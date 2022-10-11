Read full article on original website
Related
When Will the World As We Know It End From Climate Change?
"For the best chance at avoiding climate tipping points, global warming would have to be limited to 1.5 C," a leading researcher told Newsweek.
A moment of hope on climate: Now what?
With the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), our nation is now finally positioned to achieve its climate targets. Thanks to the IRA, clean energy businesses will benefit from stable, long-term tax incentives like those enjoyed by the fossil fuel sector for more than a century. Tax credits for renewable generation are complemented by new incentives for energy storage, clean hydrogen and domestic clean energy manufacturing. Analysts predict that these programs will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. by roughly 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.
China needs $17 trillion in investments to meet climate goals, World Bank says
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China needs up to $17 trillion in additional investments for green infrastructure and technology in the power and transport sectors to reach net-zero emissions by 2060, a new World Bank report on China's climate and development challenges found.
Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever
Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greta Thunberg reverses course on nuclear power, argues Germany is making a mistake by taking plants offline
Germany's decision to lean into coal caught the attention of activist Greta Thunberg, who said the country would be making a mistake with nuclear plants still online.
Ministers hope to ban solar projects from most English farms
Exclusive: Environment minister seeks to expand definition of prime farmland in drive for productivity
Ukraine war to cut Europe's gas consumption for decades, consultancy says
OSLO (Reuters) - Europe will more rapidly reduce its reliance on natural gas as a result of the war in Ukraine, replacing Russian energy and boosting the continent’s security of supply, Norway-based consultancy DNV predicted on Wednesday.
New oil and gas licensing round goes ahead despite warnings from climate scientists
The North Sea Transition Authority will invite energy firms to apply to explore and develop oil and gas fields despite climate scientists warning it will contribute to global heating and climate groups that it will do “precious little” to increase gas production or lower bills. The government-owned transition authority said it is inviting applications from Friday for licences to explore and potentially develop nearly 900 areas in the North Sea which may lead to over 100 licences being awarded.In a bid to bring forward production as quickly as possible, it said it has identified four “priority cluster areas” in...
RELATED PEOPLE
coingeek.com
Argentina’s state-owned energy firm enters block reward mining by using waste gas
A state-owned energy firm has thrown its hands in the ring to join the league of block reward miners operating in Argentina. YPF Luz, the renewable arm of YPF, has announced that it will be striking a partnership with an unnamed international mining company looking to set up shop in the South American company.
Grist
Major insurer cuts off oil companies
It’s Tuesday, October 11, and it’s about to get harder for oil companies to protect their assets. Climate activists looking to cut off the fossil fuel industry’s access to insurance celebrated last week: The world’s largest reinsurance company, Munich Re, announced new restrictions on its coverage of fossil fuel projects. (Reinsurance contracts cover primary insurers to help them spread their risks.)
PV Tech
Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history
Greece was entirely powered by renewables for the first time in its history last week, according to the country’s independent power transmission operator (IPTO). On Friday (7 October), for a period of around five hours, the country was running off entirely renewable power, reaching a record high of 3,106MWh at eight o’clock (GMT).
Ukraine war to slash European gas consumption ‘almost 50 per cent by 2050’
Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is slashing European countries’ gas use but will ultimately speed the transition to renewables, a new report claims.Projections of European gas use by the middle of the century have tumbled from 310 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year predicted one year ago, to 170 bcm now.This represents a fall in demand by 2050 of 45.2 per cent, according to the report by Norwegian consultancy group DNV."Compared to last year’s forecast, DNV sees the continent consuming almost half the amount of natural gas in 2050. Gas will meet just 10 per cent of Europe’s energy demand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US Air Force commits to cutting fossil fuels to fight climate crisis
The US Air Force says it will slash the use of fossil fuels to reduce the military’s massive carbon footprint.The Department of the Air Force has announced it will reduce its reliance on fossil fuels as both aviation fuel and as an energy source in a newly-released Climate Action Plan.The carbon footprint of all branches of the US military is similar to entire countries such as Denmark and Portugal, according to research from Boston University.“Make no mistake – the department’s mission remains to fly, fight, and win, anytime and anywhere,” said Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force.“Our mission remains...
UK fracking and oil drilling good for environment, claims climate minister
Fracking and drilling for new oil and gas in the North Sea is green and good for the environment, Liz Truss’s new climate minister said on Wednesday. Graham Stuart insisted that awarding more than 100 licences to companies for North Sea drilling, covering almost 900 locations, and rolling out fracking across the countryside, were green policies. He told MPs on the environmental audit committee that drilling for new fossil fuels would help the UK reach net zero by 2050.
Carbon credit use could curb company climate action, warns UK advisers
LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The use of cheap carbon offsets by companies to meet net zero targets could curb their efforts to cut emissions and slow the delivery of climate goals, Britain’s climate change advisers said on Thursday.
TechCrunch
Royalty-backed Lightrock packs $834 million into its first climate fund
Lightrock, the London-based backer of neobank Niyo and “wood modification” company Kebony, has secured about $834 million (€860 million) for a new fund focused on climate tech. The private equity and venture firm plans to pump the money into startups in areas such as clean energy, decarbonization and sustainable agriculture.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
earth.com
Renewable energy must be doubled by 2030
According to a new, multi-agency report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the supply of electricity from clean energy sources, such as solar, wind, or hydropower, must double until the end of this decade in order to mitigate global warming. If this will not be achieved, climate change, extreme weather, and water stress may severely undermine our energy security and jeopardize renewable energy supplies.
natureworldnews.com
19-Year-Old Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Chooses German Nuclear Power Plants Over Using Coal
Greta Thunberg, a well-known 19-year-old climate activist, claims that shutting down German nuclear power plants would be "a mistake" if it required the nation to burn more climate-warming coal. Given the threat of an impending energy crisis brought on by the conflict in Ukraine, the German government is still deliberating...
India’s energy future is looking green, report says
India’s renewables sector is booming, with the country projected to add 35 to 40 gigawatts of renewable energy annually until 2030, enough to power up to 30 million more homes each year, a report said Thursday.The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis estimated that India, the third largest energy-consuming country in the world, will reach 405 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030. It's expected to surpass the government’s target of producing 50% of its electricity from non-fossil fuel sources by the end of the decade. The Indian government's own projections estimate the country will produce even more...
Businesses lobby for carbon tariffs as Labor says Australia is ‘back in the game’ on climate
The Albanese government has left open the possibility that Australia could introduce carbon tariffs as part of a suite of climate policies to help the global shift to net zero emissions by 2050. The former Morrison government railed against Europe’s proposal for a carbon border adjustment scheme, calling it “just...
Comments / 0