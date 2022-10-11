A teenage girl visiting the city from California was punched in the face in an unprovoked and random attack on a street corner near Times Square, police said. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 40th Street in midtown Manhattan, according to police. A man went up to the 17-year-old and allegedly punched her in the nose with a clenched fist.

