Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pix11.com
New York City in rat race to solve rodent problem
New York City officials are working to curb a growing number of rat complaints to 311. New York City officials are working to curb a growing number of rat complaints to 311. Action star Scott Adkins brings the fight once again …. Action star Scott Adkins brings the fight once...
pix11.com
Low COVID booster rates have health leaders pushing for more vaccinations
It's been over a month since the newest COVID booster shot rolled out, but most people haven't gotten it. With winter coming soon, federal leaders are making a push to change that. Low COVID booster rates have health leaders pushing …. It's been over a month since the newest COVID...
pix11.com
Harlem residents being harassed by teens given doorman
Residents in a Harlem apartment building said they feel safer after the building’s management company hired a doorman for their lobby in the evening. Harlem residents being harassed by teens given doorman. Residents in a Harlem apartment building said they feel safer after the building’s management company hired a...
pix11.com
NY legislation would protect health information of transgender people
State Sen. Brad Hoylman introduced legislation in Albany that would ensure New York is a safe haven for transgender teens and their families. NY legislation would protect health information of …. State Sen. Brad Hoylman introduced legislation in Albany that would ensure New York is a safe haven for transgender...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pix11.com
Over 15 countries represented in naturalization ceremony in Paterson
For Sheyla Verastegui, it was just one part of a big dream. She was 13 years old when she arrived in the United States from her native Peru. More than five years later, she became the first in her family to become a naturalized citizen of the United States. Over...
pix11.com
Recovering from failure
Whether you were rejected by a partner, fired from a job, or your business went under, failure hurts. The key to recovery is being able to learn from your mistakes and move on. Recovering from failure. Whether you were rejected by a partner, fired from a job, or your business...
pix11.com
Baseball playoffs pump in about $100M into NYC economy, mayor says
Baseball playoffs pump in about $100M into NYC economy, mayor says. Baseball playoffs pump in about $100M into NYC economy, …. Baseball playoffs pump in about $100M into NYC economy, mayor says. Moose on the Loose: Cole delivers in Game 1. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole delivered and did what he...
pix11.com
Ridgewood named one of the world's coolest neighborhoods
A Queens community has a new claim to fame. Ridgewood was ranked as one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. Ridgewood named one of the world’s coolest neighborhoods. A Queens community has a new claim to fame. Ridgewood was ranked as one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYC Mayor Eric Adams warns that emergency migrant shelters will open in 'every community' in the Big Apple and that residents should expect to see them 'without warning' as shelter capacity nears 100%
New York City Mayor Eric Adams told residents Tuesday that they will see migrant emergency shelters in 'every community' in the city, and they should expect to see them 'without warning.'. Adams noted that every borough would be 'impacted' by the crisis during a news conference at Yankees Stadium in...
pix11.com
Students, parents protest on Long Island after school district removes pride flag
A school board's decision to remove LGBTQ pride and progress flags from its classrooms is causing quite a stir on Long Island. Students, parents protest on Long Island after school …. A school board's decision to remove LGBTQ pride and progress flags from its classrooms is causing quite a stir...
Is NYC transit more dangerous now than in the 1980s and 1990s?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three people have died on New York City public transit in the last ten days. In the last 24 hours, a man was stabbed to death on a Bronx bus, a woman was attacked inside a Harlem subway station and a man was stabbed on a Q train near Greenwich Village. […]
nypressnews.com
Poliovirus found in Brooklyn and Queens sewage, New York health officials say
Polio virus particle, computer illustration. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has extended the state of emergency declared in response to the spread of poliovirus after sewage tested positive in Brooklyn and Queens. Hochul said the state disaster emergency will remain in place at least through Nov. 8 to support statewide...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pix11.com
75-year-old man prepares for 43rd NYC Marathon
As Michael Rauh's age increases, so does his streak for the New York City Marathon. The 75-year-old Bronx man is on track to run his 43rd consecutive race next month. As Michael Rauh's age increases, so does his streak for the New York City Marathon. The 75-year-old Bronx man is on track to run his 43rd consecutive race next month.
Life-Changing Money Available For New York State Residents
We could all use some life-changing money. All you need is a little bit of luck. Are you feeling lucky? Well, nearly $1 billion could be won in New York State over the next few days. Mega Millions Jackpot Closes In on $500 Million. No ticket matched all the six...
pix11.com
Brooklyn dad accused of killing 1-year-old daughter seemed loving, neighbors say
The neighbors of the Brooklyn dad accused of killing his 1-year-old daughter said he seemed like a loving father. Brooklyn dad accused of killing 1-year-old daughter …. The neighbors of the Brooklyn dad accused of killing his 1-year-old daughter said he seemed like a loving father. Is NYC transit more...
Vox
New York seems to have a weed store on every corner. None of them are legal.
New York City’s crisp autumn air has a distinct scent to it, and this year that scent is weed. Many of the city streets have a fresh look to them, too — marijuana and cannabis products are for sale, out in the open, everywhere. New York legalized recreational marijuana in the spring of 2021, but the state is still in the process of doling out licenses to legally sell it, which makes the situation ... confusing.
pix11.com
Cloudy afternoon brings temps in 70s, thunderstorms to follow
Mostly cloudy skies can be expected, with rain and thunderstorms developing toward the evening. Cloudy afternoon brings temps in 70s, thunderstorms …. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected, with rain and thunderstorms developing toward the evening. Marlon Wayans brings more laughter to Netflix with …. Marlon Wayans brings more laughter...
pix11.com
DOE employee, 19, shot in the head in Brooklyn, police say
A 19-year-old Department of Education employee was shot in the head a block away from a Brooklyn school Tuesday afternoon, officials said. DOE employee, 19, shot in the head in Brooklyn, police …. A 19-year-old Department of Education employee was shot in the head a block away from a Brooklyn...
pix11.com
Bill would allow U.S. to sue OPEC over oil production cuts
Bill would allow U.S. to sue OPEC over oil production …. Raquel Martin reports from Washington, D.C., on Oct. 13, 2022. New York City officials are working to curb a growing number of rat complaints to 311. NYC DOT unveils long-awaited redesign plans for Third …. Third Avenue in Manhattan...
Comments / 0