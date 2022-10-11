Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Following pipe break, Bella Vista Water District customers criticize response efforts
REDDING, Calif. — On Tuesday morning, subcontractors for PG&E hit a 30-inch concrete water pipe in the Bella Vista Water District, impacting over 100 customers in the area for 24+ hours. More specifically, 102 customers in the East Stillwater zone were dealing with low water pressure; in some cases,...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE schedules 75-acre prescribed burn in Trinity County next week
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit plans to burn 75 acres in the Hayfork Valley next week. CAL FIRE said the burn will be about two miles north of Highway 3 on Brady Road in Trinity County. Crews will start at about 10 a.m. and should be done...
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Railroad crossing closed in Redding after semi truck crashes into signal
REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, OCT. 11, 8:39 PM:. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said the railroad crossing, from Girvan Road to Highway 273 in South Redding, is closed due to a crash. A semi truck has crashed into a railroad crossing signal, according to the RPD. This is a...
actionnewsnow.com
136-acre prescribed burn happening in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE TGU says it is helping the Bureau of Land Management with a prescribed burn in the Bend District Wednesday morning. Crews have started the project that will burn 136 acres north on Red Bluff. The burn began at 9 a.m. and is estimated to...
krcrtv.com
Evaluating Shasta Lake's water status
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — As a warm and dry summer drags into October, additional stress is put on our already low water supply. But despite what dramatic images might suggest, this is not an extreme outlier in terms of lake levels. As Lake Shasta Caverns General Manager Matthew Doyle explains, "It is not a record-setting year as far as lake levels; we have seen a lot of news reports and a lot of concerns...we have a lot of guests that will call up and ask about the lake levels. This is definitely not a record-breaking year. I've been here for close to 21 years and I've seen it at least four times lower than this. Now one of the best things is we were only supposed to get down to 150 feet this year, currently we're sitting at 142 feet, which we're eight feet higher, which is actually quite a bit of water and that's a good start going into the next water season, which just started October first."
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle crash closes downtown Redding intersection overnight
REDDING, Calif. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a late-night crash in downtown Redding. The collision happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at Shasta and Pine Streets. CHP said an officer has spotted the motorcycle speeding on interstate 5 and was trying to pull over...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist dies in downtown Redding crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist died following a crash in Redding late Wednesday night, according to the CHP. The motorcyclist took off from officers at high speeds on Interstate 5 and got off at Highway 44, the CHP said. The CHP said the man ran a red light at...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Toasty this week, but very welcome changes ahead!
It's going to be another great morning to open up your windows but you'll still want to make sure you're dressed in light layers before you head out the door Thursday. Areas of high pressure centered to our east and northwest will continue to be the dominant feature in our weather pattern through the end of this week, and will leave us with sunny skies and above average temperatures over the next several days. We have clear skies and cool temperatures across our region to start the day, and we'll have sunny skies and above average temperatures ahead for your afternoon. Temperatures have dipped into the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain zones are starting out in the 30's to 40's Thursday morning. Winds are mostly out of the northeast in the 5mph to 10mph range this morning, but canyon areas of our foothills have had stronger gusts early today. We'll mostly have winds out of the north to around 10mph through your entire day. Humidity is projected to dip into the single digits to around 25 percent in the afternoon, and the dry conditions paired with our heat will be a concern for our fire danger. The good news is that our modest winds will keep our fire danger in the moderate range, but it's still important to stay very cautious with how dry our fuels are. High temperatures are projected to end up in a very wide range across the valley Thursday afternoon. Mid valley areas of Butte and Glenn Counties will climb into the mid 80's to lower 90's, while northern zones of the valley in Tehama and Shasta Counties mostly end up in the mid to upper 90's. It would not be surprising to see a couple cities in the north valley hitting the century mark this afternoon. Foothill and Sierra locations are projected to range from the upper 70's to mid 80's, while the Northern Mountains end up in the 80's to lower 90's late in the day. Clear skies and mostly modest winds will allow our temperatures to cool down nicely this evening, so you should be able to turn off your AC and open up your windows by around 9pm to 10pm Thursday night.
KSBW.com
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — Asunken boat revealed by the depths of Lake Shasta sparked a mystery this week: How did a World War II landing craft end up in a California lake?. On Sunday, Shasta-Trinity National Forest posted on social media that they'd found a boat once used on the USS Monrovia, a storied troop transport vessel that saw action in Europe and the Pacific. As Shasta Lake receded in the worsening drought, the boat emerged from the depths. But no one was quite sure how it ended up there.
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County to get $320,000 to help improvements to Woodson Bridge
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County will receive $320,000 to study if the Woodson Bridge over the Sacramento River can be restored or if a new bridge needs to be built. The U.S Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced the grant on Wednesday. The grants are under the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program.
actionnewsnow.com
Kevin Crye running for Shasta County Supervisor District 1
Kevin Crye spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Shasta County Supervisor District 1. Kevin Crye running for Shasta County Supervisor District 1. Kevin Crye spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Shasta County Supervisor District 1.
actionnewsnow.com
Alex Shea running for Redding City Council
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Wednesday, Alex Shea spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Redding City Council. To get more information about Shea, watch the...
mendofever.com
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
What to Know About DUI Stops in Redding, California
Even if you have nothing to hide and aren’t doing anything wrong, getting stopped by law enforcement at a sobriety checkpoint can be at least a moderately frightening experience. For this reason, we’ve compiled this short guide regarding DUI stops in California so you can be better informed of your rights, what to do if those rights or violated, and how a Tehama County DUI lawyer can help if you’ve been accused of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol here in Redding, California.
Low water at northern California lake exposes sunken boat used during invasion of Sicily
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — Low water levels at northern California's Shasta Lake led to a mysterious discovery recently. In a Tweet Sunday, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said a sunken boat that was assigned at one point to the USS Monrovia Attack Transport had been discovered in an area of the lake's banks once covered by water.
krcrtv.com
District Attorney responds to limited jail space concerns in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Jail space is something we’ve been talking about across the Northstate for years. Now, the Shasta County District Attorney has taken to social media to address public concerns. District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett posted a statement on Facebook about released offenders. In it, she says...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Mountains, Apples, and Tehama Public Shushed
I hope your week was as good as mine. Mr. Standish and I finally hiked Brokeoff Mountain in Lassen Park last Tuesday. It’s the Big Kahuna. The Beast. We nixed it the week before because it was cold, windy, and crowded. This week we were greeted with perfect weather and there wasn’t even any wind at the top. That never happens.
actionnewsnow.com
'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested after Tuesday night police pursuit, crash
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested two men after a police pursuit led to a crash Tuesday night. An officer was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 44 at Park Marina Drive. During the stop, the officer learned the driver, Kenneth Justus, was a wanted subject with an active felony warrant in Shasta County.
actionnewsnow.com
Fewer than 300 west Redding voters receive wrong ballot type
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Fewer than 300 voters in Shasta County received the wrong ballot type ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election, according to Shasta County Clerk Cathy Darling Allen. Allen said the error was due to updates that were completed after the Primary Election when the clerk’s office...
