FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson tried to be cool. Or at least not let on how much of a thrill the moment was for him. The New York Jets quarterback was on the practice field last year during training camp, chatting it up with Aaron Rodgers — the guy Wilson idolized as a youngster in Utah. And still does. “I don’t know if I’ve ever mentioned that him,” a smiling Wilson said Thursday. “I’ve been watching him since I was a little kid, trying to replicate the way he throws and the way he plays the game.”

