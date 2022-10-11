Wheelchair costume reveal for kids with disabilities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Centers of Independent Living Jacksonville has partnered with the architectural firm RS&H to build five custom wheelchair costumes for kids who have disabilities.

These over-the-top customs were selected by the kids who are currently going through rehabilitation at area hospitals.

Architects/Engineers from RS&H and CIL Jacksonville employees work diligently for two months to create each of the costumes.

Many of the parents, stated that because of their medical expenses, they were happy for our respected organizations to help them lessen the burden of the cost around this holiday. The goal is to make each kid have a unique experience. In addition, CIL Jacksonville and RS&H want to spread the word about this event so more children are able to join.

The costumes will be revealed Oct. 13 at 4:30 pm at 10748 Deerwood Park Boulevard South.

