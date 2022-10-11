It's doubtful that your average grocery store-goer keeps their eyes peeled for subtle hints while shopping, but honestly, it might be a good idea to start. According to Taste of Home, there's a lot to learn by studying Walmart price tags. For instance, the final number on the price tag indicates how many times you should expect the item to be marked down. If it ends in "seven," it likely means the product is selling for full price, and if it ends in "five," it's probably been marked down some, though it's possible the price could drop even lower. The key is to search for price tags ending in "zero" or "one" — these have likely reached their lowest price and could even be pulled from shelves soon.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO