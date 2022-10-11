Read full article on original website
GM James Click Felt Like He Blacked Out After Astros Epic Comeback
Houston Astros fan who caught Yordan Álvarez HR ball plans to keep it
"The only person I would be willing to give the ball up to would be Yordan himself."
José Altuve, Alex Bregman express love for 'second home' in Houston
Houston's star infielders aren't planning on leaving anytime soon.
KHOU
When the Astros win while you're on the air...
Yordan Alvarez blasted his game-winner Tuesday, KHOU 11 was on the air. Chief Meteorologist David Paul knew something was up when he heard cheering!
What the Houston Astros are saying about the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros looked loose when they took the field for Monday's practice at Minute Maid Park. They'll host the Seattle Mariners Tuesday afternoon for Game 1 of the ALDS. Even playoff veterans like Game 1 starting pitcher Justin Verlander admitted there are some nerves. "The playoffs...
Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez's Wife Monica Has An IG Full Of Family Moments With The Star
Cuban baseball star Yordan Alvarez has wowed the Houston Astros team and their fans with his impressive, record-breaking home runs for three consecutive years. However, behind the imposing athlete is a smiling dad and husband, which you can spot on his wife Monica's Instagram account. The supportive spouse frequently posts...
Yordan Alvarez stuns Mariners with walk-off homer in Astros' ALDS win
Yordan Alvarez propelled the Houston Astros to victory in Game 1 of the American League Division Series with a walk-off homer against the Seattle Mariners.
Here Is The Astros Lineup For Game Two Of The ALDS
FOX Sports
Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday in their playoff opener.
Click2Houston.com
‘Craziest moment of my life’: Meet the Astros fan who caught Yordan Alvarez homerun ball in ALDS Game 1
HOUSTON – It was an unbelievable ALDS Game 1 for the Houston Astros, and especially a New Caney man who caught the Yordan Alvarez home run ball on his birthday. ”She (his sister) surprised me a couple weeks ago. She said, ‘For your birthday, we’re gonna go to the ALDS game one,’” said Dillon Harrell. “Oddly, enough she said this is where Yordan normally hits the big home runs!”
ALDS Game 1: Astros trail Mariners 4-2 through 3 innings | Live updates
HOUSTON — "Level Up" takes on a new meaning for the Houston Astros on Tuesday. After winning 106 games during the regular season, the 'Stros are back to square one as they take on their division rival, the Seattle Mariners. Tuesday's game is the 20th meeting this year after...
KHOU
ALDS: Five reasons the Astros will win...and five reasons the Mariners will
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners are in Houston to take on the Astros in the American League Division Series. And while the two teams battle it out on the baseball diamond, KING 5 in Seattle and KHOU 11 in Houston are looking at reasons their team will advance! KHOU 11's Jason Bristol and Daniel Gotera have the reasons for the Astros. Alex Didion has the reasons it'll be Seattle moving on to the American League Championship Series.
The Crawfish Boxes
The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster
The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
Giants Hire Away Astros Assistant GM
The San Francisco Giants hired Houston Astros assistant general manager Pete Putila as their next general manager.
iheart.com
Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 Postponed
Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed on Thursday (October 13) and rescheduled to take place the following day due to inclement weather, Major League Baseball announced in a statement shared on its official website. "Major League Baseball has...
Click2Houston.com
Source: Texans signing Micah Dew-Treadway
HOUSTON – The Texans are signing former Chicago Bears and University of Minnesota defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway to their practice squad following his visit Tuesday, according to a league source. Dew-Treadway previously worked out for the Texans this season. Dew-Treadway went undrafted and signed with the Bears. He played...
SB Nation
MLB Playoffs: Justin Verlander rocked by Mariners early in ALDS
Justin Verlander has had a very remarkable career, the legend of which has only been added to in 2022. Despite missing most of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy Jogn surgery, Verlander returned to the Houston Astros’ rotation this year and looked like prime Verlander. His 1.75 ERA in in 175 innings has him in the running for a third career Cy Young Award.
Take a gander: Goose flies onto field during Dodgers-Padres playoff game
LOS ANGELES — Talk about a fowl ball. A goose flew onto the field during the eighth inning of Wednesday night’s National League Divisional Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. It was an appropriate sign for the Dodgers, who lost 5-3 in...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule for Astros-Mariners, Yankees-Guardians in ALDS
The ALDS and NLDS are in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Both NLDS matchups are tied, 1-1, after the Braves and Padres picked up victories Wednesday night against the Phillies and Dodges, respectively. Both American League series were supposed to continue Thursday, but Yankees-Guardians Game 2 was postponed due to rain. Astros-Mariners is now the only playoff game on Thursday's schedule, and the Yankees will host Game 2 on Friday afternoon.
Rockets Make Roster Changes One Week Before 2022-23 Campaign
The Houston Rockets made several roster changes one week before the start of the 2022-23 campaign.
