Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daniel Cormier explains why he’s against the UFC booking an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena
Daniel Cormier is explaining why he’s against the UFC booking an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña. Peña (12-5 MMA) dethroned bantamweight champion Nunes (22-5 MMA) at UFC 269 in December of 2021, in what is regarded as one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.
MMAmania.com
Tyron Woodley has a warning for eager UFC fans betting on Anderson Silva to KO Jake Paul
YouTube personality and celebrity boxer Jake Paul may (or may not) have bitten off more than he can chew when he steps into the boxing ring against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29 in Glendale. But those fans betting the house on Silva may want to consider...
mmanews.com
Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch
UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 62, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 61 card this past Saturday, the MMA
Henry Cejudo eyes Aljamain Sterling-T.J. Dillashaw winner then Alexander Volkanovski
Henry Cejudo is eyeing a third UFC belt but not until he gets his bantamweight title back. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) relinquished his 135-pound title after finishing Dominick Cruz in May 2020. He retired from MMA and was removed from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. However, the decision...
mmanews.com
PPV Buys For Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut Revealed
The number of global pay-per-view buys for MMA great Cris Cyborg‘s first foray into the boxing ring have been revealed. Cyborg, a former UFC champion and current Bellator women’s featherweight titleholder, swapped the MMA gear for pugilism gloves late last month, sharing the squared circle with former Brazilian national boxing champion Simone Aparecida da Silva at Fight Music Show 2 in her home city, Curitiba.
Video: Cub Swanson doesn't speak, has stand-in for bizarre UFC Fight Night 212 media day session
LAS VEGAS – Cub Swanson’s media day appearance ahead of UFC Fight Night 212 was an odd one. Swanson (28-12 MMA, 13-8 UFC), a longtime featherweight contender who will make his bantamweight debut on Saturday against Jonathan Martinez (16-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC), usually offers thoughtful and insightful answers during his media day duties with reporters.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Matt Riddle believes Jon Jones was clean in wrestling match wins: ‘I think that helped’
Matt Riddle is one of the few men who can say they’ve beaten Jon Jones. Going back to their high school wrestling days, Riddle and Jones competed on two occasions with the WWE star picking up victories both times. Since then, Jones has gone on to become arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time, but not without controversy.
mmanews.com
Jake Paul/Anderson Silva PPV Price, Full Main Card Announced
Fans will have to pay a hefty price to watch the highly anticipated boxing event featuring a headliner between Jake Paul and UFC legend Anderson Silva. Paul will face Silva in his boxing return on Oct. 29 in Glendale, AZ. He hasn’t fought since a knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last December.
theScore
Report: Former champ Blachowicz to face Ankalaev at UFC 282
A light heavyweight bout that may have big title implications has been added to the final UFC pay-per-view of the year. Former champion Jan Blachowicz will fight Magomed Ankalaev on Dec. 10 at UFC 282, sources told ESPN's Brett Okamoto. Blachowicz, 39, is coming off a TKO win against Aleksandar...
MMA Fighting
Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington added to first UFC card of 2023
UFC bantamweights Ketlen Vieira and Raquel Pennington will collide in what could be a No. 1 contender bout on Jan. 14, 2023, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov. Vieira (13-2) was hoping...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Henry Cejudo explains why Alex Volkanovski is making a “mistake” by taking on backup fighter role for UFC 280 main event
Alexander Volkanovski recently revealed that he will be the official back-up for UFC 280’s lightweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. Should either fighter be unable to compete in Abu Dhabi come October 22nd, the featherweight champ will step up to lightweight and compete for a second title.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! ‘Confused’ Beneil Dariush reacts to UFC 280 back up Alexander Volkanovski
Beneil Dariush is currently ranked as the sixth best Lightweight in the world. He’s won seven in a row, defeating a former interim champion in Tony Ferguson and several other established veterans to prove himself among the best in the world. At 33 years of age, the Southpaw is in his prime, ready for a title shot.
'Different' Askar Askarov focused solely on UFC Fight Night 212 opponent Brandon Royval, not title gold
LAS VEGAS – Askar Askarov concedes his most recent performance was not his best, but he has his reasons for that. In March, Askarov (14-1-1 MMA, 3-1-1 UFC) lost for the first time as a professional when Kai Kara-France defeated him by unanimous decision. Askarov isn’t totally bummed out by the performance, but admits he wasn’t fully healthy – as he indicated he is Wednesday ahead of his UFC Fight Night 212 matchup Saturday vs. Brandon Royval (14-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC) at the UFC Apex.
MMAmania.com
Surgically-repaired Justin Gaethje sets timeline for UFC return, Rafael Fiziev willing to wait
Not long after coming up short against Charles Oliveira at UFC 274 last May, longtime title contender Justin Gaethje went under the knife to correct a longstanding issue with his nose. That means “The Highlight” will be out of action until some point early next year. “I told...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alexa Grasso sees UFC Fight Night 212 as 'semifinal' in unofficial title-shot tournament
LAS VEGAS – Alexa Grasso thinks there’s something of an ongoing unofficial tournament in the women’s flyweight division to determine who is next for longtime champion Valentina Shevchenko. Grasso (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) is scheduled to meet Viviane Araujo (11-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) in the UFC Fight...
ESPN
Alexander Volkanovski to be UFC 280 lightweight fight backup
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will serve as the backup to a vacant lightweight title fight at UFC 280 on Oct. 22, Volkanovski announced Monday. The 155-pound title fight features former champion Charles Oliveira (33-8) against Islam Makhachev (22-1). Volkanovski (25-1) will weigh-in at 155 pounds in Abu Dhabi, in the event anything happens to either individual.
MMAmania.com
Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Vegas 62’s Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo
Boxing specialist, Alexa Grasso, will square off opposite Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, Viviane Araujo, this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 62 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since joining UFC’s roster as an undefeated prospect from Invicta FC, it’s always felt like Grasso would become a contender....
Comments / 0