‘Incel’ hate crime suspect faces charges in California connected to YouTube videos
A 25-year-old man with a misdemeanor hate crime conviction in Nevada faces a list of felony charges in California after he was apprehended in September.
Update on the five Northern Californians accused or convicted in the January 6 Capitol attack | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Thursday, the House Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
California hopes to lure more anglers with introduction of 365-day fishing license
California anglers can soon purchase a 365-day fishing licenses for 2023, as the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will kick off sales on Nov. 15 — months sooner than initially anticipated. “I applaud the staff that worked tirelessly to bring this benefit to California’s anglers who have been...
news3lv.com
Bear safely captured outside Montana apartment building
MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI) — Residents in an apartment building in Montana got a bear surprise on Monday. One resident took a video and a few photos of the visitor. Images show the bear lying down outside an apartment door. It was also seen outside, walking across the lawn of...
SFGate
California governor blocks Charles Manson follower's parole
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled “Helter Skelter” on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Krenwinkel, now 74, is still too...
californiaglobe.com
Common Sense Public Safety: Tulare County DA Warns of Fallout with Reduced Sentences and CDCR Resentencing
In June, the Globe spoke with Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward about the alarming effects of legislative efforts to remove and reduce violent criminal offenses in the state, undermining law enforcement. We discussed the repercussions of AB 333, the far-reaching fingers of the bill’s retroactive component, as well as the fallout of the strident effort to “reform” and undermine law enforcement in California.
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
NBC San Diego
California's 10,000 Miles of ‘Internet for All' Cable Gets Start in Poway
Construction began Thursday near Poway on the first leg of a 10,000-mile-long broadband network intended to provide high-speed internet service options to everyone in the state. "California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing of the past," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "We're...
SFGate
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.
KTVU FOX 2
California's Electric Revolution: Lithium Ion Battery Supply
As California moves away from gas-powered vehicles the demand for batteries to power electric cars is going up. KTVU's Heather Holmes speaks with Jon Bornstein, COO of Amprius Technologies about the company's plans to mass produce lithium ion batteries.
californiaglobe.com
Republicans Unveil ‘The California Promise’ – Does it Matter?
No state in America is more thoroughly dominated by one party than California. The State Senate has been controlled by Democrats for over 30 years, with Republicans currently holding only 9 of the 40 seats. Since 1992 the State Assembly was in Republican hands only once, in 1996, and today GOP politicians occupy only 19 of the 80 seats. Starting with Governor Newsom, every higher office is held by a Democrat.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: High-pitched sounds used to deter encampments, CA pot eradication effort, Sacramento Music Census
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
SFGate
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency...
A new Calif. parks program led me to the hidden Murray Ranch barn near this Bay Area coast
The park describes the barn's condition as "arrested decay."
A pivot on desalination plants: California approves project in Orange County
After rejecting a controversial proposal in Huntington Beach, the state Coastal Commission greenlights another in Dana Point. While environmentalists raised concerns, the commission calls it a well-planned project.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rural California as the 51st state? Speakers convey their vision to Modesto City Council
The revolution came to the Modesto City Council meeting Tuesday evening. About a dozen people supporting the New California State movement spoke during public comment. The goal is to create a 51st state from California’s rural areas. The new state would abide by the U.S. Constitution, would not subject...
The Mystery Surrounding The Moving Stones of Death Valley
According to LiveScience.com, scientists have been long puzzled by the mysterious “sailing stones” of Death Valley. In a corner of California’s Death Valley National Park, are heavy stones weighing as much as 700 pounds. The heavy stones appear to move across the dried lake bed known as Racetrack Playa, leaving long trails behind them in the cracked mud.
Gizmodo
Super-Dry California Is Set to Approve a $140 Million Water Desalination Plant
California regulators are likely to approve a new water desalination plant today as state officials look for solutions to ongoing water shortages, as the state struggles through its worst drought in over 1,000 years. The California Coastal Commission is set to vote on the $140 million proposed desalination plant that...
