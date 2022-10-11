Game Preview: JSU vs. Bethune-Cookman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State takes their 5-0 record on the road this week when they take on Bethune-Cookman.
The game will be played in Jacksonville, Florida.
Coach Prime says you can’t overlook teams no matter what their record is (Bethune-Cookman is 1-4).
The game kicks off at 3 p.m. central time, and 4 p.m. eastern time where the game is played.
