Jackson, MS

Game Preview: JSU vs. Bethune-Cookman

By Blake Levine
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State takes their 5-0 record on the road this week when they take on Bethune-Cookman.

The game will be played in Jacksonville, Florida.

Coach Prime says you can’t overlook teams no matter what their record is (Bethune-Cookman is 1-4).

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. central time, and 4 p.m. eastern time where the game is played.

Related
WJTV 12

No. 9 Mississippi hosts struggling Auburn after comeback win

Lane Kiffin and No. 9 Mississippi are trying to keep rolling along. Bryan Harsin and Auburn just want to stop the bleeding. Harsin’s reeling Tigers (3-3, 1-2 SEC) visit Kiffin’s rolling Rebels (6-0, 2-0) Saturday in a game with two programs that have headed in opposite directions the past two seasons. “We’re at 6-0, top 10 […]
OXFORD, MS
Vicksburg Post

Former Warren Central star Griffin, Hinds alum McCray win SWAC football awards

Three players with Mississippi ties, including one from Vicksburg, reeled in this week’s Southwestern Athletic Conference football Player of the Week awards. Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin and quarterback Besean McCray were the league’s Specialist and Newcomer of the week, respectively, while Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders was the Offensive Player of the Week.
VICKSBURG, MS
thehornettribuneonline.com

Has Deion Sanders become the voice of SWAC

In the span of two years, Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders has won a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship, landed the No. 1 recruit in the nation in Travis Hunter, and put Jackson State under the national microscope. The future is bright in Jackson, Mississippi, but with all these accomplishments it begs the question: Has he become the voice of the SWAC?
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JSU has the answer to the question, Who Is SWAC?

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders believes his team is SWAC because they are undefeated so far this season and have been dominant. That very well could be all the answer you need to the question Who is SWAC? Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr said that during his postgame press conference following an unsavory interaction between himself and Coach Prime after JSU defeated them 26-12 on their homecoming.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Former Brandon High School teammates break SEC, school records

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From teammates to rivals, two former Brandon High School football players have rewritten the record books after their performances on the gridiron this past Saturday. Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers has lit up opposing defenses during his three-year tenure sporting the maroon and white. Having a...
BRANDON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Fisher adds boys basketball to coaching duties at Porter’s Chapel

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s boys’ basketball team will try to build on a breakthrough season with a new leader. Casey Fisher, who has coached the school’s girls’ team for the past two seasons, will also take over the boys’ program this year. He’ll replace Walter Hallberg, who stepped down last week.
VICKSBURG, MS
theScore

Deion Sanders, Jackson State to be subject of new docuseries

Deion Sanders is getting his own documentary series. Prime Video announced a new four-part documentary series Tuesday titled "Coach Prime," which will follow Sanders and the Jackson State football program throughout the 2022 season. Episodes will premiere on Prime Video in December. In a teaser clip from the series, Sanders...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

What to expect at Mississippi State Fair on Oct. 13

JJACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on Thursday, October 13. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. There will be $2 rides per person from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Scheduled Activities & Events for Thursday, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins more than $202,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 was hit for the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond. The jackpot […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
madisoncountyjournal.com

Flora native flies antique plane over MSU game

Flora native Karl Holcomb said getting to fly an antique AT6 Texan World War II trainer plane over Mississippi State University’s Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday was fun, challenging and patriotic. Holcomb flew his plane alongside three other pilots, Eric Hollingsworth of Brandon, Frank Kimmel of Greenwood, and Daniel...
STARKVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

JSU’s Sanders, MSU’s Rogers in Heisman Conversation

Midway through the 2022 college football season, two local student-athletes’ names have emerged in Heisman conversations. The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to the best college football student-athlete. Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Mississippi State quarterback and Brandon graduate Will Rogers discuss hearing their names talked about as possible recipients of the honor.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

New MC scholarship provides all Mississippi students with full tuition

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new scholarship at Mississippi College (MC), named in honor of the longest-serving board member in the school’s history, will provide full tuition for all admitted students from the state of Mississippi. Beginning with those enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students from the Magnolia State who receive […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

David Farris wins Brandon’s Ward 6 Alderman race

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – David E. Farris was elected as the Ward 6 Alderman for the City of Brandon on Tuesday. Farris was running against Michael Mann in the special election. According to city officials, Farris received 394 votes, and Mann received 118 votes. Farris will be sworn-in and take his oath of office on […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Tougaloo College receives $600,000 to establish scholarship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College will establish another scholarship for students and upcoming students. In honor of the late philanthropist Geneviève McMillan, the McMillan-Stewart Foundation has given $600,000 to Tougaloo College to establish the McMillan-Stewart Foundation Endowed Scholarship.  McMillian traveled around the world while expanding her interest in African and Oceanic arts. The novel Material […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Jackson Street MB Church hosts food distribution with Mississippi Food Network

A group of Vicksburg residents had the opportunity Tuesday to stock up on needed groceries as Jackson Street Missionary Baptist Church held a special food distribution. The line of cars waiting to pick up food resembled a large horseshoe as it stretched from Grove Street to First North Street and down Jackson Street to the front of the church, where church members handed out gallon jugs of milk, bags of apples and other food as people arrived.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Old Post Files Oct. 8, 1922-2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Rudolph Valentino stars in...
VICKSBURG, MS
mississippifreepress.org

An Unexpected Life I Cherish: 20 Years of Building Free Press Journalism in Mississippi

I woke up this morning thinking about navigating the often-rough and often-delightful waters of the last 20 years of Free Press journalism in Mississippi. I then saw a picture pop up on my Facebook page from 20 years ago with Bingo Gunter, then a manager at Hal & Mal’s who would become the Jackson Free Press’ first assistant editor and now a powerhouse South Carolina academic focused on real history and race equity. We were hugging Sherri Williams, then a Clarion-Ledger reporter who introduced me to a lot of people as we were starting the JFP, and now is a badass national journalism educator and thinker in Washington, D.C.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

