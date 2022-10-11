ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Cranston's mayor pushes back against proposed homeless village

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — As temperatures continue to drop in Rhode Island, state officials are tossing around ideas on how and where to house homeless people during the winter. “We’re looking at all different options and you know some of them are being embraced and others aren’t, so we...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Providence creates program to increase affordable housing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor Jorge Elorza announced Thursday the formation of a Providence Neighborhood Land Bank. The city said the goal of this initiative is to increase affordable housing throughout Providence, while also addressing “underused vacant land.”. “Bold policies and funding are needed to address the housing...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Government
Cranston, RI
Society
City
Cranston, RI
State
Rhode Island State
rinewstoday.com

Pop-up winter homeless village in the works – Cranston bolts at being state’s go-to location

UPDATE: 9am – Center of page in red. Several weeks ago RINewsToday featured a story about a subset of homeless individuals in Burnside Park in downtown Providence. The group is particularly difficult to place due to their physical needs. The agencies who serve the homeless or unhoused have unique “handicapped” housing units that become available from time to time that are single housing, not congregate housing, or with bunk bed type sleeping. At this time there are no available specialty units. They don’t become available that often we’ve been told.
CRANSTON, RI
CBS Boston

Nahant residents face eviction after decades living in Coast Guard housing

NAHANT – For Susan Alessi and several of her longtime neighbors, the love story of living in Nahant is shaping up to end in heartache. "I came on Memorial weekend in 1978 and never left. I love Nahant," Susan Alessi said. They rent what's known as "Coast Guard housing," which the town bought from the federal government almost 20 years ago. But there's still a nearly $2 million dollar loan to be paid.Last fall, town leaders informed the renters they had 12 months to find a new home. It had been voted on that spring, May 2021. Now the clock's...
NAHANT, MA
Valley Breeze

Sgt. Puleo takes reins on community policing in NP

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Sgt. Christopher Puleo has taken over as community affairs sergeant and community police commander of the North Providence Police Department’s Community Affairs Unit, replacing Lt. Tom Jones. Puleo, 43, of Warwick, had been in patrol for nearly two decades when he took over the unit...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Good Samaritans asked to stop bringing prepared food to Mass and Cass

BOSTON - The city of Boston is asking Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to the encampments at Mass and Cass. Mayor Michelle Wu's office said it's causing dangerous traffic backups, adding to the rodent problem and is keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters."While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members," a flyer put out the city states.The mayor's office is asking people who want to help to volunteer at the shelters, take someone out to eat at a local business, or organize a drive to help a transitional program.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Pallet Shelters#Abc 6 News
GoLocalProv

Cranston Councilor Opposes Pallet Housing Project for the Homeless

With thousands of Rhode Islanders homeless and winter cold hitting soon, an innovative idea to provide a new form of safe temporary housing on state land is being opposed by a local councilman. Cranston Councilman Matthew R. Reilly (R-Ward 6) on Monday called upon Governor Daniel McKee to drop his...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Gov. McKee launces website to help Rhode Islanders with winter bills

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor McKee will announce a website with resources that might help Rhode Islander’s afford their electric bills this winter. Gov. McKee will be with the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER), as well as the Department of Human Resources (DHS), to announce this at the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission in Warwick this morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
rinewstoday.com

Hope Street biking fun derails on data, money and influence

The eight-day Hope Street bike trail trial ended at 6 pm on Saturday with what appears to have been a bike-a-thon to the street in the final few days. The results of the trial will be inconclusive because the survey the PVD Streets Coalition said they were conducting failed to reach out to the community at large, only sampling those trying out the bike trail or engaging with volunteers on the sidewalk mostly at Tortilla Flats and Frog & Toad, where promotional tables were set up. A survey by its nature should be unbiased, independent and devoid of cheerleading “noise” – this was clearly not any of those things and the results will only be anecdotal, not unbiased responses without influence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

RIPTA hosts job fair to fill 31 driver vacancies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority hosted a job fair on Wednesday, its latest attempt to try to attract drivers. The fair, held Wednesday at RIPTA’s Providence headquarters, meant to address the driver shortage, which is the largest since the late 70’s. RIPTA...
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

SK police arrest four following large party on Kingstown Road

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown police who responded to a large party at a college rental house Saturday evening in South Kingstown saw between 350 and 400 people on the property and made four arrests. Police said the department is still investigating and may make more arrests, including...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

How does it Work? The New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — There isn’t one person who decides to close the hurricane barrier. The decision to close the gates of the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier, is made by agreement of town, city, municipal and federal agencies. Needless to say, it is not one made...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Fast facts: The Fox Point Hurricane Protection Barrier

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Fox Point Hurricane Protection Barrier in Providence was built after the utter destruction caused by the hurricane of 1938 and Hurricane Carol in 1954. Both storms caused $620 million in damage in today’s worth and left 8 feet of standing water downtown. Built...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy