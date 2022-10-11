Tyson Fury is reportedly on the verge of completing a deal to fight Derek Chisora for the third time in his career. For many months now, ever since his win over Dillian Whyte back in April, Tyson Fury has gone back and forth between retiring and teasing a comeback for another fight. He’s contemplated getting into the ring against the likes of Anthony Joshua, Francis Ngannou and Oleksandr Usyk, but with none of those match-ups coming to fruition, many were left to wonder who he would battle in his proposed return date of December 3.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO