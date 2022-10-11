ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Johnston, IA
Government
City
Johnston, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Ames, IA
Government
kyoutv.com

Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa

NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
NEW VIRGINIA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again

(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Iowa Crop Progress Report Issued

Harvest progressed quickly with farmers taking advantage of 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 9, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, drilling cover crops, tillage, and applying fall fertilizer and manure. Topsoil moisture condition rated 19 percent very...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoon River#River Valley#Des Moines River#River Com#Skunk#Usgs
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa to dramatically cut back on restaurant inspections

The state of Iowa is planning to dramatically scale back the routine inspection of restaurants and other food-service establishments by making only one onsite inspection every five years. Currently, most Iowa restaurants are subjected to at least one routine inspection every three years. They are also inspected in response to complaints or changes in ownership. […] The post Iowa to dramatically cut back on restaurant inspections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th

Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
kicdam.com

Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash

Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WGME

Powerful storm set to pack a punch in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- A powerful storm system will bring a long stretch of heavy rain and strong winds to Maine, which will lead to flooding in spots as well as scattered power outages. Central Maine Power says it is prepared to respond in the event Thursday and Friday's wind and rainstorm...
MAINE STATE
KCCI.com

Rain and storms possible overnight in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. We’ve been under clouds for much of the afternoon in the metro and SE Iowa keeping temperatures a little bit lower than expected for today. A cold front will come through tonight bringing with it a few stronger storms potentially. Winds and hail would be the biggest threat if anything turns severe. Otherwise, scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through overnight. It likely won’t be a big rain producer, unless under a heftier storm.
IOWA STATE
newscenter1.tv

First snow of the season!

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
RAPID CITY, SD
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DNR Hiring Seasonal Water Patrol Officers

(Undated) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking for seasonal water patrol officers. There are temporary full-time positions open at several lakes and rivers across the state. Employees will work 40 hours a week and earn just over 14-dollars an hour. TTWN Media Networks Inc.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones

There’s an area of Humboldt County where farmers planted the same variety of corn in fields six miles apart, and one site had respectable yields of 200 bushels per acre. The other site had 140 bushels per acre. “That cutoff line is pretty sharp,” said Angie Rieck-Hinz, an Iowa State University Extension field agronomist who […] The post Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy