Orem, UT

Floyd Pereira
1d ago

i THINK YOU PEOPLE ARE GOING TO GET ALOT OF FEED BACK, " NEGATIVE " BECAUSE YOU ARE HELPING THEM "UKRAINE PEOPLE " INSTEAD OF OUR OWN " HOMELESS" AND SO FORTH,,, I KNOW WE ARE OUR BROTHER'S KEEPER BUT WHAT IS THE ANSWER,,,, IS THE ANSWER HELP THOSE WHO IS TRYING TO TAKE CARE OF THEMSELVES AND OTHERS BUT DON'T HAVE ENOUGH INCOME OR FOOD EVEN HOUSING,, THIS IS A BIG PROBLEM FOR ALL OF US

3
 

KSLTV

Utah leads the US in candy buying

SALT LAKE CITY — According to new data from Instacart, Utahns have a considerable sweet tooth. Looking at each state’s candy-buying habits, Utah took the number one spot with the highest share of candy purchases. Idaho, Alaska, Montana, and Washington rounded out the top five. Nationally, 82% of Americans partake in purchasing candy for the Halloween season.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Remains of recently identified WWII soldier buried in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE, Utah — The remains of Utah native Sgt. Elvin L. Phillips were buried in Bluffdale Tuesday more than 79 years after he died in a bombing mission in Romania during World War II. Phillips was 23 years old when his B-24 Liberator airplane crashed in Ploiesti, north of...
BLUFFDALE, UT
ABC4

Garbage truck crashes into Spanish Fork home

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – No one was injured in a Spanish Fork home after a garbage truck crashed into it on Tuesday morning, police say.  Police were called to a Spanish Fork residence near 300 North and 200 East after a garbage truck crashed into a home around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
#Ukrainians
realtybiznews.com

Four of Salt Lake City's "Go To" Real Estate Sales Superstars

Salt Lake City, Utah, was ranked the top housing market in the United States after the coronavirus pandemic. Home prices in the region skyrocketed as historically low interest rates, and low unemployment took hold. Fast forward to today, and a recession has spurred interest rates upward, job growth is stagnant, and home prices are already coming down.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

11 Utahns to be chosen for special hunting permit

SALT LAKE CITY — Any Utahn over the age of 11 has a chance at the “hunt of a lifetime.” With the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ sportsman hunting permit, special species may be hunted. The sportsman permit allows the elected Utahn to hunt a species...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Dog costume contests and more at Daybreak Canine Carnival

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Live Daybreak invites everyone and their dog to dress up to ‘Raise the Woof’ at this years Canine Carnival on Saturday, Oct. 15. Festivities begin at 10:30 a.m. at Founders’ Park and offers activities for your dogs, including a costume contest, ‘Trick for a Treat,’ agility course by Badass Agility, photo opportunities, a dog market, and a ‘Bone Bar.’
UTAH STATE
cityweekly.net

Mike Lee's Baggage

Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

U.S. Dept. of Treasury approves $60M in small business funding for Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of $60 million in funding for small businesses in Utah on Tuesday. Utah’s funding comes as part of $1 billion in financing for 11 additional state plans under the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). The Treasury has now announced the approval of […]
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating burgers from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four fantastic burger spots in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving delicious food and providing impeccable service.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah health officials offer warnings about controversial European colonoscopy study

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A recent study on the benefits of colonoscopies has garnered headlines in the medical community and created confusion among many patients. “With any new study, it’s really important to take it in context of how it was designed,” said Dr. Nathan Merriman, Intermountain Healthcare medical director of gastroenterology and digestive health.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Sandy woman shares frustration of ongoing battle with COVID-19

SANDY, Utah — Even with her bubbly and outgoing personality, Jill Anderson is scared. “The longer I have it, the worse it’s getting,” she said. It’s been two years since Anderson was diagnosed with COVID-19. Even though society seems to have put the pandemic behind them,...
SANDY, UT

