Officials say Central Florida Expressway Authority lost out on approximately $25M due to toll suspensions
The tolls are coming back to most Florida roads this Saturday after they were suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sept. 26 ahead of Hurricane Ian. But in the weeks since the decision was made, officials say the move has cost about $25 million in lost toll revenue just in Central Florida.
Advocates urge NY state health department to change Medicaid policy
Thousands of cancer patients enrolled in Medicaid in New York state are facing an additional hurdle that could impact the efficacy of the treatment intended to save their lives. Cancer and HIV patients across the state can get their oral medications directly from their physician's dispensary. But the state health...
Experts say Hurricane Ian flood waters are damaging Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla — Experts say that roads submerged under flood waters for days and weeks following Hurricane Ian may have lasting damage. Experts say cracking can occur when a road is submerged by flood waters. They say some roadways are still under water, weeks after Hurricane Ian hit Florida.
Maxwell Frost, Calvin Wimbish spar over issues in District 10 debate
ORLANDO — Voters will face a long slate of races on their November ballot, deciding who represents them in Central Florida, in Tallahassee and in Washington, D.C. That includes an open seat for District 10 — it is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is challenging Sen. Marco Rubio for his seat.
Texas sheriff declares migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard were crime victims
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Migrants transported last month from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard under a program directed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with support from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott were declared crime victims by the sheriff of Bexar County in Texas. The move will advance their special visa eligibility.
Ian's aftermath: Official report on deaths and damages across Tampa Bay and southwest Florida
Flooding in Florida continue to leave communities underwater in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and the historic flooding could last months, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). With models showing an eastern Gulf of Mexico storm as early as a week before, Ian grew in strength as it exited...
Florida vs. Ohio
Watch as high schoolers from Florida and Ohio compete on the team-based quiz show, "Spectrum News Challenge." Journalism is fundamental to democracy, and it’s critical that the next generation be informed. Hosted by Amrit Singh, the Spectrum News Challenge is a team-based quiz show based on the zeitgeist of...
Top 4 finalists announced in 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
MADISON, Wis. — The final four products in the contest to be named the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin were unveiled Wednesday. On Wednesday, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group announced the Top 4 products moving on in the seventh annual “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest.
Hawaii International Film Festival is back with a new lineup
The Hawaii International Film Festival kicks off on Nov. 3. Films will be screened in theaters on Oahu from Nov. 3-13 and on neighbor islands from Nov. 17-20. Digital screenings will be streaming across the state, with select availability across the U.S., from Nov. 3-27. An award ceremony will take...
