Read full article on original website
Heather F.
1d ago
Of course, because the crimes they committed are not eligible for bail according to the bail reform act. Yet somehow, they just can’t seem to figure out WHY crime is up.
Reply(1)
23
Roydelblanco
1d ago
Law abiding citizens life are in danger, we have no one to turn to for help, we're on our own, we need to make a change in November, we need to take our city back, before it's too late.
Reply(1)
13
Gracie
1d ago
New Yorkers YOU VOTED FOR THIS ..SUCK IT UP..OR VOTE TO CHANGE THIS..Try a Republican Party for once..your city is failing you, your parents, your children's safety gotta matter to you ..I HOPE.
Reply(2)
6
Related
Brooklyn DOE worker, alleged murderer had prior dispute: NYPD
FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Department of Education employee fatally shot in Flatlands and the man now accused in his murder had a prior dispute, authorities said early Thursday, as the suspect was awaiting arraignment. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the disagreement, but said that it should come out in court as […]
Man, 19, arrested on murder charges in Brooklyn shooting of DOE worker: NYPD
FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday in the shooting death of a Department of Education employee. The worker, Ethan Holder, was shot in the head and critically injured on Tuesday at a grocery store on Avenue M in Flatlands. He died on Wednesday. He had just left work at P.S. 203 […]
Suspect nabbed for 2019 Manhattan shooting death of 27-year-old Trinitarios gang member
A suspect has been nabbed for the 2019 Manhattan shooting death of a 27-year-old Trinitarios gang member, police said Thursday. Jerson Acosta-Batista was extradited to the city Wednesday from New Jersey. He was grabbed Oct. 1 at Newark Liberty International Airport after arriving on a flight from the Dominican Republic. Acosta-Batista, 22, is charged with criminally negligent homicide, ...
NBC New York
Teen Girl Visiting NYC Gets Punched in Face Near Times Square in Random Attack: Police
A teenage girl visiting the city from California was punched in the face in an unprovoked and random attack on a street corner near Times Square, police said. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 40th Street in midtown Manhattan, according to police. A man went up to the 17-year-old and allegedly punched her in the nose with a clenched fist.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three NYC men arrested and released after jumping pharmacy counter, stealing drugs
LAGRANGE – State Police captured three New York City men after they robbed a Walgreens pharmacy on Route 55 in Lagrange on Tuesday morning. The three allegedly jumped over the pharmacy counter at around 9:35 a.m. and stole several medications before fleeing in a Toyota Camry. Troopers spotted the...
5 NYPD officers hurt in crash and struggle with suspect who fled from Long Island
NYPD officers boxed in the suspect on local streets, and the suspect's car collided with the police cruisers.
NYC man released without bail for McDonald's ax attack arrested again and released without bail
A New York City man arrested and released without bail for an ax-wielding rampage at a McDonald's has been released without bail again for graffiti and bike stealing charges.
School employee fatally shot in head near Brooklyn's P.S. 203; one suspect arrested
A school employee was shot in the head near the P.S. 203 Floyd Bennett School on Tuesday.
Man accused of shooting 10 on subway train refuses to come to court
Frank James allegedly shot 10 people on a subway train in Brooklyn in April before he slipped away on a different train and became the subject of a manhunt.
Knife-wielding woman busted for threatening NYC subway riders, police say
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) —- A Bronx woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening passengers with a knife aboard a subway train in Manhattan, police said Thursday. Caridad Wilkins, 48, was swinging the knife at riders on the northbound No. 4 train at the Union Square station around 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. Officers searched […]
Police: Woman abducted in Brentwood, rescued in Brooklyn; suspect arrested
The NYPD tells News 12 a 33-year-old man took a woman into a car and then drove from somewhere in Suffolk to Dyker Heights, Brooklyn.
Doctor from Staten Island arrested, charged in connection with alleged $24M oxycodone distribution ring
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island doctor and seven others are facing federal charges in connection with an alleged $24 million scheme to distribute 1.2 million oxycodone pills. The alleged drug-trafficking ring was based out of a doctor’s office in Brooklyn. Prosecutors linked the office to Dr. Somsri...
fox5ny.com
3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack
NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
New York police seize 300,000 'rainbow fentanyl' pills and 20 pounds of powder fentanyl in Bronx home
Two men were arrested in the Bronx and about $9 million worth of fentanyl was seized from their residence last Friday, law enforcement officials said.
Bronx man sentenced to 58 years to life in prison for shooting of Middletown officer
The sentencing of a Bronx man Wednesday was long-awaited justice for the patrol officer who was shot on duty while trying to help a woman during a domestic incident.
Man pushes ex-girlfriend onto tracks at Brooklyn subway station, attacks officers during arrest: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly shoved his ex-girlfriend onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station and assaulted officers later on Tuesday night, police said. Jabari Woodson, 30, was accused of attacking and robbing the woman at the Bay Parkway and 66th Street N train station, officials said. He allegedly attacked and injured […]
VIDEO: Duo beats up woman, transfers money with Zelle in Manhattan
The NYPD is searching for a couple who violently robbed a woman on a Manhattan street and transferred money through a payment application on her cellphone, authorities said.
Man Accused Of Using Info Of Victim From Darien To Buy $47,900 Watch At NYC Store
A 55-year-old man is facing charges after investigators reported he used the information of a victim from Fairfield County to purchase a $47,905 watch. Darien Police officers responded to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office in Paterson, New Jersey, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to take custody of Douglas Cantey, a resident of Paterson, who was wanted in an incident that was reported on April 3, the Darien Police Department said.
Subway rider slashed, pepper-sprayed on Midtown train
The 57-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute on a northbound 1 train with another man, believed to be a panhandler, who was waving a knife and carrying pepper spray around 1:30 a.m.
NYC father arrested, charged in death of 2-year-old daughter caused by punches to the head, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Brooklyn father has been arrested and charged in the death of his 2-year-old daughter after he admitted to police that he repeatedly punched her in the back of the head. Robert Wright, 33, has been charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide, assault and endangering the...
Fox News
836K+
Followers
6K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 83