golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods BOMBS DRIVERS during clinic at famous golf venue

It has been a busy few days for Tiger Woods at Pebble Beach Resorts and his work with junior golfers on the Monterey Peninsula isn't quite done yet. On Monday afternoon, Woods was filmed striping some drivers on the driving range at Spyglass Hill which is regarded as one of the great golf courses in America.
GOLF
Golf.com

2022 Zozo Championship: TV schedule, tee times, how to watch, streaming

The PGA Tour heads across the Pacific Ocean this week for the 2022 Zozo Championship in Japan. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. Last year, the Zozo Championship returned to Japan for the first time in two years after the tournament was temporarily moved to the United States due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And the fans who showed up in person for the tournament’s grand return to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club were treated to a triumphant victory by Japan’s own Hideki Matsuyama.
SPORTS
Golf.com

Rules Guy: Can a caddie use the shadow of the flagstick to help a player read a putt?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. I’m a caddie. On a recent loop, my guys were atrocious putters — they never hit the line I gave them. On the last hole, one of them had a six-footer that needed to start on the left edge. I pulled the pin and held it up in the air so that its shadow made a line from his ball to the left edge of the hole. He sank the putt while I was holding the shadow on that line. Assuming this isn’t legal, what if I take the shadow away just before the golfer putts the ball?
GOLF
Golf.com

After pocketing huge bonus, Dustin Johnson drops surprising quip at LIV’s Saudi event

The first time Dustin Johnson faced the press at a LIV Golf event was at the tour’s debut tournament in London, in June. He was seated at a dais with fellow LIV participants TK Chantananuwat, Graeme McDowell and Louis Oosthuizen, and many of the questions, to no surprise, weren’t exactly softballs. Why did you choose money over your country? Why did you turn your back on the PGA Tour? How do you reconcile your decision to be here with Saudi Arabia’s human rights record?
GOLF
Golf Digest

Xander bests Hideki, Brendan Steele hits nothing but cup and Rickie Fowler bounces back from Vegas fizzle

It was an inspired, if somewhat obvious pairing on Thursday for the first round of the Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan. Hideki Matsuyama, the national hero, Masters winner and defending Zozo champion, was put together with Xander Schauffele, who may be the country’s second-favorite golfer, given his family’s Japanese ties and his gold-medal triumph in the 2021 Japan Olympics. The third man in the grouping, the humorously hot-tempered Tyrrell Hatton, doesn’t exactly personify Switzerland as the middleman. But he’s as fun to watch as anybody and entertained at one point by coming back from making an 8 with four straight birdies.
GOLF
Golf Digest

2022 Zozo Championship tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour and a strong contingent of tour pros will make their way to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan this week for the fourth edition of the Zozo Championship. The lone PGA Tour event played in Japan features a 78-man field, four rounds and no cut. One...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Hideki Matsuyama's comments about LIV Golf will please the PGA Tour chief

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama has re-affirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour amid speculation linking him with a move to LIV Golf ahead of the ZOZO Championship. In comments that will clearly please PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan, the 2021 Masters champion says he's "never been prouder" to be part of the established, American circuit.
GOLF
The Florida Times-Union

Harrison Frazar regains his confidence, says goodbye to Monday qualifiers — for now

Harrison Frazar has always been the lesser-known of two University of Texas roommates who were among the powerhouse Longhorn teams that won seven Southwest Conference titles in a row under coach Jimmy Clayton from 1989-1995.  Justin Leonard was the four-time conference tournament medalist and the 1994 NCAA individual champion who went on to win the 1997 British Open and the 1998 Players Championship, among 12 PGA Tour titles.  ...
GOLF
KTVZ

Steele takes 1-shot lead at PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Brendan Steele finished with four consecutive birdies and shot a 6-under 64 to take the first-round lead in the Zozo Championship. The tournament is the only PGA Tour event in Japan and has a purse of $11 million. There are no COVID-19 crowd-limit restrictions in place this year. Adam Schenk was a shot back after a 65 on a rainy day on the outskirts of Tokyo. Sam Ryder, Matthew NeSmith, and Keegan Bradley were two strokes behind.
GOLF
FOX Sports

PGA Tour returns to Japan, LIV Golf heads to Saudi Arabia

Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC. Yardage: 7,041. Par: 70. Prize money: $11 million. Winner's share: $1,980,000. Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama. FedEx Cup leader: Max Homa.
GOLF
Golf.com

Next year’s Open Championship host isn’t afraid to make drastic changes

The first day I laid eyes on Royal Liverpool, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I was doing something wrong. It was a Sunday afternoon and I was there just to see the property, no swings attached. A bit disoriented (and at the behest of a flustered Uber driver) I entered the abnormal way, between the 7th and 8th holes, actually about three-quarters of a mile from the clubhouse. I worked my way in that direction, past a public path that leads to the beach. “STOP,” a sign read. “Beware of golf balls from right & left.”
GOLF
Golf.com

‘They will be accepting of it’: Phil Mickelson hints at LIV Golf’s future

To talk more about the future of LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson wants to first talk more about cricket. “I didn’t grow up with cricket, but I am becoming somewhat aware of what Kerry Packer did to evolve cricket and to pay professional cricket players a reasonable fee,” Mickelson said on Thursday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. “I mean, I think they were making $200 a game back in the ’70s and they weren’t getting paid and there wasn’t television rights and they were all having to have jobs. And yet there was still money coming in.
GOLF
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: Kyle Long talks where PGA Tour players could fit in on the gridiron

Subpar’s Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz are joined by 3-time NFL Pro Bowler Kyle Long who shares his take on where current PGA Tour players would best fit in on the gridiron. Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars.
NFL

