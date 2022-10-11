Over the last couple of years, Twin Falls has seen many stores come and go. Some stores have opened and closed in the same year, and other stores that have been in Twin Falls for years are seeing their doors close for the final time. It seems that every week and every month another store is closing, and the trend doesn't seem to be ending. Each store has its reasons for closing, but one common theme is that many of them are seeing the results of the pandemic catching up with them, even after a couple of years have passed. While many of us are looking to get back to normal, many of the local stores are seeing the repercussions, and it is causing Twin to say goodbye to stores they love. One popular store in Twin Falls is set to close its doors at the end of the month, and while the sales will be nice, losing the store will hurt more.

