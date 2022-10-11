ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

The highest CD rates today: 3-year CDs hit 4% APY

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A certificate of deposit may be...
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Money

30-Year Mortgage Rates

When it comes to financing your home there are tons of options. But as far as loan duration is concerned, the possibilities mostly come down to two: the 30-year term and the 15-year term. The overwhelming majority of people who take on a mortgage opt for 30-year loans since longer...
Money

Mortgage Rates Are So High That Buyers Are Looking at Smaller Homes

Homebuyers in many U.S. markets are being forced to settle for smaller homes as they confront the realities of rising mortgage rates and high asking prices. The median-size home considered affordable to buyers with $3,000 monthly housing budgets shrunk in the past year by more than 100 square feet in most of the 50 largest markets, according to a new analysis by real estate brokerage Redfin.
CNET

Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Oct. 13, 2022: Rates Move Higher

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates go higher over the last week. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also increased. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate five times in 2022 to try to slow it. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
FOXBusiness

Fed rate hike to hit mortgages, credit cards and auto loans

The Federal Reserve is poised to approve another jumbo-sized rate hike this week to rein in the persistently high inflation pummeling Americans' budgets. However, the move will bring added pain to borrowers. Credit cards, home mortgages and auto loans — already at elevated levels — will climb even higher as...
The Independent

US home prices fall for the first time in a decade

Average home prices have declined in the US for the first time in a decade, according to new data. A benchmark dataset comparing home prices in the 20 largest cities fell by .44 per cent in July, the first drop in the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index since March 2012. It’s...
The Independent

Banks call for more support on mortgages amid surging rates

Britain’s biggest lenders have pressed the Chancellor over a potential extension of the Government’s mortgage guarantee scheme amid surging interest rates. Senior executives at high-street banks and building societies have discussed how they can better protect mortgage-holders and the most vulnerable customers during a meeting with the Chancellor on Thursday.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Zillow: First-Time Homebuyers Make Up Nearly Half The Market

They represent 45% of the market, up from 37% last year. Declining home values and a cooling housing market are two key factors giving first-time buyers an edge. First-time homebuyers have returned to the housing market, and those who can afford a home are finding success. In fact, the share of buyers purchasing a home for the first time has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, now representing 45% of all buyers.
