's future was first thrown into doubt on Tuesday afternoon when it was claimed that the superstar views his relationship with the Ligue 1 side as 'completely broken'.

Now Ferdinand, having sat down with the PSG attacker previously, has weighed in on the debate and insisted Mbappe's silence in the media breeds negativity in the team, before questioning why the striker wouldn't want to play with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCfVV_0iV8Mzd200
Kylian Mbappe reportedly wants to leave current club Paris Saint-Germain as soon as January
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2TAE_0iV8Mzd200
The France World Cup winner has remained silent after stories emerged suggesting his exit

'I think PSG will be disappointed in that, as a team mate you will be because you know the negativity it brings,' Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

'He isn't happy about the something, what we hear is he doesn't want to play the position he is being played in.

'Wayne Rooney some games hated being asked to play left-wing, but you'd never know because he would sacrifice himself for his teammates.

'If it will last ages I get it, but by the way Kylian is waking up and playing with Neymar and Messi. You'd want that surely. It's hard to believe he is moaning about it,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EHL7n_0iV8Mzd200
Mbappe (left) has endured a fractured relationship with Brazil star Neymar (right) at PSG
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZqZpR_0iV8Mzd200
Rio Ferdinand reminded Mbappe (left) that he currently plays with Lionel Messi (right) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7zAc_0iV8Mzd200

Ferdinand was part of the Manchester United squad during David Beckham's exit after Sir Alex Ferguson showed the star winger the exit door as many claimed it was because he had become too big for the Premier League giants.

The 43-year-old spoke from experience and reflected on his stellar career at Old Trafford as he criticised Mbappe for being bigger than the Ligue 1 outfit, but blamed PSG for giving him too much power.

'I don't think a football club should allow a player to have any type of power to look bigger than the club.

'It looks like Mbappe is the bigger powerhouse in that relationship and that isn't right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I68oh_0iV8Mzd200
The 23-year-old signed a new deal with PSG in May that keeps him at the club until 2025

'There is a lot of money in the game now but as a player you should be respectful to the club, we don't know the situation, but I was never bigger than the club.

The Frenchman was linked with a move to Real Madrid during the last transfer window but u-turned on his decision to leave Paris and signed a new contract until 2025.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3x4f_0iV8Mzd200
Ferdinand was less than impressed with the way the striker has handled his PSG situation

Ferdinand feels Mbappe remains determined to leave the club and suggested that the star's media silence speaks volumes about his future plans.

'One thing I would say is when these stories come about, we have these platforms, and if Mbappe doesn't come out and speak about it, a part of me thinks he doesn't mind it being out there because he wants to leave at some point.'

Community Policy