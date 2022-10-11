Read full article on original website
Here comes the 40-year mortgage: Middle-class families turn to ultra-long mortgage deals to lower their monthly repayments
Middle-class families are turning to ultra-long mortgage deals to lower their monthly repayments as they face a living standards crisis. Some homeowners are seeing mortgage bills triple as lenders hike deals amid fears that the Bank of England may raise interest rates to 6 per cent next year. Brokers are...
Business Insider
The highest CD rates today: 3-year CDs hit 4% APY
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A certificate of deposit may be...
Credit card interest rates are climbing. Here's how to tackle your debt
Interest rates are climbing this year on all kinds of consumer debt, and that's bad news for those who carry a credit card balance.
The Fed’s interest rate hikes just made the dream of owning a home even more out of reach
First-time home buyers are working against all odds to land their dream home amid skyrocketing housing prices, low availability, fierce competition, and ever-increasing mortgage interest rates. Today’s news won’t help. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by another 0.75% Wednesday, the fifth hike this year, in an attempt...
CNBC
It's bad enough mortgage rates are over 7% – now it's harder to qualify for a home loan
Mortgage rates are soaring, and credit availability is the lowest it's been in over nine years. The rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is over 7%. Lenders are concerned a weaker economy can lead to a rise in mortgage delinquencies. It's a double whammy for would-be homebuyers. Not only...
Homeowner fears repossession ‘bloodbath’ as mortgage set to outgrow benefits
A homeowner who could face losing his property because increasing mortgage costs are set to outgrow his benefits allowance fears “a bloodbath” of repossessions. Nicholas Wilson, from Hastings, East Sussex, could face losing his home after struggling to afford his mortgage payments, which he says have almost doubled since February.
Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt
Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Business Insider
More than half of mortgages taken out by first-time homebuyers are GSE loans. Here's how they work
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. GSE stands for government-sponsored enterprise, a...
30-Year Mortgage Rates
When it comes to financing your home there are tons of options. But as far as loan duration is concerned, the possibilities mostly come down to two: the 30-year term and the 15-year term. The overwhelming majority of people who take on a mortgage opt for 30-year loans since longer...
Mortgage Rates Are So High That Buyers Are Looking at Smaller Homes
Homebuyers in many U.S. markets are being forced to settle for smaller homes as they confront the realities of rising mortgage rates and high asking prices. The median-size home considered affordable to buyers with $3,000 monthly housing budgets shrunk in the past year by more than 100 square feet in most of the 50 largest markets, according to a new analysis by real estate brokerage Redfin.
Monthly car payments reach high of $700 and continue to rise with interest rates
Ramiro Rodriguez watched the truck he wanted jump in price more than $6,000. When he went to his local credit union to ask about financing a new vehicle, he found that rate had shot up, too. “Between the higher interest rates, the prices on vehicles and the fuel prices, my...
money.com
Auto Loan Rates Are Rising — but There's Still Some Good News for Car Shoppers
Car buyers will likely have more options this fall, but it could be an extra expensive time to purchase thanks to the highest auto loan rates in years. Experts in the automobile industry say the market is shifting in response to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to combat inflation.
Is Now the Time to Get an Adjustable Rate Mortgage? What the Experts Say
Adjustable rate mortgages got a really bad reputation during the Great Recession, but now they’re back in a big way. In fact, they’re more popular than they’ve been in 15 years. Hordes of homeowners began defaulting on their adjustable rate mortgages back in 2008, contributing to a...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: October 9, 2022 | You may want to consider an adjustable-rate mortgage
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates experienced some volatility last...
CNET
Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Oct. 13, 2022: Rates Move Higher
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates go higher over the last week. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also increased. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate five times in 2022 to try to slow it. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
FOXBusiness
Fed rate hike to hit mortgages, credit cards and auto loans
The Federal Reserve is poised to approve another jumbo-sized rate hike this week to rein in the persistently high inflation pummeling Americans' budgets. However, the move will bring added pain to borrowers. Credit cards, home mortgages and auto loans — already at elevated levels — will climb even higher as...
US home prices fall for the first time in a decade
Average home prices have declined in the US for the first time in a decade, according to new data. A benchmark dataset comparing home prices in the 20 largest cities fell by .44 per cent in July, the first drop in the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index since March 2012. It’s...
Banks call for more support on mortgages amid surging rates
Britain’s biggest lenders have pressed the Chancellor over a potential extension of the Government’s mortgage guarantee scheme amid surging interest rates. Senior executives at high-street banks and building societies have discussed how they can better protect mortgage-holders and the most vulnerable customers during a meeting with the Chancellor on Thursday.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Zillow: First-Time Homebuyers Make Up Nearly Half The Market
They represent 45% of the market, up from 37% last year. Declining home values and a cooling housing market are two key factors giving first-time buyers an edge. First-time homebuyers have returned to the housing market, and those who can afford a home are finding success. In fact, the share of buyers purchasing a home for the first time has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, now representing 45% of all buyers.
Mortgages ticking timebomb if interest rates rise as predicted – Martin Lewis
A mortgages “ticking timebomb” awaits if UK interest rate rises follow market predictions, Martin Lewis has warned. Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the consumer champion suggested those with variable rate mortgages or fixed-rate deals coming to an end in the next three to five months could go on a comparison website to see what is currently available.
