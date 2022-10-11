ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Hill

A moment of hope on climate: Now what?

With the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), our nation is now finally positioned to achieve its climate targets. Thanks to the IRA, clean energy businesses will benefit from stable, long-term tax incentives like those enjoyed by the fossil fuel sector for more than a century. Tax credits for renewable generation are complemented by new incentives for energy storage, clean hydrogen and domestic clean energy manufacturing. Analysts predict that these programs will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. by roughly 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.
Business Insider

Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever

Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
The Independent

New oil and gas licensing round goes ahead despite warnings from climate scientists

The North Sea Transition Authority will invite energy firms to apply to explore and develop oil and gas fields despite climate scientists warning it will contribute to global heating and climate groups that it will do “precious little” to increase gas production or lower bills. The government-owned transition authority said it is inviting applications from Friday for licences to explore and potentially develop nearly 900 areas in the North Sea which may lead to over 100 licences being awarded.In a bid to bring forward production as quickly as possible, it said it has identified four “priority cluster areas” in...
Grist

Major insurer cuts off oil companies

It’s Tuesday, October 11, and it’s about to get harder for oil companies to protect their assets. Climate activists looking to cut off the fossil fuel industry’s access to insurance celebrated last week: The world’s largest reinsurance company, Munich Re, announced new restrictions on its coverage of fossil fuel projects. (Reinsurance contracts cover primary insurers to help them spread their risks.)
PV Tech

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

Greece was entirely powered by renewables for the first time in its history last week, according to the country’s independent power transmission operator (IPTO). On Friday (7 October), for a period of around five hours, the country was running off entirely renewable power, reaching a record high of 3,106MWh at eight o’clock (GMT).
The Independent

Ukraine war to slash European gas consumption ‘almost 50 per cent by 2050’

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is slashing European countries’ gas use but will ultimately speed the transition to renewables, a new report claims.Projections of European gas use by the middle of the century have tumbled from 310 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year predicted one year ago, to 170 bcm now.This represents a fall in demand by 2050 of 45.2 per cent, according to the report by Norwegian consultancy group DNV."Compared to last year’s forecast, DNV sees the continent consuming almost half the amount of natural gas in 2050. Gas will meet just 10 per cent of Europe’s energy demand...
The Independent

US Air Force commits to cutting fossil fuels to fight climate crisis

The US Air Force says it will slash the use of fossil fuels to reduce the military’s massive carbon footprint.The Department of the Air Force has announced it will reduce its reliance on fossil fuels as both aviation fuel and as an energy source in a newly-released Climate Action Plan.The carbon footprint of all branches of the US military is similar to entire countries such as Denmark and Portugal, according to research from Boston University.“Make no mistake – the department’s mission remains to fly, fight, and win, anytime and anywhere,” said Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force.“Our mission remains...
The Guardian

UK fracking and oil drilling good for environment, claims climate minister

Fracking and drilling for new oil and gas in the North Sea is green and good for the environment, Liz Truss’s new climate minister said on Wednesday. Graham Stuart insisted that awarding more than 100 licences to companies for North Sea drilling, covering almost 900 locations, and rolling out fracking across the countryside, were green policies. He told MPs on the environmental audit committee that drilling for new fossil fuels would help the UK reach net zero by 2050.
TechCrunch

Royalty-backed Lightrock packs $834 million into its first climate fund

Lightrock, the London-based backer of neobank Niyo and “wood modification” company Kebony, has secured about $834 million (€860 million) for a new fund focused on climate tech. The private equity and venture firm plans to pump the money into startups in areas such as clean energy, decarbonization and sustainable agriculture.
earth.com

Renewable energy must be doubled by 2030

According to a new, multi-agency report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the supply of electricity from clean energy sources, such as solar, wind, or hydropower, must double until the end of this decade in order to mitigate global warming. If this will not be achieved, climate change, extreme weather, and water stress may severely undermine our energy security and jeopardize renewable energy supplies.
The Independent

India’s energy future is looking green, report says

India’s renewables sector is booming, with the country projected to add 35 to 40 gigawatts of renewable energy annually until 2030, enough to power up to 30 million more homes each year, a report said Thursday.The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis estimated that India, the third largest energy-consuming country in the world, will reach 405 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030. It's expected to surpass the government’s target of producing 50% of its electricity from non-fossil fuel sources by the end of the decade. The Indian government's own projections estimate the country will produce even more...
