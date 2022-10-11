ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Advocates urge NY state health department to change Medicaid policy

Thousands of cancer patients enrolled in Medicaid in New York state are facing an additional hurdle that could impact the efficacy of the treatment intended to save their lives. Cancer and HIV patients across the state can get their oral medications directly from their physician's dispensary. But the state health...
HEALTH
Experts say Hurricane Ian flood waters are damaging Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla — Experts say that roads submerged under flood waters for days and weeks following Hurricane Ian may have lasting damage. Experts say cracking can occur when a road is submerged by flood waters. They say some roadways are still under water, weeks after Hurricane Ian hit Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Maxwell Frost, Calvin Wimbish spar over issues in District 10 debate

ORLANDO — Voters will face a long slate of races on their November ballot, deciding who represents them in Central Florida, in Tallahassee and in Washington, D.C. That includes an open seat for District 10 — it is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is challenging Sen. Marco Rubio for his seat.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida vs. Ohio

Watch as high schoolers from Florida and Ohio compete on the team-based quiz show, "Spectrum News Challenge." Journalism is fundamental to democracy, and it’s critical that the next generation be informed. Hosted by Amrit Singh, the Spectrum News Challenge is a team-based quiz show based on the zeitgeist of...
FLORIDA STATE
Top 4 finalists announced in 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

MADISON, Wis. — The final four products in the contest to be named the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin were unveiled Wednesday. On Wednesday, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group announced the Top 4 products moving on in the seventh annual “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest.
WISCONSIN STATE
Hawaii International Film Festival is back with a new lineup

The Hawaii International Film Festival kicks off on Nov. 3. Films will be screened in theaters on Oahu from Nov. 3-13 and on neighbor islands from Nov. 17-20. Digital screenings will be streaming across the state, with select availability across the U.S., from Nov. 3-27. An award ceremony will take...
HAWAII STATE

