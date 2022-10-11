ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City in rat race to solve rodent problem

New York City officials are working to curb a growing number of rat complaints to 311. New York City officials are working to curb a growing number of rat complaints to 311. Action star Scott Adkins brings the fight once again …. Action star Scott Adkins brings the fight once...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harlem residents being harassed by teens given doorman

Residents in a Harlem apartment building said they feel safer after the building’s management company hired a doorman for their lobby in the evening. Harlem residents being harassed by teens given doorman. Residents in a Harlem apartment building said they feel safer after the building’s management company hired a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY legislation would protect health information of transgender people

State Sen. Brad Hoylman introduced legislation in Albany that would ensure New York is a safe haven for transgender teens and their families. NY legislation would protect health information of …. State Sen. Brad Hoylman introduced legislation in Albany that would ensure New York is a safe haven for transgender...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Recovering from failure

Whether you were rejected by a partner, fired from a job, or your business went under, failure hurts. The key to recovery is being able to learn from your mistakes and move on. Recovering from failure. Whether you were rejected by a partner, fired from a job, or your business...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ridgewood named one of the world's coolest neighborhoods

A Queens community has a new claim to fame. Ridgewood was ranked as one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. Ridgewood named one of the world’s coolest neighborhoods. A Queens community has a new claim to fame. Ridgewood was ranked as one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams warns that emergency migrant shelters will open in 'every community' in the Big Apple and that residents should expect to see them 'without warning' as shelter capacity nears 100%

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told residents Tuesday that they will see migrant emergency shelters in 'every community' in the city, and they should expect to see them 'without warning.'. Adams noted that every borough would be 'impacted' by the crisis during a news conference at Yankees Stadium in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
75-year-old man prepares for 43rd NYC Marathon

As Michael Rauh's age increases, so does his streak for the New York City Marathon. The 75-year-old Bronx man is on track to run his 43rd consecutive race next month. As Michael Rauh's age increases, so does his streak for the New York City Marathon. The 75-year-old Bronx man is on track to run his 43rd consecutive race next month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York seems to have a weed store on every corner. None of them are legal.

New York City’s crisp autumn air has a distinct scent to it, and this year that scent is weed. Many of the city streets have a fresh look to them, too — marijuana and cannabis products are for sale, out in the open, everywhere. New York legalized recreational marijuana in the spring of 2021, but the state is still in the process of doling out licenses to legally sell it, which makes the situation ... confusing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cloudy afternoon brings temps in 70s, thunderstorms to follow

Mostly cloudy skies can be expected, with rain and thunderstorms developing toward the evening. Cloudy afternoon brings temps in 70s, thunderstorms …. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected, with rain and thunderstorms developing toward the evening. Marlon Wayans brings more laughter to Netflix with …. Marlon Wayans brings more laughter...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DOE employee, 19, shot in the head in Brooklyn, police say

A 19-year-old Department of Education employee was shot in the head a block away from a Brooklyn school Tuesday afternoon, officials said. DOE employee, 19, shot in the head in Brooklyn, police …. A 19-year-old Department of Education employee was shot in the head a block away from a Brooklyn...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bill would allow U.S. to sue OPEC over oil production cuts

Bill would allow U.S. to sue OPEC over oil production …. Raquel Martin reports from Washington, D.C., on Oct. 13, 2022. New York City officials are working to curb a growing number of rat complaints to 311. NYC DOT unveils long-awaited redesign plans for Third …. Third Avenue in Manhattan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

