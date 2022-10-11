ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback's Son Turned Himself In Wednesday

The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run this month. Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III, has been arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Is Jealous: NFL World Reacts

Patrick Mahomes' wife saw how her husband treated Travis Kelce after the Chiefs' win on Monday Night Football. He went up to Kelce during his post-game interview and said, "I love this dude right here baby, this is my dog" before running out of the shot. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, saw...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Golf Digest

This story of Bill Parcells cutting a player who got injured playing golf is the most Bill Parcells story imaginable

Among the most legendary of Bill Parcells-Lawrence Taylor stories is one about the time LT showed up to a literal Monday Night Football game late and told Parcells "coach, the foursome in front of me was playing so slow," revealing that he'd just come from the golf course. No disciplinary action was taken by Parcells, a notorious hard-ass, because LT was such a singular talent he could get away with whatever he wanted in Parcells' eyes.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Former Quarterback News

The son of a former NFL quarterback found himself in serious trouble earlier this week. Walter Brister, the son of former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister, turned himself into Baton Rouge police this morning, according to a report. Brister was allegedly the driver of a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’

A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott on the verge of joining exclusive club

The Dallas Cowboys have rushed for over 160 yards in two of their last three games behind the one-two punch of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Elliott, now in year seven, hasn’t cracked the 100-yard mark yet this season, but he’s run with conviction and looked fresh. Elliott...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz Injury News

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's availability for Week 6 might be in question. On Tuesday, the Commanders listed Wentz as a limited participant for their walkthrough. With the team on a short week, it's possible he sits out Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears. The Commanders still have 48...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reportedly Buying New Sports Team

Tom Brady is the latest athlete getting involved in the pickleball craze sweeping the nation. According to Front Office Sports, Brady is part of a group set to buy a Major League Pickleball franchise. Six-time tennis Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters is also part of the ownership team. The contingent,...
TENNIS
atozsports.com

Bears set up to receive help from former first-rounder

The Chicago Bears (2-3) are adding some much-needed help at the wide receiver position, announcing that WR N’Keal Harry has been activated to the team’s 53-man roster. Harry returned to practice last Wednesday from a high ankle sprain that landed him on injured reserve on Sept. 1. He underwent a procedure which kept him out of Chicago’s first five games.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Tom Brady gets candid on his mental health

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady opened up about his mental health on his SiriusXM podcast, but he didn’t address the elephant in the room. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady opened up about his mental health on his SiriusXM “Let’s Go!” podcast, and no, he didn’t address the elephant in the room: the rumors concerning a potential divorce from Gisele Bündchen.
TAMPA, FL

