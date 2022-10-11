Read full article on original website
Low river levels shut down Iowa hydroelectric dam
With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water.
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
Iowa Crop Progress Report Issued
Harvest progressed quickly with farmers taking advantage of 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 9, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, drilling cover crops, tillage, and applying fall fertilizer and manure. Topsoil moisture condition rated 19 percent very...
Iowa to dramatically cut back on restaurant inspections
The state of Iowa is planning to dramatically scale back the routine inspection of restaurants and other food-service establishments by making only one onsite inspection every five years. Currently, most Iowa restaurants are subjected to at least one routine inspection every three years. They are also inspected in response to complaints or changes in ownership. […] The post Iowa to dramatically cut back on restaurant inspections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
Oldest Restaurants That Still Exist In Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa
As witnessed over the last few years it's been difficult for some businesses to keep their doors open and continue operations. Around the region, you will find some smaller establishments that know what it takes to keep that OPEN sign on. Generation after generation when people want to eat out,...
Tornado spotted touching down in southern Wisconsin
A tornado has been reported in southern Wisconsin where there is a warning in effect until 1 p.m. There is a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Lake County until 1:30 p.m.
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
Powerful storm set to pack a punch in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A powerful storm system will bring a long stretch of heavy rain and strong winds to Maine, which will lead to flooding in spots as well as scattered power outages. Central Maine Power says it is prepared to respond in the event Thursday and Friday's wind and rainstorm...
Rain and storms possible overnight in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. We’ve been under clouds for much of the afternoon in the metro and SE Iowa keeping temperatures a little bit lower than expected for today. A cold front will come through tonight bringing with it a few stronger storms potentially. Winds and hail would be the biggest threat if anything turns severe. Otherwise, scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through overnight. It likely won’t be a big rain producer, unless under a heftier storm.
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
Iowa DNR Hiring Seasonal Water Patrol Officers
(Undated) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking for seasonal water patrol officers. There are temporary full-time positions open at several lakes and rivers across the state. Employees will work 40 hours a week and earn just over 14-dollars an hour. TTWN Media Networks Inc.
Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones
There’s an area of Humboldt County where farmers planted the same variety of corn in fields six miles apart, and one site had respectable yields of 200 bushels per acre. The other site had 140 bushels per acre. “That cutoff line is pretty sharp,” said Angie Rieck-Hinz, an Iowa State University Extension field agronomist who […] The post Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Average first snowfall dates in Michigan
You might think it's way too early to talk about snow in West Michigan, but it hasn't been over the last week.
