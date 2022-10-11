ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Sakai, DeBerry talk priorities if elected county judge

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Republican Trish DeBerry and Democrat Peter Sakai are battling it out to take Judge Nelson Wolff's spot as county judge. Wolff gave his final state of the county address Wednesday. Wolff has endorsed Sakai, but says no matter what, either candidate needs to continue his work...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Two San Antonio people plead guilty in SIM card swapping scheme

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man and woman could be facing up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing the personal information of others via Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards. In a release, the U.S. Department of Justice says 22-year-old Andrew Percy Trujillo...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

LULAC denounces shooting of teen by San Antonio Police officer, holds chief responsible

SAN ANTONIO - Reaction is coming in after a San Antonio Police officer was charged in the shooting of a teenager in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's. James Brennand, 27, turned himself in around 7 p.m. Tuesday to face two felony counts related to the shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu on Oct. 2. Brennand is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. There are two charges as both Erik Cantu and a passenger were in the car the night of the shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man shoots other man in stomach with shotgun following argument

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach following an argument in Far Northeast Bexar County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Oval Meadows near Gibbs Sprawl Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said two men got into...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Uvalde families gain retired agents in their corner to help them fight for change

SAN ANTONIO - Several recently retired law enforcement officers are joining the Uvalde families to fight for transparency and accountability. For months, the families of the Uvalde victims have battled for accountability. Now, they have a couple of experienced troops on their side. "Antonio Hubbard. Retired deputy Special Agent in...
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

KIPP Texas-San Antonio set to open first new campus in four years

SAN ANTONIO – KIPP Texas-San Antonio plans to open a new state-of-the-art campus in North Central San Antonio next August. It's the first new KIPP school in San Antonio in 4 years, and the first-ever outside of Loop-410. The new location will be home to two schools, KIPP Somos...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
News Break
Politics

