ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Silver Key Services hosting its annual 'Bountiful Bags' food drive

By Aidan Hulting
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzW0r_0iV8JkbA00

It might not feel like the holiday season yet, but many non-profits are already beginning their donation drives for the holiday season.

Silver Key Senior Services in Colorado Springs is preparing for its annual "Bountiful bags" food drive. Running from October 1st through November 1st the drive will assist Silver Key in providing seniors in need with a Thanksgiving meal.

They say they will need as many donations as they can get this year. While most of their food comes from food pantries. Supply chain issues are putting a cramp in the delivery of some of the staples for a thanksgiving meal.

"Monetary donations are great, 'cause we can also go out to the market and purchase the items, but again, we really need all the different things that we're looking for. So this would be the cranberry sauce, the yams, the mashed potatoes, green beans, all the things that you would think about for a complete thanksgiving meal."

Below is a list of the items that Silver Key is asking people to donate.

Their goal is to provide meals to thirteen hundred seniors this Thanksgiving. If you want to donate to Silver Key, you can drop off food items at several locations around Colorado Springs.

Each month Silver Key Services helps around 2000 seniors in the Colorado Springs community.

If you would like to make a monetary donation you can do so here .

LOCATIONS

Drop off your non-perishable food items between October 1 and November 1 at the following locations:

_____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Sisters bring Chicago food to Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Sisters Rebecca and Liz Bayer are bringing Chicago to Colorado Springs in their food truck “These Girls Got Beef,” and they joined Abbie and Craig to talk about their truck and how it got started. The two said they wanted to start a food truck for a while – seeing a lack […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cpr.org

Starbucks closes first unionized cafe location in Colorado Springs

A Starbucks store that voted to unionize earlier this year is now being shut down by the corporation. Management informed baristas at the Brookside St. and Nevada Ave. store in Colorado Springs of the closure on Monday, according to a statement from the union Starbucks Workers United. Its last date of operation will be Oct. 23.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Society
milehighcre.com

Colorado Springs Shopping Center Sells for $19.5M

Academy Plaza, which is co-anchored by Crunch Fitness and one of the world’s largest weapon manufacturers and military technology providers Northrop Grumman, has sold for $19.5 million. Brenton Baskin, managing director at Graystone Capital Advisors, and Julius Swolsky, the firm’s senior vice president, co-brokering alongside Bob Nolette of Front...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Early morning apartment fire impacts six people

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) tweeted about an early morning apartment fire near East Fountain Boulevard that impacted six people. According to CSFD at around 4 a.m. firefighters were called to the Western Terrace Apartments on Palacio View north of E. Fountain Blvd. for a fire. CSFD evacuated the building and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

A dozen puppies discovered in trunk of car in Colorado Springs neighborhood anger neighbors

When Jackie Sarchett discovered a dozen puppies locked in the trunk of a car on Saturday afternoon, she called police. They told her they couldn’t do anything, she said. A couple passing by called animal control. A spokesman for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region says the organization followed procedure in handling the matter and is satisfied with the outcome. Sarchett is not. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Key Food#Food Drive#Non Perishable Food#Charity#Silver Key Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KXRM

Colorado Springs Airport bringing back holiday parking discounts

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) is relaunching its holiday parking promotion, offering a 50% discount on daily long-term parking. According to COS, from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, 2022, and Dec. 21, 2022, to Jan 2, 2023 travelers will be able to redeem the discount. Parking at the long-term lot is regularly […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs police investigate grocery store robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a suspect in a reported robbery at a grocery store that happened Wednesday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, an unidentified male entered a grocery store in the 2900 block of S. Academy Blvd. at 9:50 p.m. wearing a surgical mask and a beanie. Once The post Colorado Springs police investigate grocery store robbery appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Motorcycle rider hit by SUV in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after they were hit by an SUV Wednesday evening. Police say a Chevy Tahoe was making a left turn from Boulder Street onto Prairie at the same time the rider was traveling through the intersection. The vehicles collided and the motorcyclist was thrown from their bike.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Body found along Fountain Creek in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were investigating after a body was found along Fountain Creek on Wednesday. Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police at about 1 p.m., the death was considered suspicious. The body was found in an area close to City Center Drive and Dayton southeast of downtown.
PUEBLO, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy