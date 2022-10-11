Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Sakai, DeBerry talk priorities if elected county judge
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Republican Trish DeBerry and Democrat Peter Sakai are battling it out to take Judge Nelson Wolff's spot as county judge. Wolff gave his final state of the county address Wednesday. Wolff has endorsed Sakai, but says no matter what, either candidate needs to continue his work...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County judge Nelson Wolff gives final 'State of the County' address
SAN ANTONIO - The end of an era at the annual State of the County address – the final one for longtime county judge Nelson Wolff. Hundreds of people were at the Grand Hyatt in downtown San Antonio Wednesday to pay tribute and celebrate Wolff. 51 years of public...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County sheriff certifies that migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard are crime victims
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar on Thursday certified that 49 migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last month were victims of a crime. The move clears a pathway for those migrants to get a special visa to stay in the country that they otherwise would not have received.
KTSA
Two San Antonio people plead guilty in SIM card swapping scheme
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man and woman could be facing up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing the personal information of others via Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards. In a release, the U.S. Department of Justice says 22-year-old Andrew Percy Trujillo...
foxsanantonio.com
LULAC denounces shooting of teen by San Antonio Police officer, holds chief responsible
SAN ANTONIO - Reaction is coming in after a San Antonio Police officer was charged in the shooting of a teenager in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's. James Brennand, 27, turned himself in around 7 p.m. Tuesday to face two felony counts related to the shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu on Oct. 2. Brennand is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. There are two charges as both Erik Cantu and a passenger were in the car the night of the shooting.
KENS 5
'So gruesome': Local family receives shocking news two years after a murder
SAN ANTONIO — When 55-year-old murder victim Connie Tatum was found in deep south Bexar County two years ago by a man walking his dog, the family said they were told that only some of her remains were recovered. They said that, until last week, they didn't know any...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio named as one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving
SAN ANTONIO - This is not a good list to be on. San Antonio is one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving, analysis shows. In fact, four of those five are Texas cities: Austin, El Paso, and Houston join San Antonio. Las Vegas comes in...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shoots other man in stomach with shotgun following argument
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach following an argument in Far Northeast Bexar County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Oval Meadows near Gibbs Sprawl Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said two men got into...
foxsanantonio.com
SAPD Association fighting for its officers' mental health after suicides
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer tragically took his own life last week. It's the latest in a number of similar tragedies in the past few months. But officer suicides are a problem that's happening at police departments across the nation. We sat down with the president of...
foxsanantonio.com
Traffic stop by Kerrville PD leads to drugs, a stolen gun, stolen checks and more
KERRVILLE, Texas - The Kerrville Police Department says a man from Spring Branch and a woman from Pennsylvania were arrested during a traffic stop along Sidney Baker. Police say the driver was identified as 32-year-old Cecilia Anne Keefer and the passenger was 26-year-old Aubrey Dale Friar II. The two were...
foxsanantonio.com
Uvalde families gain retired agents in their corner to help them fight for change
SAN ANTONIO - Several recently retired law enforcement officers are joining the Uvalde families to fight for transparency and accountability. For months, the families of the Uvalde victims have battled for accountability. Now, they have a couple of experienced troops on their side. "Antonio Hubbard. Retired deputy Special Agent in...
foxsanantonio.com
KIPP Texas-San Antonio set to open first new campus in four years
SAN ANTONIO – KIPP Texas-San Antonio plans to open a new state-of-the-art campus in North Central San Antonio next August. It's the first new KIPP school in San Antonio in 4 years, and the first-ever outside of Loop-410. The new location will be home to two schools, KIPP Somos...
KSAT 12
‘Video was horrific’: SAPD Chief says officer’s shooting of teen was not justified
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: San Antonio Police Chief William McManus will provide an update after two charges of aggravated assault by a public servant were filed against former officer James Brennand. Read the latest update here. (Original Story) San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has spoken out against the...
KSAT 12
Teen shot by SAPD officer outside San Antonio McDonald’s is on life support, family’s lawyer says
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu is on life support and “literally fighting for his life every minute” after being shot by a San Antonio Police Officer in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Oct. 2, according to the Cantu family’s lawyer. Attorney Brian Powers...
KSAT 12
Former SAPD officer who shot teen in McDonald’s parking lot released from jail, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio police officer who shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu in the parking lot of a San Antonio McDonald’s on Oct. 2 bonded out of jail after turning himself in on Tuesday evening, according to jail records and Police Chief William McManus. James Brennand,...
Family of teen shot by ex-San Antonio police officer launches GoFundMe for medical expenses
The family hopes to raise $100,000 to cover mounting medical expenses.
foxsanantonio.com
'Every breath is a struggle,' Teen on life support after being shot by police officer
SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times last week by a San Antonio Police officer while eating a hamburger with a female friend in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's. The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on Oct....
foxsanantonio.com
Armed robber apologizes for his actions while holding up Northwest Side smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the suspect that robbed a Northwest Side smoke shop at gunpoint and then apologized for his actions. The robbery happened just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Smokerz Paradize off Interstate 10 West near De Zavala Road. Police said the masked suspect...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for shooting woman, tying up teen after he was evicted, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman and tying up a teenager because he was upset about being kicked out of a home. James Cody Sweetman, 29, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint following the Oct. 4 shooting, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
