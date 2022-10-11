ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Local group raises money for hospice care in Africa

By Gabe Salazar
 1 day ago

FRESNO, Calif ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A local nonprofit is hoping to raise money for patients recovering from cancer and for those battling terminal illnesses in Africa.

41 years ago, Nancy Hinds saw a need in the community to give care to patients in pain during the last days of their life.

“With my own personal experience of having to be able to care for my husband and my mom, the same time were dying of cancer, I knew what the need was within a family,” says Hinds.

Since then, Hinds Hospice was formed, with offices in Madera, Merced, and Fresno. It provides the highest level of medical care, with emotional and spiritual support for patients who are terminally ill.

“The philosophy for Hind’s Hospice has always been the African word Ubuntu and that means I am because we are,” says Hinds.

Hinds is now the interim president of the non-profit group Hospice Africa USA whose goal is to provide palliative care, training, and mental health support in Uganda and other African countries.

A drum circle fundraiser will be held at the Mennonite Church in Clovis on October 22 and will aim to raise money to provide support to patients in Africa to raise money to provide support to patients in Africa, where access to these services is limited.

“The drum beat for me is the heartbeat and it says we care, so that’s the message is you’re not alone, we care,” says Hinds.

For more information on the fundraiser, you can call 559-291-6724.

#Local Group#Palliative Care#Charity#Hind S Hospice#African#Hospice Africa Usa#The Mennonite Church
NewsBreak
Charities
