The US Air Force says it will slash the use of fossil fuels to reduce the military’s massive carbon footprint.The Department of the Air Force has announced it will reduce its reliance on fossil fuels as both aviation fuel and as an energy source in a newly-released Climate Action Plan.The carbon footprint of all branches of the US military is similar to entire countries such as Denmark and Portugal, according to research from Boston University.“Make no mistake – the department’s mission remains to fly, fight, and win, anytime and anywhere,” said Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force.“Our mission remains...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO