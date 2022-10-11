Read full article on original website
KCEN TV NBC 6
Chaparral football player runs from the sidelines to the stables
KILLEEN, Texas — High school football in Central Texas means nights under the lights and stars in the making. Chaparral High School has one star of its own, running back Kenneth Johnson. "I've always wanted to play varsity as a freshman," Kenneth Johnson, a Chaparral High School freshman running...
Football: Ponies grind out victory
FOREST LAKE — Taking a slightly different route to get there, the Stillwater football arrived with another victory after turning back the upstart Rangers 27-14 in a Maroon North Sub-district football game on Friday, October 7 at Forest Lake High School. The win locks up at least a share of the third straight sub-district championship for the Ponies (4-0 MN, 6-0), who along with Maple Grove and Rosemount are the only remaining unbeaten teams in Class 6A. Forest Lake (3-1, 5-1), meanwhile, suffered its first...
Where to find Texas commits in action this weekend
The high school football season is in full swing. As we head into the meat of the 2022 season, there are many Texas commits to watch each week. The Longhorns currently have 21 commits in the 2022 class - Five-star New Orleans Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning, five-star Desoto WR, Johntay Cook, Five-star New Iberia (La.) Westgate safety Derek Williams, four-star Dallas South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad, four-star Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater running back Cedric Baxter, four-star Aldine Eisenhower wide receiver Ryan Niblett, four-star Teague EDGE Derion Gullette, four-star Harker Heights OL Jaydon Chatman, four-star Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic DL Sydir Mitchell, four-star Arlington Seguin safety Jamel Johnson, four-star North Crowley LB S'Maje Burrell, four-star Houston C.E. King DL Dylan Spencer, four-star Desoto running back Tre Wisner, four-star Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips OL Payton Kirkland, four-star Kahuku (Hawaii) linebacker Liona Lefau, three-star Frisco Wakeland OL Connor Stroh, three-star Melissa OL Trevor Goosby, three-star Dallas South Oak Cliff EDGE Billy Walton, three-star New Orleans Isidore Newman tight end Will Randle, three-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei TE Spencer Shannon and three-star Mansfield Timberview OL Andre Cojoe. The Longhorns also have three commits in the 2024 class in four-star Daingerfield cornerback Aeryn Hampton, four-star Clear Lake ATH Hunter Moddon and four-star Aledo cornerback Jaden Allen.
texashsfootball.com
Week 7 Texas HS Football 3A Team of the Week
Rockdale might win the award for the craziest ending of the weekend with its fourth quarter heroics against Troy. Troy took a 27-20 lead off a two-yard touchdown run by Kadyn Martinez with just 3:17 to go in the contest. Unfazed, Tiger return man Deandre Stephens took the ensuing kickoff...
Jets' Wilson ready to face idol Packers' Rodgers at Lambeau
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson tried to be cool. Or at least not let on how much of a thrill the moment was for him. The New York Jets quarterback was on the practice field last year during training camp, chatting it up with Aaron Rodgers — the guy Wilson idolized as a youngster in Utah. And still does. “I don’t know if I’ve ever mentioned that him,” a smiling Wilson said Thursday. “I’ve been watching him since I was a little kid, trying to replicate the way he throws and the way he plays the game.”
High School Huddle: A new small school #1, Brighton tennis reigns supreme, big matchups on deck
Batavia takes the top spot in our small school rankings
Week 8 Hopkins County Preview
Another week of Texas High School football season is here! Once again all three Hopkins County teams are in action, and once again all three of them will be looking for a win, to keep their playoffs hopes alive, or in some instances, looking to better them. It’s the middle of October, the weather is great, spooky season is among us, and so is district football.
UTEP Men’s Basketball Workout Coming to Eastwood High School
While most UTEP fans are thinking about the last five games of the football season, Joe Golding and the men's basketball team started practicing a few weeks back. Thursday night, they will be conducting a free work out at Eastwood High School for all fans wanting to attend. The practice...
KXII.com
Gunter to face much improved Howe Bulldogs team
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Before the start of the season, football fans might not have thought much about the Howe-Gunter game, until now. What a turnaround it has been for the Bulldogs. They are now 5-1 on the season and will put Gunter’s undefeated record to the test on Friday night. This game represents a key contest in Gunter’s quest to win the district championship again.
