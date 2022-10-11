ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Putin loves Yoyo Joe Biden
1d ago

Watch the SUN an the MOON that will tell you the weather, that's why thousands of years ago people put scratched marks on rocks telling where the sun an moon were 365 days a year, they could tell the weather better than we do now

4
1 Vet
21h ago

I bet we get a little rain, snow, sleet, sunshine, clouds, and everything else!

7
ZeroVaxx
1d ago

Also acorns. If an oak tree produces a lot of big acorns, it's going to be a snowy, cold winter.

5
 

KYTV

PICTURES: Strong storms roll through the Ozarks on Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Strong storms slowed the morning drive for much of the Ozarks on Wednesday. The storms packed a punch with heavy winds, heavy rain, lightning, and hail. KY3 viewers shared these images from Wednesday’s storms. Upload your weather snapshots on the KY3 First Alert Weather App. Download...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Crafts, Cars, and Tractors this Weekend at the Exeter Corn Maze

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Exeter Corn Maze and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Exeter Corn Maze, visit exetercornmaze.com. If you are looking for fun this weekend, look no further than Exeter Corn Maze....
EXETER, MO
KYTV

Morrisville leaders raise concerns over tall grass owned by MoDOT

MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Tall grass is causing safety concerns for drivers in Morrisville, and in some areas, the weeds are blocking traffic signs. The mayor and police chief say they contacted MoDOT several times starting in late August. “It’s quite tall and, in my opinion, is quite dangerous,” said...
MORRISVILLE, MO
Springfield, MO
KYTV

Tractor Supply Store finalizes acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tractor Supply Store finalized its acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home, impacting several stores in the Ozarks. The company will acquire 81 stores and sell the remaining 85 stores to two buyers approved by the FTC, Bomgaars Supply, Inc. and Buchheit Enterprises, Inc. The selloff impacts several stores in the Ozarks.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from a breeder

AVA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued seven dogs from the facility of a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. The Humane Society of Missouri coordinated the rescue with the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

3rd annual Priebe Strong run raises money for first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Organizers are looking for more people to participate in this year’s Priebe Strong run on October 22. There will be a 5k, 10k, and half-marathon race, all to benefit wounded officers and their families. “When this started originally, it was just one idea of me...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time

Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

SoundCheck: A heavy metal band from Springfield, Missouri pours their energy into the studio

For October’s SoundCheck, we’re bringing you a fun and spooky treat in the form of Transylvania. This heavy metal band features Trent Wilson, Chris Blades, James Craven, Mike Rumsey, Reed Herron, and Ran Cummings, the band’s vocalist who also works at KSMU. KSMU’s Jess Balisle sat down with Trent for a talk about the recording process for the band’s new upcoming record and Ran provided commentary later, which has been mixed into the interview.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri

ST. LOUIS – A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force traveled to Douglas County in southern Missouri on Tuesday morning and successfully rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder. Marilyn Shepherd (aka...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Athlete of the Week: Adrian Ortega, Ozark

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark’s Adrian Ortega is climbing up the school’s all-time scoring ranks. Earlier this season he passed his brother for 12th place. “He knows that,” Adrian said. “I made sure, I made sure that he was the first person who knew I passed him.”
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Fire Prevention Week: Tips on keeping your home safe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s Fire Prevention Week, and firefighters want to remind families of ways to avoid a house fire. In 2021, more than 330,000 home fires were reported in the United States. It only takes a few minutes for a house to be engulfed in flames. Firefighters...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: Are we facing a veterinarian shortage?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’ve heard much about a tight labor market in the last two and a half years. This week’s Fact Finders is related to that topic. Our viewer says, “I have noticed longer than usual wait times to get my pets into my veterinarian clinic. Is there a shortage of veterinarians?”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam

Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

