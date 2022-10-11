Read full article on original website
What is the Strangest Things People Have Given Out on Halloween in Wichita Falls?
It's a debate I have with myself every year, what kind of candy should I give out on Halloween? However some folks don't give out candy and these are the people we need to shame today. To the folks that do not want to participate in the holiday of Halloween....
Hispanic Heritage: DFW man brings dream to Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Manifesting a passion, into a dream come true. “Ever since I was young when I was a kid, a teenager, I always loved cars. Especially, classic cars,” Ruben’s House of Classics Owner Ruben Rodriguez said. Growing up in Oak Cliff, in the DFW...
Full List of Wichita Falls Trunk or Treat Events for 2022
I am a big believer in Halloween happens on Halloween. So you go trick or treating on October 31st, NO EXCEPTIONS. However, a trunk or treat before hand a few days later. I am cool with. Before we get into it, if I miss someone I apologize. Below is everyone...
Are These the Fastest Fast-Food Drive-Thru Lanes in Wichita Falls?
This should stir up some pretty good debate. I don’t know about you, but a poor drive-thru experience can make or break a fast-food restaurant for me. Like so many others, I use the drive-thru way more often than not when I hit up a fast-food joint. For me,...
GIVEAWAY: Enter to win Herb Easley Falls Jam 2022 tickets
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Falls Jam, presented by Herb Easley Motors, is happening Saturday, Oct. 22 at the MPEC. News Channel 6 is giving away five pairs of tickets (10 total) to the event. To qualify: Like our post on Facebook, tag a friend in the post, and share...
Red Cross teams up with local church for Sound the Alarm
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the National Fire Protection Association, around three out of five house fire deaths were caused by fires in homes without smoke detectors. That’s why First Baptist Church is partnering with the local Red Cross to host “Sound the Alarm,” where they are going...
WFPD Open House hiring event this Saturday
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is hoping more people apply to join the police force through an open house event this weekend. The event is set for Saturday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Safety Training Center on Flood Street.
Eastside residents upset about abundance of trash on curbs
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of pounds of trash have piled up on the east side of Wichita Falls and residents said they were led to believe that the city would be picking it up. Miscommunication is what led to the situation now. Two months ago, organizers in district...
Is the Naruto Ramen in Wichita Falls Any Good?
So last week I was talking about this new ramen that would be debuting in Wichita Falls that is from the anime Naruto. I like nerdy things, so I had to go get a bowl. So yesterday, the Cowboys were playing and that means I need to go binge on some food. I also learned last week, yesterday was Naruto's birthday. So I guess that means I am obligated to celebrate, but how do you do that? Well Taki Ramen in Parker Square has replicated the ramen that Naruto would eat on the show.
Rain remains in the forecast for Texoma and Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Parts of Texoma saw some rain over the weekend and cool temperatures. The rain chances continue into this week but the cool temps have left the forecast. Rain chances will persist as we head into the overnight hours tonight, Monday, October 10, 2022, into tomorrow...
Wichita Falls musician, Clint Vines, arrested on drug charges
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular Wichita Falls musician was arrested Monday after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of a hidden compartment in his vehicle that contained “homemade gummy bears.”. Clinton Vines, 35, also known as Clint Vines was arrested Monday, October 10, 2022, for...
Wichita Falls ISD provides update on new high schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two new high schools in Wichita Falls are still on track to open in fall of 2024, even though there have been a few hiccups along the way. Wichita Falls ISD held a board meeting on Tuesday and received the latest updates on the schools.
Longhorns headed to Wichita Falls for first-time sale
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls announced that The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America is coming to Wichita Falls for a free three-day event. According to the city, hundreds of the best Longhorn cattle will be in Wichita Falls. This three-day event starts on...
Lowrider community forms family-like environment
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cruising, hydraulics, and a clean paint job. “I take pride in mine and everything because this is me,” Ronde Nino said. It doesn’t happen overnight, but over time, these classics look better than the year they were made. With fresh paint and shiny...
Someone Stole Mutti’s Air Conditioners Overnight
Someone legitimately stole the air conditioners from Mutti's German Restaurant overnight, prompting the eatery to close for the time being until they can replace them. How messed up is that?. You can't have anything in Lawton these days... Air conditioner theft, especially on those big commercial units, is pretty popular...
Porch pirate sentenced to prison in Wichita Falls
A man found in a stolen car with a dozen stolen ID items and credit cards is sentenced to prison today, October 11, 2022. Samuel Barnett pleaded guilty in 78th District Court to two charges involving stolen cars and one charge of ID theft with 12 different items of identifying information.
Vernon College introduces new truck driving program
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma will be putting a lot of people into the truck driving industry here very soon, helping with a nationwide driver shortage. That’s thanks to the addition of the truck driving program at Vernon College. According to the Texas Workforce Commission, there will be nearly...
Overpowering air freshener leads to large drug bust
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An overpowering odor of air freshener in a van prompted a Clay County deputy to conduct a search that revealed almost 250 pounds of marijuana in several large garbage bags. Sheriff Jeff Lyde said Deputy Demonte Brooks stopped a Dodge Caravan with Arizona plates Sunday...
Hirschi parents express concern following racial comments, brawl in Graham
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hirschi parents and the Graham Independent School District Superintendent are speaking out following Friday night’s Hirschi versus Graham football game that quickly turned negative in the third quarter when a fight broke out and the game was suspended. Both schools and administrations are dealing...
First Step brings awareness to domestic violence
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men, that’s according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. First Step has helped...
