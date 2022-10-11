Read full article on original website
Floyd Pereira
1d ago
i THINK YOU PEOPLE ARE GOING TO GET ALOT OF FEED BACK, " NEGATIVE " BECAUSE YOU ARE HELPING THEM "UKRAINE PEOPLE " INSTEAD OF OUR OWN " HOMELESS" AND SO FORTH,,, I KNOW WE ARE OUR BROTHER'S KEEPER BUT WHAT IS THE ANSWER,,,, IS THE ANSWER HELP THOSE WHO IS TRYING TO TAKE CARE OF THEMSELVES AND OTHERS BUT DON'T HAVE ENOUGH INCOME OR FOOD EVEN HOUSING,, THIS IS A BIG PROBLEM FOR ALL OF US
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
O-Ku Sushi and Poke Restaurant is a Good Place for Asian Food In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
KSLTV
Utah leads the US in candy buying
SALT LAKE CITY — According to new data from Instacart, Utahns have a considerable sweet tooth. Looking at each state’s candy-buying habits, Utah took the number one spot with the highest share of candy purchases. Idaho, Alaska, Montana, and Washington rounded out the top five. Nationally, 82% of Americans partake in purchasing candy for the Halloween season.
KSLTV
Remains of recently identified WWII soldier buried in Bluffdale
BLUFFDALE, Utah — The remains of Utah native Sgt. Elvin L. Phillips were buried in Bluffdale Tuesday more than 79 years after he died in a bombing mission in Romania during World War II. Phillips was 23 years old when his B-24 Liberator airplane crashed in Ploiesti, north of...
Which U.S. city is the worst to drive in?
Which city has the worst drivers? Which city has the best drivers? What a new WalletHub study says about the best and worst places to drive.
Opinion: Do you care about character in politics? Look no further than Evan McMullin
Evan McMullin, a former CIA officer, ran for president in 2016 as an independent. Now he is running as an independent for the office of U.S. Senator representing Utah.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverton restaurant shocked by outpouring of support for hurricane victims
Days after Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, the owners of a Riverton restaurant decided they would try to fill a small trailer of things to take to Florida to help victims of the storm.
Missing in Utah: A possible break in the 1982 disappearance of Robby Peay
After he was declared dead, Robby Peay's family had a headstone with his name and placed it on the family plot.
KSLTV
Giving away gas cards and ranking ‘bro hugs’ with Casey Scott
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — It’s Wednesday, which means Casey Scott is out there trying to ease the pain at the pump. Utahns are still paying over $4/gallon on average, so Casey handed out some free gas cards and top-tier “bro (or “bra”) hugs.”
Garbage truck crashes into Spanish Fork home
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – No one was injured in a Spanish Fork home after a garbage truck crashed into it on Tuesday morning, police say. Police were called to a Spanish Fork residence near 300 North and 200 East after a garbage truck crashed into a home around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
realtybiznews.com
Four of Salt Lake City's "Go To" Real Estate Sales Superstars
Salt Lake City, Utah, was ranked the top housing market in the United States after the coronavirus pandemic. Home prices in the region skyrocketed as historically low interest rates, and low unemployment took hold. Fast forward to today, and a recession has spurred interest rates upward, job growth is stagnant, and home prices are already coming down.
kslnewsradio.com
11 Utahns to be chosen for special hunting permit
SALT LAKE CITY — Any Utahn over the age of 11 has a chance at the “hunt of a lifetime.” With the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ sportsman hunting permit, special species may be hunted. The sportsman permit allows the elected Utahn to hunt a species...
Lights, camera, action! Film business once again thriving in Utah
Hollywood has a rich history in Utah, and now a new incentive seems to have business picking up again.
KSLTV
Dog costume contests and more at Daybreak Canine Carnival
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Live Daybreak invites everyone and their dog to dress up to ‘Raise the Woof’ at this years Canine Carnival on Saturday, Oct. 15. Festivities begin at 10:30 a.m. at Founders’ Park and offers activities for your dogs, including a costume contest, ‘Trick for a Treat,’ agility course by Badass Agility, photo opportunities, a dog market, and a ‘Bone Bar.’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Utah teen figure skater breaks barriers on ice
Kate Pressgrove,14, of Heber City is vying for one of the top spots at the Pacific Coast Sectionals in San Francisco, California.
cityweekly.net
Mike Lee's Baggage
Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
kjzz.com
Man arrested, accused of inappropriately touching women in LDS Institute Building at UVU
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A Provo man was arrested after police say he inappropriately touched multiple women in the Utah Valley Institute of Religion building. David Duran Nava, 23, was booked on one charge of forcible sex abuse into the Utah County Jail. According to a probable cause statement,...
U.S. Dept. of Treasury approves $60M in small business funding for Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of $60 million in funding for small businesses in Utah on Tuesday. Utah’s funding comes as part of $1 billion in financing for 11 additional state plans under the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). The Treasury has now announced the approval of […]
Woman dies in Centerville condominium fire
One woman died in a fire that burned through parts of a condominium complex in Centerville on Wednesday.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating burgers from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four fantastic burger spots in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving delicious food and providing impeccable service.
kjzz.com
Utah health officials offer warnings about controversial European colonoscopy study
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A recent study on the benefits of colonoscopies has garnered headlines in the medical community and created confusion among many patients. “With any new study, it’s really important to take it in context of how it was designed,” said Dr. Nathan Merriman, Intermountain Healthcare medical director of gastroenterology and digestive health.
KSLTV
Sandy woman shares frustration of ongoing battle with COVID-19
SANDY, Utah — Even with her bubbly and outgoing personality, Jill Anderson is scared. “The longer I have it, the worse it’s getting,” she said. It’s been two years since Anderson was diagnosed with COVID-19. Even though society seems to have put the pandemic behind them,...
Comments / 2