Norfolk, VA

Norfolk closes a fourth downtown nightclub

By Daniel Berti, The Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago
Miguel Roldan, owner of California Burrito, waits as his attorney, Jon Babineau, speaks to members of the media after Norfolk City Council voted to close the nightclub on Oct. 11, 2022. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

California Burrito, a Latin nightclub in downtown Norfolk, became the fourth nightlife establishment shuttered by the city since early September.

The City Council voted 6-2 Tuesday evening to revoke California Burrito ’s conditional use permit for repeated overcrowding violations, immediately closing the club. A deputy city attorney said its violations were a threat to public safety, while California Burrito’s lawyer said its owners offered to turn the club into an upscale restaurant to avoid closure.

California Burrito’s downfall was “The Back” — a nightclub it operated in the rear of the building. The club had a predominantly Latino clientele and frequently hosted Latin dance and DJ nights on weekends.

The club had a capacity of 49 patrons.

Deputy City Attorney Katherine Taylor, addressing City Council, said city inspectors have cited the club for overcrowding three times since 2020, each one a violation of its permit. On two occasions, inspectors found more than 100 patrons inside — double its capacity.

The establishment’s repeated overcrowding violations, Taylor told the council, “threatens public safety” and recommended the club’s permit be revoked to avoid a situation in which an emergency, such as a fire, could lead to deaths and injuries inside an overcrowded space.

California Burrito’s attorney, Jon Babineau, offered a last-ditch alternative: Converting the club to an upscale Mexican restaurant with an 11 p.m. closing time, halting alcohol sales at 10 p.m., and no more live music or DJs if allowed to remain open. The council didn’t entertain that option.

California Burrito’s owner, Miguel Roldan, could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning. Roldan’s wife gave birth on Monday evening, according to Babineau.

Ted Day, the owner of the building that houses California Burrito, spoke in support of Roldan.

“I believe Miguel’s business has added to the flavor of our downtown with salsa and Latin dance nights,” Day said. “Miguel and California Burrito have never been part of the problem in downtown Norfolk.”

Councilmembers Paul Riddick and Danica Royster were the only members to vote against closing the club. Riddick said the council had been “heavy-handed” in the closure of downtown nightclubs.

The city began ramping up its enforcement of code violations for nightclubs in August following several late-night shootings, including a quadruple shooting outside Legacy Restaurant and Lounge on Aug. 5 and a triple homicide outside Chicho’s Backstage in March.

Since then, city officials closed Culture Restaurant & Lounge for violations of its restaurant zoning certificate. The council then voted to close Legacy on Sept. 13 for violating security protocols and closed Scotty Quixx’s on Sept. 27 for a meals tax violation.

Legacy and Scotty Quixx are appealing the council’s decision to Norfolk Circuit Court.

Daniel Berti, daniel.berti@virginiamedia.com

margie mccormick
4d ago

The reason the fire code must be strictly enforced is for public safety! Why is it so hard for some establishments to obey the law. If you are limited to around 50 occupants, why would you allow large crowds inside?

Dez Stills
4d ago

Police should lead by example! When they start reporting dirty cops, citizens will start reporting dirty citizens! You are the paid, trained, civic leaders of the community! If you insist on protecting dirty cops, nothing will change! But as long as no cops are being reported by the cops being paid to protect and serve the citizens, the citizens would be FOOLISH to start risking their lives by reporting criminals who will kill them, their children, their parents, and anyone they love! Lead by example!

