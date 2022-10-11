ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adin, CA

news3lv.com

Bear safely captured outside Montana apartment building

MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI) — Residents in an apartment building in Montana got a bear surprise on Monday. One resident took a video and a few photos of the visitor. Images show the bear lying down outside an apartment door. It was also seen outside, walking across the lawn of...
SFGate

California governor blocks Charles Manson follower's parole

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled “Helter Skelter” on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Krenwinkel, now 74, is still too...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Common Sense Public Safety: Tulare County DA Warns of Fallout with Reduced Sentences and CDCR Resentencing

In June, the Globe spoke with Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward about the alarming effects of legislative efforts to remove and reduce violent criminal offenses in the state, undermining law enforcement. We discussed the repercussions of AB 333, the far-reaching fingers of the bill’s retroactive component, as well as the fallout of the strident effort to “reform” and undermine law enforcement in California.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robert J Hansen

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.
FRESNO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Republicans Unveil ‘The California Promise’ – Does it Matter?

No state in America is more thoroughly dominated by one party than California. The State Senate has been controlled by Democrats for over 30 years, with Republicans currently holding only 9 of the 40 seats. Since 1992 the State Assembly was in Republican hands only once, in 1996, and today GOP politicians occupy only 19 of the 80 seats. Starting with Governor Newsom, every higher office is held by a Democrat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency...
CALIFORNIA STATE
justpene50

The Mystery Surrounding The Moving Stones of Death Valley

According to LiveScience.com, scientists have been long puzzled by the mysterious “sailing stones” of Death Valley. In a corner of California’s Death Valley National Park, are heavy stones weighing as much as 700 pounds. The heavy stones appear to move across the dried lake bed known as Racetrack Playa, leaving long trails behind them in the cracked mud.
CALIFORNIA STATE

