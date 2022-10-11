ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fall weather continues uninterrupted

By Ed McIntosh
 1 day ago
Winds continue in the eastern plains for the next few days with seasonal temperatures. The warmest day will be Friday with a little weekend uncertainty.

East of Billings will remain breezy overnight with winds expected to pick up again Wednesday afternoon in the same area. Gusts over 40 mph are possible in Miles City and Broadus, with 50 mph gusts near Baker and Ekalaka. At least breezy periods continue Thursday and Friday with stronger gusts at times.

Temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s Wednesday afternoon leaning toward more 60s by Thursday. Friday will be the warmest with readings in the mid-60s to mid-70s by the afternoon.

Saturday is a bit tricky right now. There are some indications a wave slinging around an upper low in the Great Lakes area could push some showers through. But other signals would keep us dry.

The overall outlook is for continued fall temperatures in the 30s and 40s in the mornings and mainly 60s for the afternoons into early next week.

