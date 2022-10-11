The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. I’m a caddie. On a recent loop, my guys were atrocious putters — they never hit the line I gave them. On the last hole, one of them had a six-footer that needed to start on the left edge. I pulled the pin and held it up in the air so that its shadow made a line from his ball to the left edge of the hole. He sank the putt while I was holding the shadow on that line. Assuming this isn’t legal, what if I take the shadow away just before the golfer putts the ball?

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO