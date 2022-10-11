ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Justin Verlander
Homer
FOX Sports

Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday in their playoff opener.
Click2Houston.com

‘Craziest moment of my life’: Meet the Astros fan who caught Yordan Alvarez homerun ball in ALDS Game 1

HOUSTON – It was an unbelievable ALDS Game 1 for the Houston Astros, and especially a New Caney man who caught the Yordan Alvarez home run ball on his birthday. ”She (his sister) surprised me a couple weeks ago. She said, ‘For your birthday, we’re gonna go to the ALDS game one,’” said Dillon Harrell. “Oddly, enough she said this is where Yordan normally hits the big home runs!”
KHOU

ALDS: Five reasons the Astros will win...and five reasons the Mariners will

HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners are in Houston to take on the Astros in the American League Division Series. And while the two teams battle it out on the baseball diamond, KING 5 in Seattle and KHOU 11 in Houston are looking at reasons their team will advance! KHOU 11's Jason Bristol and Daniel Gotera have the reasons for the Astros. Alex Didion has the reasons it'll be Seattle moving on to the American League Championship Series.
The Crawfish Boxes

The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster

The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
iheart.com

Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 Postponed

Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed on Thursday (October 13) and rescheduled to take place the following day due to inclement weather, Major League Baseball announced in a statement shared on its official website. "Major League Baseball has...
Click2Houston.com

Source: Texans signing Micah Dew-Treadway

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing former Chicago Bears and University of Minnesota defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway to their practice squad following his visit Tuesday, according to a league source. Dew-Treadway previously worked out for the Texans this season. Dew-Treadway went undrafted and signed with the Bears. He played...
SB Nation

MLB Playoffs: Justin Verlander rocked by Mariners early in ALDS

Justin Verlander has had a very remarkable career, the legend of which has only been added to in 2022. Despite missing most of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy Jogn surgery, Verlander returned to the Houston Astros’ rotation this year and looked like prime Verlander. His 1.75 ERA in in 175 innings has him in the running for a third career Cy Young Award.
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule for Astros-Mariners, Yankees-Guardians in ALDS

The ALDS and NLDS are in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Both NLDS matchups are tied, 1-1, after the Braves and Padres picked up victories Wednesday night against the Phillies and Dodges, respectively. Both American League series were supposed to continue Thursday, but Yankees-Guardians Game 2 was postponed due to rain. Astros-Mariners is now the only playoff game on Thursday's schedule, and the Yankees will host Game 2 on Friday afternoon.
HOUSTON, TX

